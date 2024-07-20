Here’s How Much You’ll Pay in Taxes Over a Lifetime in Every State
Taxes may be the bane of most working people’s existence, but they’re impossible to dodge. But wait, there’s more: Not only must you pay federal income taxes, but you must, in the vast majority of states, also pay individual income taxes. In fact, 43 states and Washington, D.C., levy individual income taxes and 41 tax wage and salary income, according to the Tax Foundation.
Over a lifetime of earnings, taxes can add up to a tremendous amount of money spent. Research from Self, a financial technology company, provided a state-by-state breakdown of the average lifetime earnings compared with estimated lifetime taxes and the percentage of earnings that will go toward tax payments.
Here’s how much you’ll pay in taxes over a lifetime in every state, with states ranked in order of highest to lowest percentage of earnings spent.
New Jersey
Lifetime earnings: $1,818,191
Lifetime taxes: $987,117
Percentage of earnings: 54.3%
Connecticut
Lifetime earnings: $1,731,261
Lifetime taxes: $855,307
Percentage of earnings: 49.4%
Vermont
Lifetime earnings: $1,442,094
Lifetime taxes: $651,434
Percentage of earnings: 45.2%
New York
Lifetime earnings: $1,658,872
Lifetime taxes: $748,199
Percentage of earnings: 45.1%
Massachusetts
Lifetime earnings: $1,857,438
Lifetime taxes: $816,700
Percentage of earnings: 44.0%
New Hampshire
Lifetime earnings: $1,674,402
Lifetime taxes: $722,610
Percentage of earnings: 43.2%
Rhode Island
Lifetime earnings: $1,600,495
Lifetime taxes: $684,828
Percentage of earnings: 42.8%
Illinois
Lifetime earnings: $1,580,130
Lifetime taxes: $665,286
Percentage of earnings: 42.1%
California
Lifetime earnings: $1,589,377
Lifetime taxes: $659,224
Percentage of earnings: 41.5%
Maine
Lifetime earnings: $1,420,847
Lifetime taxes: $581,750
Percentage of earnings: 40.9%
Mississippi
Lifetime earnings: $1,212,292
Lifetime taxes: $481,017
Percentage of earnings: 39.7%
Nebraska
Lifetime earnings: $1,441,423
Lifetime taxes: $546,354
Percentage of earnings: 37.9%
Wisconsin
Lifetime earnings: $1,497,577
Lifetime taxes: $562,204
Percentage of earnings: 37.5%
Kansas
Lifetime earnings: $1,405,670
Lifetime taxes: $525,482
Percentage of earnings: 37.4%
Texas
Lifetime earnings: $1,437,047
Lifetime taxes: $531,438
Percentage of earnings: 37.0%
Washington
Lifetime earnings: $1,729,531
Lifetime taxes: $631,249
Percentage of earnings: 36.5%
Iowa
Lifetime earnings: $1,443,717
Lifetime taxes: $524,580
Percentage of earnings: 36.3%
Minnesota
Lifetime earnings: $1,645,072
Lifetime taxes: $589,066
Percentage of earnings: 35.8%
Oregon
Lifetime earnings: $1,461,612
Lifetime taxes: $521,500
Percentage of earnings: 35.7%
Utah
Lifetime earnings: $1,397,411
Lifetime taxes: $493,368
Percentage of earnings: 35.3%
Pennsylvania
Lifetime earnings: $1,508,483
Lifetime taxes: $532,077
Percentage of earnings: 35.3%
Virginia
Lifetime earnings: $1,652,307
Lifetime taxes: $581,874
Percentage of earnings: 35.2%
Michigan
Lifetime earnings: $1,386,964
Lifetime taxes: $487,842
Percentage of earnings: 35.2%
Maryland
Lifetime earnings: $1,871,450
Lifetime taxes: $655,454
Percentage of earnings: 35.0%
Idaho
Lifetime earnings: $1,254,081
Lifetime taxes: $420,886
Percentage of earnings: 33.6%
Washington, D.C.
Lifetime earnings: $2,652,904
Lifetime taxes: $884,820
Percentage of earnings: 33.4%
Missouri
Lifetime earnings: $1,392,011
Lifetime taxes: $463,997
Percentage of earnings: 33.3%
Hawaii
Lifetime earnings: $1,581,119
Lifetime taxes: $521,966
Percentage of earnings: 33.0%
Colorado
Lifetime earnings: $1,648,566
Lifetime taxes: $540,680
Percentage of earnings: 32.8%
Arizona
Lifetime earnings: $1,443,082
Lifetime taxes: $470,554
Percentage of earnings: 32.6%
North Carolina
Lifetime earnings: $1,381,529
Lifetime taxes: $450,446
Percentage of earnings: 32.6%
Ohio
Lifetime earnings: $1,425,470
Lifetime taxes: $453,333
Percentage of earnings: 31.8%
Montana
Lifetime earnings: $1,279,987
Lifetime taxes: $406,829
Percentage of earnings: 31.8%
Indiana
Lifetime earnings: $1,405,776
Lifetime taxes: $443,271
Percentage of earnings: 31.5%
Kentucky
Lifetime earnings: $1,307,340
Lifetime taxes: $411,333
Percentage of earnings: 31.5%
South Carolina
Lifetime earnings: $1,326,469
Lifetime taxes: $416,183
Percentage of earnings: 31.4%
Nevada
Lifetime earnings: $1,415,800
Lifetime taxes: $440,737
Percentage of earnings: 31.1%
New Mexico
Lifetime earnings: $1,224,927
Lifetime taxes: $379,638
Percentage of earnings: 31.0%
Arkansas
Lifetime earnings: $1,264,951
Lifetime taxes: $381,758
Percentage of earnings: 30.2%
Georgia
Lifetime earnings: $1,422,823
Lifetime taxes: $426,896
Percentage of earnings: 30.0%
Tennessee
Lifetime earnings: $1,359,081
Lifetime taxes: $390,663
Percentage of earnings: 28.7%
Oklahoma
Lifetime earnings: $1,306,352
Lifetime taxes: $371,432
Percentage of earnings: 28.4%
West Virginia
Lifetime earnings: $1,263,434
Lifetime taxes: $358,407
Percentage of earnings: 28.4%
Florida
Lifetime earnings: $1,335,046
Lifetime taxes: $377,379
Percentage of earnings: 28.3%
Wyoming
Lifetime earnings: $1,401,788
Lifetime taxes: $394,772
Percentage of earnings: 28.2%
Alabama
Lifetime earnings: $1,296,399
Lifetime taxes: $360,053
Percentage of earnings: 27.8%
North Dakota
Lifetime earnings: $1,523,518
Lifetime taxes: $422,314
Percentage of earnings: 27.7%
South Dakota
Lifetime earnings: $1,390,105
Lifetime taxes: $380,130
Percentage of earnings: 27.3%
Louisiana
Lifetime earnings: $1,318,458
Lifetime taxes: $358,611
Percentage of earnings: 27.2%
Delaware
Lifetime earnings: $1,526,730
Lifetime taxes: $392,091
Percentage of earnings: 25.7%
Alaska
Lifetime earnings: $1,632,895
Lifetime taxes: $400,742
Percentage of earnings: 24.5%
