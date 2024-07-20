©iStock.com

Taxes may be the bane of most working people’s existence, but they’re impossible to dodge. But wait, there’s more: Not only must you pay federal income taxes, but you must, in the vast majority of states, also pay individual income taxes. In fact, 43 states and Washington, D.C., levy individual income taxes and 41 tax wage and salary income, according to the Tax Foundation.

Over a lifetime of earnings, taxes can add up to a tremendous amount of money spent. Research from Self, a financial technology company, provided a state-by-state breakdown of the average lifetime earnings compared with estimated lifetime taxes and the percentage of earnings that will go toward tax payments.

Learn More: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet

Find Out: 5 Subtly Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Here’s how much you’ll pay in taxes over a lifetime in every state, with states ranked in order of highest to lowest percentage of earnings spent.

New Jersey

Lifetime earnings: $1,818,191

Lifetime taxes: $987,117

Percentage of earnings: 54.3%

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Read Next: Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: 3 Items That Will Instantly Get More Expensive

Connecticut

Lifetime earnings: $1,731,261

Lifetime taxes: $855,307

Percentage of earnings: 49.4%

Explore More: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State

Jamesbowyer / Getty Images

Vermont

Lifetime earnings: $1,442,094

Lifetime taxes: $651,434

Percentage of earnings: 45.2%

miromiro / Getty Images

New York

Lifetime earnings: $1,658,872

Lifetime taxes: $748,199

Percentage of earnings: 45.1%

APCortizasJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Lifetime earnings: $1,857,438

Lifetime taxes: $816,700

Percentage of earnings: 44.0%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Lifetime earnings: $1,674,402

Lifetime taxes: $722,610

Percentage of earnings: 43.2%

Check Out: Should Trump Eliminate Income Taxes? Here’s What Tax Experts Say

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Lifetime earnings: $1,600,495

Lifetime taxes: $684,828

Percentage of earnings: 42.8%

Story continues

tunart / Getty Images

Illinois

Lifetime earnings: $1,580,130

Lifetime taxes: $665,286

Percentage of earnings: 42.1%

©iStock.com

California

Lifetime earnings: $1,589,377

Lifetime taxes: $659,224

Percentage of earnings: 41.5%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Lifetime earnings: $1,420,847

Lifetime taxes: $581,750

Percentage of earnings: 40.9%

Be Aware: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

©iStock.com

Mississippi

Lifetime earnings: $1,212,292

Lifetime taxes: $481,017

Percentage of earnings: 39.7%

marekuliasz / iStock.com

Nebraska

Lifetime earnings: $1,441,423

Lifetime taxes: $546,354

Percentage of earnings: 37.9%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Lifetime earnings: $1,497,577

Lifetime taxes: $562,204

Percentage of earnings: 37.5%

marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Lifetime earnings: $1,405,670

Lifetime taxes: $525,482

Percentage of earnings: 37.4%

Read More: I’m an Economist: Here’s What a Trump Win in November Would Mean for the Tax Burden on the Poor

Texas

Lifetime earnings: $1,437,047

Lifetime taxes: $531,438

Percentage of earnings: 37.0%

Washington

Lifetime earnings: $1,729,531

Lifetime taxes: $631,249

Percentage of earnings: 36.5%

©iStock.com

Iowa

Lifetime earnings: $1,443,717

Lifetime taxes: $524,580

Percentage of earnings: 36.3%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images

Minnesota

Lifetime earnings: $1,645,072

Lifetime taxes: $589,066

Percentage of earnings: 35.8%

Discover More: 9 Strategies Americans Are Using To Minimize the Taxes They Pay on Retirement Savings

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Lifetime earnings: $1,461,612

Lifetime taxes: $521,500

Percentage of earnings: 35.7%

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Lifetime earnings: $1,397,411

Lifetime taxes: $493,368

Percentage of earnings: 35.3%

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Lifetime earnings: $1,508,483

Lifetime taxes: $532,077

Percentage of earnings: 35.3%

Kirkikis / Getty Images

Virginia

Lifetime earnings: $1,652,307

Lifetime taxes: $581,874

Percentage of earnings: 35.2%

Try This: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States

©iStock.com

Michigan

Lifetime earnings: $1,386,964

Lifetime taxes: $487,842

Percentage of earnings: 35.2%

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Lifetime earnings: $1,871,450

Lifetime taxes: $655,454

Percentage of earnings: 35.0%

Kirk Fisher / Getty Images

Idaho

Lifetime earnings: $1,254,081

Lifetime taxes: $420,886

Percentage of earnings: 33.6%

miralex / Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

Lifetime earnings: $2,652,904

Lifetime taxes: $884,820

Percentage of earnings: 33.4%

For You: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Missouri

Lifetime earnings: $1,392,011

Lifetime taxes: $463,997

Percentage of earnings: 33.3%

CampPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

Lifetime earnings: $1,581,119

Lifetime taxes: $521,966

Percentage of earnings: 33.0%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Lifetime earnings: $1,648,566

Lifetime taxes: $540,680

Percentage of earnings: 32.8%

©iStock.com

Arizona

Lifetime earnings: $1,443,082

Lifetime taxes: $470,554

Percentage of earnings: 32.6%

Check Out: Early Retirement: How Much Savings Is Needed To Retire by 50 in Every State

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Lifetime earnings: $1,381,529

Lifetime taxes: $450,446

Percentage of earnings: 32.6%

InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Lifetime earnings: $1,425,470

Lifetime taxes: $453,333

Percentage of earnings: 31.8%

Montana

Lifetime earnings: $1,279,987

Lifetime taxes: $406,829

Percentage of earnings: 31.8%

Nicholas Klein / Getty Images

Indiana

Lifetime earnings: $1,405,776

Lifetime taxes: $443,271

Percentage of earnings: 31.5%

Read Next: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Social Security Increase This Year

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

Lifetime earnings: $1,307,340

Lifetime taxes: $411,333

Percentage of earnings: 31.5%

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Lifetime earnings: $1,326,469

Lifetime taxes: $416,183

Percentage of earnings: 31.4%

AlizadaStudios / iStock.com

Nevada

Lifetime earnings: $1,415,800

Lifetime taxes: $440,737

Percentage of earnings: 31.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Mexico

Lifetime earnings: $1,224,927

Lifetime taxes: $379,638

Percentage of earnings: 31.0%

Learn More: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees

Ingo Dörenberg / Getty Images

Arkansas

Lifetime earnings: $1,264,951

Lifetime taxes: $381,758

Percentage of earnings: 30.2%

©iStock.com

Georgia

Lifetime earnings: $1,422,823

Lifetime taxes: $426,896

Percentage of earnings: 30.0%

Wirestock / Getty Images

Tennessee

Lifetime earnings: $1,359,081

Lifetime taxes: $390,663

Percentage of earnings: 28.7%

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

Lifetime earnings: $1,306,352

Lifetime taxes: $371,432

Percentage of earnings: 28.4%

Find Out: This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey

ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

Lifetime earnings: $1,263,434

Lifetime taxes: $358,407

Percentage of earnings: 28.4%

©iStock.com

Florida

Lifetime earnings: $1,335,046

Lifetime taxes: $377,379

Percentage of earnings: 28.3%

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

Lifetime earnings: $1,401,788

Lifetime taxes: $394,772

Percentage of earnings: 28.2%

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

Lifetime earnings: $1,296,399

Lifetime taxes: $360,053

Percentage of earnings: 27.8%

Try This: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever

sakakawea7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Lifetime earnings: $1,523,518

Lifetime taxes: $422,314

Percentage of earnings: 27.7%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

Lifetime earnings: $1,390,105

Lifetime taxes: $380,130

Percentage of earnings: 27.3%

grandriver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Lifetime earnings: $1,318,458

Lifetime taxes: $358,611

Percentage of earnings: 27.2%

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

Lifetime earnings: $1,526,730

Lifetime taxes: $392,091

Percentage of earnings: 25.7%

Find Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Lifetime earnings: $1,632,895

Lifetime taxes: $400,742

Percentage of earnings: 24.5%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You’ll Pay in Taxes Over a Lifetime in Every State