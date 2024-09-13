How Much You Need To Make To Live in the Most Expensive City in Every State
Cost-of-living expenses in many American cities exceed what many households can afford.
Average inflation outpaced wage growth in April 2021 and peaked in June 2022, according to Statista. It began declining in July 2022 and dropped below wage growth in February 2023. Homelessness increased six percent between 2017 and 2022, hitting the highest numbers it’s been in known history, and many younger people are being priced out of home ownership, reported CNN. The Harvard Research Center found that renters spent significant portions of their income on housing and utilities in 2021 and 2022, and though the numbers dropped in 2023, recovery is challenging.
For You: What Is the Median Household Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?
Try This: How to Get Rich in Real Estate Starting with Just $1,000
GOBankingRates considered the data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the U.S. Census American Community Survey and the Zillow Home Value Index and compiled this list of the most expensive cities in every state to see how each stacks up. The Federal Reserve Economic Data on the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage and the Bureau of Labor Statistics information on average budget expenditures also factored into the numbers.
Below, you’ll find out what salary you need to earn to live comfortably in the most expensive city in every state. Though it’s not part of any U.S. state, Washington, D.C., is one of the most expensive metropolitan areas in the country and is included here.
While this high-priced list includes some of the usual suspects (looking at you, New York), some of these cities may surprise you.
51. Perry, Iowa
Population total: 7, 875
Household total: 3,188
Average home value: $150,465
Average mortgage payment: $896
Average monthly expenses: $1,869
Cost-of-living index: 95.5
Annual total cost of living: $33,184
Median annual income: $57,276
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $66,368
Expert Advice: I’m an Economist — Here Are My Predictions for Inflation If Biden Wins Again
Be Aware: Here’s the Living Wage a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Arizona
Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.
50. Canton, Mississippi
Population total: 11,951
Household total: 4,502
Average home value: $214,984
Average mortgage payment: $1,281
Average monthly expenses: $1,863
Cost-of-living index: 93.2
Annual total cost of living: $37,724
Median annual income: $33,411
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $75,448
Learn More: 5 Changes That Could Be Coming for the Middle Class If Biden Is Reelected in 2024
49. Guthrie, Oklahoma
Population total: 10,872
Household total: 3,584
Average home value: $227,632
Average mortgage payment: $1,356
Average monthly expenses: $2,005
Cost-of-living index: 93.2
Annual total cost of living: $40,331
Median annual income: $55,405
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $80,662
48. Siler City, North Carolina
Population total: 7,847
Household total: 2,805
Average home value: $253,168
Average mortgage payment: $1,508
Average monthly expenses: $1,962
Cost-of-living index: 119.2
Annual total cost of living: $41,639
Median annual income: $48,374
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $83,279
47. Bellevue, Nebraska
Population total: 63,336
Household total: 24,444
Average home value: $284,885
Average mortgage payment: $1,697
Average monthly expenses: $1,995
Cost-of-living index: 95.2
Annual total cost of living: $44,309
Median annual income: $79,839
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $88,617
46. Alabaster, Alabama
Population total: 33,417
Household total: 11,976
Average home value: $296,243
Average mortgage payment: $1,765
Average monthly expenses: $2,088
Cost-of-living index: 100.1
Annual total cost of living: $46,234
Median annual income: $89,423
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $92,468
For You: What the Upper Middle Class Makes in Different US Cities
45. Bella Vista, Arkansas
Population total: 30,297
Household total: 12,531
Average home value: $329,091
Average mortgage payment: $1,961
Average monthly expenses: $1,911
Cost-of-living index: 91.6
Annual total cost of living: $46,460
Median annual income: $83,989
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $92,919
44. Bristol, Pennsylvania
Population total: 9,862
Household total: 41,46
Average home value: $308,622
Average mortgage payment: $1,839
Average monthly expenses: $2,123
Cost-of-living index: 119.7
Annual total cost of living: $47,538
Median annual income: $67,176
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $95,076
43. Edgewood, New Mexico
Population total: 6,113
Household total: 2,220
Average home value: $356,424
Average mortgage payment: $2,123
Average monthly expenses: $1,849
Cost-of-living index: 112
Annual total cost of living: $47,667
Median annual income: $70,568
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $95,335
42. Bismarck, North Dakota
Population total: 73,694
Household total: 31,716
Average home value: $367,062
Average mortgage payment: $2,187
Average monthly expenses: $1,796
Cost-of-living index: 95.2
Annual total cost of living: $47,796
Median annual income: $76,014
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $95,591
Read Here: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State
41. Box Elder, South Dakota
Population total: 11,905
Household total: 4,120
Average home value: $339,652
Average mortgage payment: $2,023
Average monthly expenses: $2,064
Cost-of-living index: 97.8
Annual total cost of living: $49,045
Median annual income: $71,532
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $98,090
40. Georgetown, Delaware
Population total: 7,247
Household total: 2,437
Average home value: $353,223
Average mortgage payment: $2,104
Average monthly expenses: $2,018
Cost-of-living index: 108.1
Annual total cost of living: $49,465
Median annual income: $47,238
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $98,929
39. La Grange, Kentucky
Population total: 10,073
Household total: 3,684
Average home value: $367,715
Average mortgage payment: $2,191
Average monthly expenses: $1,981
Cost-of-living index: 107.1
Annual total cost of living: $50,065
Median annual income: $72,265
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $100,129
38. Addison, Illinois
Population total: 35,685
Household total: 13,067
Average home value: $352,487
Average mortgage payment: $2,100
Average monthly expenses: $2,075
Cost-of-living index: 108.1
Annual total cost of living: $50,098
Median annual income: $82,547
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $100,197
Trending Now: Net Worth for Gen X — How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich
37. Belle Chasse, Louisiana
Population total: 10,781
Household total: 3,794
Average home value: $351,854
Average mortgage payment: $2,037
Average monthly expenses: $2,144
Cost-of-living index: 105.3
Annual total cost of living: $50,171
Median annual income: $92,059
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $100,342
36. Delaware, Ohio
Population total: 41,926
Household total: 16,026
Average home value: $394,118
Average mortgage payment: $2,348
Average monthly expenses: $1,963
Cost-of-living index: 111.9
Annual total cost of living: $51,730
Median annual income: $86,387
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $103,460
35. De Soto, Kansas
Population total: 6,248
Household total: 2,220
Average home value: $395,593
Average mortgage payment: $2,357
Average monthly expenses: $2,016
Cost-of-living index: 106.2
Annual total cost of living: $52,479
Median annual income: $102,685
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $104,957
34. Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada
Median income: $86,556
Income needed if you’re a homeowner: $122,078
Population total: 12,057
Household total: 4,549
Average home value: $420,000
Average mortgage payment: $2,502
Average monthly expenses: $2,005
Cost-of-living index: 129.3
Annual total cost of living: $54,084
Median annual income: $76,917
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $108,168
Check Out: Can You Afford To Live in America’s Happiest States?
33. Brighton, Michigan
Population total: 7,486
Household total: 3,677
Average home value: $427,659
Average mortgage payment: $2,548
Average monthly expenses: $2,070
Cost-of-living index: 109.7
Annual total cost of living: $55,417
Median annual income: $74,022
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $110,835
32. Charles Town, West Virginia
Population total: 6,584
Household total: 2,553
Average home value: $383,408
Average mortgage payment: $2,284
Average monthly expenses: $2,358
Cost-of-living index: 111.2
Annual total cost of living: $55,709
Median annual income: $83,275
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $111,418
31. Brunswick, Maine
Population total: 16,725
Household total: 6,799
Average home value: $499,854
Average mortgage payment: $2,978
Average monthly expenses: $1,904
Cost-of-living index: 112.5
Annual total cost of living: $58,583
Median annual income: $66,696
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $117,165
30. Brookfield, Wisconsin
Population total: 41,342
Household total: 16,060
Average home value: $495,794
Average mortgage payment: $2,954
Average monthly expenses: $2,020
Cost-of-living index: 107.3
Annual total cost of living: $59,685
Median annual income: $121,837
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $119,369
Read More: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States
29. Sitka, Alaska
Population total: 8,462
Household total: 3,459
Average home value: $487,707
Average mortgage payment: $2,906
Average monthly expenses: $2,188
Cost-of-living index: 119.3
Annual total cost of living: $61,121
Median annual income: $95,261
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $122,242
28. Aspen Hill, Maryland
Population total: 54,262
Household total: 17,369
Average home value: $476,500
Average mortgage payment: $2,839
Average monthly expenses: $2,298
Cost-of-living index: 138.5
Annual total cost of living: $61,637
Median annual income: $104,582
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $123,274
27. Chanhassen, Minnesota
Population total: 25,868
Household total: 9,578
Average home value: $535,167
Average mortgage payment: $3,188
Average monthly expenses: $1,958
Cost-of-living index: 112.9
Annual total cost of living: $61,751
Median annual income: $131,633
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $123,501
26. Derry, New Hampshire
Population total: 23,027
Household total: 9,275
Average home value: $521,599
Average mortgage payment: $3,107
Average monthly expenses: $2,073
Cost-of-living index: 118.9
Annual total cost of living: $62,171
Median annual income: $83,750
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $124,341
Find Out: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States
25. Carmel, Indiana
Population total: 99,453
Household total: 37,888
Average home value: $554,508
Average mortgage payment: $3,304
Average monthly expenses: $1,942
Cost-of-living index: 106
Annual total cost of living: $62,949
Median annual income: $132,859
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $125,899
24. Belgrade, Montana
Population total: 10,941
Household total: 4,402
Average home value: $567,298
Average mortgage payment: $3,380
Average monthly expenses: $1,882
Cost-of-living index: 125.7
Annual total cost of living: $63,141
Median annual income: $82,769
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $126,282
23. Charleston, South Carolina
Population total: 149,960
Household total: 65,198
Average home value: $576,269
Average mortgage payment: $3,433
Average monthly expenses: $1,982
Cost-of-living index: 112
Annual total cost of living: $64,976
Median annual income: $83,891
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $129,953
22. Austin, Texas
Median income: $115,179
Population total: 958,202
Household total: 423,079
Average home value: $578,348
Average mortgage payment: $3,446
Average monthly expenses: $2,056
Cost-of-living index: 129.1
Annual total cost of living: $66,024
Median annual income: $86,556
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $132,047
See Here: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
21. Parkville, Missouri
Population total: 7,669
Household total: 2,680
Average home value: $596,329
Average mortgage payment: $3,553
Average monthly expenses: $1,980
Cost-of-living index: 98.4
Annual total cost of living: $66,394
Median annual income: $166,563
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $132,788
20. Canby, Oregon
Median income:
Population total: 18,127
Household total: 6,836
Average home value: $585,622
Average mortgage payment: $3,489
Average monthly expenses: $2,065
Cost-of-living index: 133.7
Annual total cost of living: $66,641
Median annual income: $91,823
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $133,283
19. Bethel, Connecticut
Population total: 11,551
Household total: 4,634
Average home value: $538,453
Average mortgage payment: $3,208
Average monthly expenses: $2,448
Cost-of-living index: 138.6
Annual total cost of living: $67,869
Median annual income: $79,500
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $135,738
18. Cumming, Georgia
Population total: 7,371
Household total: 2,708
Average home value: $612,721
Average mortgage payment: $3,650
Average monthly expenses: $2,060
Cost-of-living index: 121.9
Annual total cost of living: $68,519
Median annual income: $71,855
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $137,038
Discover More: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State
17. Burlington, Vermont
Population total: 44,646
Household total: 17,448
Average home value: $554,563
Average mortgage payment: $3,304
Average monthly expenses: $2,501
Cost-of-living index: 112.4
Annual total cost of living: $69,661
Median annual income: $64,931
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $139,321
16. Bergenfield, New Jersey
Population total: 28,223
Household total: 9,306
Average home value: $585,064
Average mortgage payment: $3,486
Average monthly expenses: $2,372
Cost-of-living index: 141
Annual total cost of living: $70,289
Median annual income: $121,738
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $140,578
15. Auburn, Washington
Population total: 85,623
Household total: 30,987
Average home value: $629,829
Average mortgage payment: $3,752
Average monthly expenses: $2,159
Cost-of-living index: 158.1
Annual total cost of living: $70,932
Median annual income: $87,406
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $141,863
14. Flagstaff, Arizona
Population total: 76,177
Household total: 27,062
Average home value: $688,011
Average mortgage payment: $4,099
Average monthly expenses: $1,947
Cost-of-living index: 116.2
Annual total cost of living: $72,545
Median annual income: $65,652
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $145,089
Check Out: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In
13. Washington, D.C.
Median income: $58,73
Population total: 670,587
Household total: 315,785
Average home value: $733,917
Average mortgage payment: $4,372
Average monthly expenses: $2,342
Cost-of-living index: 151.9
Annual total cost of living: $80,567
Median annual income: $101,722
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $161,135
12. Hailey, Idaho
Population total: 9,238
Household total: 3,250
Average home value: $877,002
Average mortgage payment: $5,225
Average monthly expenses: $1,847
Cost-of-living index: 134.2
Annual total cost of living: $84,866
Median annual income: $77,035
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $169,732
11. Big Coppitt Key, Florida
Population total: 3,188
Household total: 1,149
Average home value: $828,397
Average mortgage payment: $4,935
Average monthly expenses: $2,249
Cost-of-living index: 148.2
Annual total cost of living: $86,210
Median annual income: $102,943
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $172,421
10. Falls Church, Virginia
Population total: 14,576
Household total: 5,740
Average home value: $859,909
Average mortgage payment: $5,123
Average monthly expenses: $2,257
Cost-of-living index: 177
Annual total cost of living: $88,560
Median annual income: $164,536
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $177,120
Learn More: 10 Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the U.S. — 6 Are in Florida
9. New York, New York
Median income: $76,332
Population total: 8,622,467
Household total: 3,282,404
Average home value: $777,820
Average mortgage payment: $4,634
Average monthly expenses: $2,911
Cost-of-living index: 172.5
Annual total cost of living: $90,537
Median annual income: $76,607
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $181,074
8. Newport, Rhode Island
Population total: 25,087
Household total: 10,645
Average home value: $930,043
Average mortgage payment: $5,541
Average monthly expenses: $2,024
Cost-of-living index: 130.3
Annual total cost of living: $90,781
Median annual income: $81,330
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $181,562
7. Ahuimanu, Hawaii
Population total: 9,177
Household total: 2,966
Average home value: $829,000
Average mortgage payment: $4,939
Average monthly expenses: $2,765
Cost-of-living index: 171.5
Annual total cost of living: $92,446
Median annual income: $124,018
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $84,893
6. Brentwood, Tennessee
Population total: 44,830
Household total: 14,880
Average home value: $1,304,325
Average mortgage payment: $7,771
Average monthly expenses: $2,049
Cost-of-living index: 139.4
Annual total cost of living: $117,837
Median annual income: $181,576
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $235,673
Explore More: I’m an Economist — Here’s My Prediction for the Housing Market If Trump Wins the Election
5. Park City, Utah
Population total: 8,379
Household total: 2,876
Average home value: $2,091,227
Average mortgage payment: $12,459
Average monthly expenses: $1,910
Cost-of-living index: 169
Annual total cost of living: $172,427
Median annual income: $132,315
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $344,854
4. Jackson, Wyoming
Population total: 10,748
Household total: 4,352
Average home value: $2,402,353
Average mortgage payment: $14,312
Average monthly expenses: $2,144
Cost-of-living index: 180.9
Annual total cost of living: $197,471
Median annual income: $101,477
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $394,943
3. Nantucket, Massachusetts
Population total: 10,479
Household total: 3,261
Average home value: $2,973,334
Average mortgage payment: $17,714
Average monthly expenses: $2,114
Cost-of-living index: 258
Annual total cost of living: $237,931
Median annual income: $131,736
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $475,862
2. Atherton, California
Population total: 7,124
Household total: 2,183
Average home value: $7,693,373
Average mortgage payment: $45,834
Average monthly expenses: $2,511
Cost-of-living index: 250
Annual total cost of living: $580,137
Median annual income: $250,000
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $1,160,273
Trending Now: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
1. Aspen, Colorado
Population total: 6,952
Household total: 3,746
Average home value: $9,117,498
Average mortgage payment: $54,318
Average monthly expenses: $1,886
Cost-of-living index: 220.4
Annual total cost of living: $674,448
Median annual income: $94,338
Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $1,348,897
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Make To Live in the Most Expensive City in Every State