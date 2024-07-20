Advertisement
Here’s How Much You’ll Pay in Taxes Over a Lifetime in Every State

Nicole Spector
·7 min read
©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Taxes may be the bane of most working people’s existence, but they’re impossible to dodge. But wait, there’s more: Not only must you pay federal income taxes, but you must, in the vast majority of states, also pay individual income taxes. In fact, 43 states and Washington, D.C., levy individual income taxes and 41 tax wage and salary income, according to the Tax Foundation.

Over a lifetime of earnings, taxes can add up to a tremendous amount of money spent. Research from Self, a financial technology company, provided a state-by-state breakdown of the average lifetime earnings compared with estimated lifetime taxes and the percentage of earnings that will go toward tax payments.

Here’s how much you’ll pay in taxes over a lifetime in every state, with states ranked in order of highest to lowest percentage of earnings spent.

New Jersey

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,818,191

  • Lifetime taxes: $987,117

  • Percentage of earnings: 54.3%

Connecticut

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,731,261

  • Lifetime taxes: $855,307

  • Percentage of earnings: 49.4%

Jamesbowyer / Getty Images
Jamesbowyer / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,442,094

  • Lifetime taxes: $651,434

  • Percentage of earnings: 45.2%

miromiro / Getty Images
miromiro / Getty Images

New York

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,658,872

  • Lifetime taxes: $748,199

  • Percentage of earnings: 45.1%

APCortizasJr / Getty Images
APCortizasJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,857,438

  • Lifetime taxes: $816,700

  • Percentage of earnings: 44.0%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,674,402

  • Lifetime taxes: $722,610

  • Percentage of earnings: 43.2%

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,600,495

  • Lifetime taxes: $684,828

  • Percentage of earnings: 42.8%

tunart / Getty Images
tunart / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,580,130

  • Lifetime taxes: $665,286

  • Percentage of earnings: 42.1%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

California

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,589,377

  • Lifetime taxes: $659,224

  • Percentage of earnings: 41.5%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,420,847

  • Lifetime taxes: $581,750

  • Percentage of earnings: 40.9%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,212,292

  • Lifetime taxes: $481,017

  • Percentage of earnings: 39.7%

marekuliasz / iStock.com
marekuliasz / iStock.com

Nebraska

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,441,423

  • Lifetime taxes: $546,354

  • Percentage of earnings: 37.9%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,497,577

  • Lifetime taxes: $562,204

  • Percentage of earnings: 37.5%

marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
marekuliasz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,405,670

  • Lifetime taxes: $525,482

  • Percentage of earnings: 37.4%

Texas

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,437,047

  • Lifetime taxes: $531,438

  • Percentage of earnings: 37.0%

Washington

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,729,531

  • Lifetime taxes: $631,249

  • Percentage of earnings: 36.5%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Iowa

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,443,717

  • Lifetime taxes: $524,580

  • Percentage of earnings: 36.3%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,645,072

  • Lifetime taxes: $589,066

  • Percentage of earnings: 35.8%

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com
jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,461,612

  • Lifetime taxes: $521,500

  • Percentage of earnings: 35.7%

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,397,411

  • Lifetime taxes: $493,368

  • Percentage of earnings: 35.3%  

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,508,483

  • Lifetime taxes: $532,077

  • Percentage of earnings: 35.3%

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,652,307

  • Lifetime taxes: $581,874

  • Percentage of earnings: 35.2%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Michigan

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,386,964

  • Lifetime taxes: $487,842

  • Percentage of earnings: 35.2%

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,871,450

  • Lifetime taxes: $655,454

  • Percentage of earnings: 35.0%

Kirk Fisher / Getty Images
Kirk Fisher / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,254,081

  • Lifetime taxes: $420,886

  • Percentage of earnings: 33.6%

miralex / Getty Images
miralex / Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

  • Lifetime earnings: $2,652,904

  • Lifetime taxes: $884,820

  • Percentage of earnings: 33.4%

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Missouri

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,392,011

  • Lifetime taxes: $463,997

  • Percentage of earnings: 33.3%

CampPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CampPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,581,119

  • Lifetime taxes: $521,966

  • Percentage of earnings: 33.0%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,648,566

  • Lifetime taxes: $540,680

  • Percentage of earnings: 32.8%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Arizona

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,443,082

  • Lifetime taxes: $470,554

  • Percentage of earnings: 32.6%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,381,529

  • Lifetime taxes: $450,446

  • Percentage of earnings: 32.6%

InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto
InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,425,470

  • Lifetime taxes: $453,333

  • Percentage of earnings: 31.8%

Montana

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,279,987

  • Lifetime taxes: $406,829

  • Percentage of earnings: 31.8%

Nicholas Klein / Getty Images
Nicholas Klein / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,405,776

  • Lifetime taxes: $443,271

  • Percentage of earnings: 31.5%

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images
Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,307,340

  • Lifetime taxes: $411,333

  • Percentage of earnings: 31.5%

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,326,469

  • Lifetime taxes: $416,183

  • Percentage of earnings: 31.4%

AlizadaStudios / iStock.com
AlizadaStudios / iStock.com

Nevada

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,415,800

  • Lifetime taxes: $440,737

  • Percentage of earnings: 31.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,224,927

  • Lifetime taxes: $379,638

  • Percentage of earnings: 31.0%

Ingo Dörenberg / Getty Images
Ingo Dörenberg / Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,264,951

  • Lifetime taxes: $381,758

  • Percentage of earnings: 30.2%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Georgia

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,422,823

  • Lifetime taxes: $426,896

  • Percentage of earnings: 30.0%

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,359,081

  • Lifetime taxes: $390,663

  • Percentage of earnings: 28.7%

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,306,352

  • Lifetime taxes: $371,432

  • Percentage of earnings: 28.4%

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,263,434

  • Lifetime taxes: $358,407

  • Percentage of earnings: 28.4%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Florida

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,335,046

  • Lifetime taxes: $377,379

  • Percentage of earnings: 28.3%

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com
Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,401,788

  • Lifetime taxes: $394,772

  • Percentage of earnings: 28.2%

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,296,399

  • Lifetime taxes: $360,053

  • Percentage of earnings: 27.8%

sakakawea7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sakakawea7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,523,518

  • Lifetime taxes: $422,314

  • Percentage of earnings: 27.7%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,390,105

  • Lifetime taxes: $380,130

  • Percentage of earnings: 27.3%

grandriver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
grandriver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,318,458

  • Lifetime taxes: $358,611

  • Percentage of earnings: 27.2%

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,526,730

  • Lifetime taxes: $392,091

  • Percentage of earnings: 25.7%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Lifetime earnings: $1,632,895

  • Lifetime taxes: $400,742

  • Percentage of earnings: 24.5%

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You’ll Pay in Taxes Over a Lifetime in Every State