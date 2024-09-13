Advertisement
How Much You Need To Make To Live in the Most Expensive City in Every State

Claire Boyte-White
·17 min read
©Sotheby's International Realty
©Sotheby's International Realty

Cost-of-living expenses in many American cities exceed what many households can afford.

Average inflation outpaced wage growth in April 2021 and peaked in June 2022, according to Statista. It began declining in July 2022 and dropped below wage growth in February 2023. Homelessness increased six percent between 2017 and 2022, hitting the highest numbers it’s been in known history, and many younger people are being priced out of home ownership, reported CNN. The Harvard Research Center found that renters spent significant portions of their income on housing and utilities in 2021 and 2022, and though the numbers dropped in 2023, recovery is challenging.

GOBankingRates considered the data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the U.S. Census American Community Survey and the Zillow Home Value Index and compiled this list of the most expensive cities in every state to see how each stacks up. The Federal Reserve Economic Data on the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage and the Bureau of Labor Statistics information on average budget expenditures also factored into the numbers.

Below, you’ll find out what salary you need to earn to live comfortably in the most expensive city in every state. Though it’s not part of any U.S. state, Washington, D.C., is one of the most expensive metropolitan areas in the country and is included here.

While this high-priced list includes some of the usual suspects (looking at you, New York), some of these cities may surprise you.

NSA Digital Archive / iStock.com
NSA Digital Archive / iStock.com

51. Perry, Iowa

  • Population total: 7, 875

  • Household total: 3,188

  • Average home value: $150,465

  • Average mortgage payment: $896

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,869

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.5  

  • Annual total cost of living: $33,184 

  • Median annual income: $57,276

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $66,368

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

CRobertson / iStock.com
CRobertson / iStock.com

50. Canton, Mississippi

  • Population total: 11,951 

  • Household total: 4,502

  • Average home value: $214,984

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,281

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,863

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.2 

  • Annual total cost of living: $37,724

  • Median annual income: $33,411

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $75,448

Sabrina Gordon / iStock.com
Sabrina Gordon / iStock.com

49. Guthrie, Oklahoma

  • Population total: 10,872 

  • Household total: 3,584

  • Average home value: $227,632

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,356

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,005

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.2 

  • Annual total cost of living: $40,331

  • Median annual income: $55,405

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $80,662

FrankRamspott / iStock.com
FrankRamspott / iStock.com

48. Siler City, North Carolina

  • Population total: 7,847 

  • Household total: 2,805

  • Average home value: $253,168

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,508

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,962

  • Cost-of-living index: 119.2 

  • Annual total cost of living: $41,639

  • Median annual income: $48,374

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $83,279

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

47. Bellevue, Nebraska

  • Population total: 63,336

  • Household total: 24,444

  • Average home value: $284,885

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,697

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,995

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.2 

  • Annual total cost of living: $44,309

  • Median annual income: $79,839

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $88,617

FrankRamspott / iStock.com
FrankRamspott / iStock.com

46. Alabaster, Alabama

  • Population total: 33,417 

  • Household total: 11,976

  • Average home value: $296,243

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,765

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,088

  • Cost-of-living index: 100.1 

  • Annual total cost of living: $46,234

  • Median annual income: $89,423

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $92,468

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

45. Bella Vista, Arkansas

  • Population total: 30,297 

  • Household total: 12,531

  • Average home value: $329,091

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,961

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,911

  • Cost-of-living index: 91.6 

  • Annual total cost of living: $46,460

  • Median annual income: $83,989

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $92,919

j76n / iStock.com
j76n / iStock.com

44. Bristol, Pennsylvania

  • Population total: 9,862 

  • Household total: 41,46

  • Average home value: $308,622

  • Average mortgage payment: $1,839

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,123

  • Cost-of-living index: 119.7 

  • Annual total cost of living: $47,538

  • Median annual income: $67,176

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $95,076

Alex Potemkin / iStock.com
Alex Potemkin / iStock.com

43. Edgewood, New Mexico

  • Population total: 6,113 

  • Household total: 2,220

  • Average home value: $356,424

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,123

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,849

  • Cost-of-living index: 112 

  • Annual total cost of living: $47,667

  • Median annual income: $70,568

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $95,335

Nathan Livedalen / iStock.com
Nathan Livedalen / iStock.com

42. Bismarck, North Dakota

  • Population total: 73,694 

  • Household total: 31,716

  • Average home value: $367,062

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,187

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,796

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.2 

  • Annual total cost of living: $47,796

  • Median annual income: $76,014

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $95,591

fozzyb / iStock.com
fozzyb / iStock.com

41. Box Elder, South Dakota

  • Population total: 11,905 

  • Household total: 4,120

  • Average home value: $339,652

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,023

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,064

  • Cost-of-living index: 97.8 

  • Annual total cost of living: $49,045

  • Median annual income: $71,532

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $98,090

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

40. Georgetown, Delaware

  • Population total: 7,247 

  • Household total: 2,437

  • Average home value: $353,223

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,104

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,018

  • Cost-of-living index: 108.1 

  • Annual total cost of living: $49,465

  • Median annual income: $47,238

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $98,929

AUSTIN MEURER / iStock.com
AUSTIN MEURER / iStock.com

39. La Grange, Kentucky

  • Population total: 10,073 

  • Household total: 3,684

  • Average home value: $367,715

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,191

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,981

  • Cost-of-living index: 107.1 

  • Annual total cost of living: $50,065

  • Median annual income: $72,265

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $100,129

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

38. Addison, Illinois

  • Population total: 35,685 

  • Household total: 13,067

  • Average home value: $352,487

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,100

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,075

  • Cost-of-living index: 108.1 

  • Annual total cost of living: $50,098

  • Median annual income: $82,547

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $100,197

Peter Blottman Photography / iStock.com
Peter Blottman Photography / iStock.com

37. Belle Chasse, Louisiana

  • Population total: 10,781 

  • Household total: 3,794

  • Average home value: $351,854

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,037

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,144

  • Cost-of-living index: 105.3 

  • Annual total cost of living: $50,171

  • Median annual income: $92,059

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $100,342

NSA Digital Archive / iStock.com
NSA Digital Archive / iStock.com

36. Delaware, Ohio

  • Population total: 41,926 

  • Household total: 16,026

  • Average home value: $394,118

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,348

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,963

  • Cost-of-living index: 111.9 

  • Annual total cost of living: $51,730

  • Median annual income: $86,387

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $103,460

Ray Tan / iStock.com
Ray Tan / iStock.com

35. De Soto, Kansas

  • Population total: 6,248 

  • Household total: 2,220

  • Average home value: $395,593

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,357

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,016

  • Cost-of-living index: 106.2 

  • Annual total cost of living: $52,479

  • Median annual income: $102,685

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $104,957

gchapel / iStock.com
gchapel / iStock.com

34. Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

  • Median income: $86,556

  • Income needed if you’re a homeowner: $122,078

  • Population total: 12,057 

  • Household total: 4,549

  • Average home value: $420,000

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,502

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,005

  • Cost-of-living index: 129.3 

  • Annual total cost of living: $54,084

  • Median annual income: $76,917

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $108,168

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

33. Brighton, Michigan

  • Population total: 7,486 

  • Household total: 3,677

  • Average home value: $427,659

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,548

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,070

  • Cost-of-living index: 109.7 

  • Annual total cost of living: $55,417

  • Median annual income: $74,022

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $110,835

NSA Digital Archive / iStock.com
NSA Digital Archive / iStock.com

32. Charles Town, West Virginia

  • Population total: 6,584 

  • Household total: 2,553

  • Average home value: $383,408

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,284

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,358

  • Cost-of-living index: 111.2 

  • Annual total cost of living: $55,709

  • Median annual income: $83,275

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $111,418

Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Brunswick, Maine

  • Population total: 16,725 

  • Household total: 6,799

  • Average home value: $499,854

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,978

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,904

  • Cost-of-living index: 112.5 

  • Annual total cost of living: $58,583

  • Median annual income: $66,696

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $117,165

halbergman / iStock.com
halbergman / iStock.com

30. Brookfield, Wisconsin

  • Population total: 41,342 

  • Household total: 16,060

  • Average home value: $495,794

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,954

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,020

  • Cost-of-living index: 107.3 

  • Annual total cost of living: $59,685

  • Median annual income: $121,837

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $119,369

filo / iStock.com
filo / iStock.com

29. Sitka, Alaska

  • Population total: 8,462 

  • Household total: 3,459

  • Average home value: $487,707

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,906

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,188

  • Cost-of-living index: 119.3 

  • Annual total cost of living: $61,121

  • Median annual income: $95,261

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $122,242

FrankRamspott / iStock.com
FrankRamspott / iStock.com

28. Aspen Hill, Maryland

  • Population total: 54,262 

  • Household total: 17,369

  • Average home value: $476,500

  • Average mortgage payment: $2,839

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,298

  • Cost-of-living index: 138.5 

  • Annual total cost of living: $61,637

  • Median annual income: $104,582

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $123,274

jferrer / iStock.com
jferrer / iStock.com

27. Chanhassen, Minnesota

  • Population total: 25,868 

  • Household total: 9,578

  • Average home value: $535,167

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,188

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,958

  • Cost-of-living index: 112.9 

  • Annual total cost of living: $61,751

  • Median annual income: $131,633

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $123,501

FrankRamspott / iStock.com
FrankRamspott / iStock.com

26. Derry, New Hampshire

  • Population total: 23,027 

  • Household total: 9,275

  • Average home value: $521,599

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,107

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,073

  • Cost-of-living index: 118.9 

  • Annual total cost of living: $62,171

  • Median annual income: $83,750

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $124,341

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Carmel, Indiana

  • Population total: 99,453 

  • Household total: 37,888

  • Average home value: $554,508

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,304

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,942

  • Cost-of-living index: 106 

  • Annual total cost of living: $62,949

  • Median annual income: $132,859

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $125,899

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

24. Belgrade, Montana

  • Population total: 10,941 

  • Household total: 4,402

  • Average home value: $567,298

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,380

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,882

  • Cost-of-living index: 125.7 

  • Annual total cost of living: $63,141

  • Median annual income: $82,769

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $126,282

tomprout / Getty Images/iStockphoto
tomprout / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Charleston, South Carolina

  • Population total: 149,960 

  • Household total: 65,198

  • Average home value: $576,269

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,433

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,982

  • Cost-of-living index: 112 

  • Annual total cost of living: $64,976

  • Median annual income: $83,891

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $129,953

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

22. Austin, Texas

  • Median income: $115,179

  • Population total: 958,202 

  • Household total: 423,079

  • Average home value: $578,348

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,446

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,056

  • Cost-of-living index: 129.1 

  • Annual total cost of living: $66,024

  • Median annual income: $86,556

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $132,047

R Shawn Bohs / iStock.com
R Shawn Bohs / iStock.com

21. Parkville, Missouri

  • Population total: 7,669 

  • Household total: 2,680

  • Average home value: $596,329

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,553

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,980

  • Cost-of-living index: 98.4 

  • Annual total cost of living: $66,394

  • Median annual income: $166,563

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $132,788

Anna Munoz / Getty Images
Anna Munoz / Getty Images

20. Canby, Oregon

  • Median income:

  • Population total: 18,127 

  • Household total: 6,836

  • Average home value: $585,622

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,489

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,065

  • Cost-of-living index: 133.7 

  • Annual total cost of living: $66,641

  • Median annual income: $91,823

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $133,283

halbergman / iStock.com
halbergman / iStock.com

19. Bethel, Connecticut

  • Population total: 11,551 

  • Household total: 4,634

  • Average home value: $538,453

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,208

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,448

  • Cost-of-living index: 138.6 

  • Annual total cost of living: $67,869

  • Median annual income: $79,500

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $135,738

rodclementphotography / iStock.com
rodclementphotography / iStock.com

18. Cumming, Georgia

  • Population total: 7,371 

  • Household total: 2,708

  • Average home value: $612,721

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,650

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,060

  • Cost-of-living index: 121.9 

  • Annual total cost of living: $68,519

  • Median annual income: $71,855

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $137,038

Marc Dufresne / Getty Images
Marc Dufresne / Getty Images

17. Burlington, Vermont

  • Population total: 44,646 

  • Household total: 17,448

  • Average home value: $554,563

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,304

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,501

  • Cost-of-living index: 112.4 

  • Annual total cost of living: $69,661

  • Median annual income: $64,931

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $139,321

FrankRamspott / iStock.com
FrankRamspott / iStock.com

16. Bergenfield, New Jersey

  • Population total: 28,223 

  • Household total: 9,306

  • Average home value: $585,064

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,486

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,372

  • Cost-of-living index: 141 

  • Annual total cost of living: $70,289

  • Median annual income: $121,738

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $140,578

Debora Vandor / iStock.com
Debora Vandor / iStock.com

15. Auburn, Washington

  • Population total: 85,623 

  • Household total: 30,987

  • Average home value: $629,829

  • Average mortgage payment: $3,752

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,159

  • Cost-of-living index: 158.1 

  • Annual total cost of living: $70,932

  • Median annual income: $87,406

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $141,863

DOUGBERRY / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DOUGBERRY / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Flagstaff, Arizona

  • Population total: 76,177 

  • Household total: 27,062

  • Average home value: $688,011

  • Average mortgage payment: $4,099

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,947

  • Cost-of-living index: 116.2 

  • Annual total cost of living: $72,545

  • Median annual income: $65,652

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $145,089

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

13. Washington, D.C.

  • Median income: $58,73

  • Population total: 670,587 

  • Household total: 315,785

  • Average home value: $733,917

  • Average mortgage payment: $4,372

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,342

  • Cost-of-living index: 151.9 

  • Annual total cost of living: $80,567

  • Median annual income: $101,722

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $161,135

shanecotee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
shanecotee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Hailey, Idaho

  • Population total: 9,238 

  • Household total: 3,250

  • Average home value: $877,002

  • Average mortgage payment: $5,225

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,847

  • Cost-of-living index: 134.2 

  • Annual total cost of living: $84,866

  • Median annual income: $77,035

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $169,732

Orietta Gaspari / iStock.com
Orietta Gaspari / iStock.com

11. Big Coppitt Key, Florida

  • Population total: 3,188 

  • Household total: 1,149

  • Average home value: $828,397

  • Average mortgage payment: $4,935

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,249

  • Cost-of-living index: 148.2 

  • Annual total cost of living: $86,210

  • Median annual income: $102,943

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $172,421

10. Falls Church, Virginia

  • Population total: 14,576 

  • Household total: 5,740

  • Average home value: $859,909

  • Average mortgage payment: $5,123

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,257

  • Cost-of-living index: 177 

  • Annual total cost of living: $88,560

  • Median annual income: $164,536

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $177,120

Ultima_Gaina / iStock.com
Ultima_Gaina / iStock.com

9. New York, New York

  • Median income: $76,332

  • Population total: 8,622,467 

  • Household total: 3,282,404

  • Average home value: $777,820

  • Average mortgage payment: $4,634

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,911

  • Cost-of-living index: 172.5 

  • Annual total cost of living: $90,537

  • Median annual income: $76,607

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $181,074

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Newport, Rhode Island

  • Population total: 25,087 

  • Household total: 10,645

  • Average home value: $930,043

  • Average mortgage payment: $5,541

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,024

  • Cost-of-living index: 130.3 

  • Annual total cost of living: $90,781

  • Median annual income: $81,330

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $181,562

TiannaChantal / iStock.com
TiannaChantal / iStock.com

7. Ahuimanu, Hawaii

  • Population total: 9,177 

  • Household total: 2,966

  • Average home value: $829,000

  • Average mortgage payment: $4,939

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,765

  • Cost-of-living index: 171.5 

  • Annual total cost of living: $92,446

  • Median annual income: $124,018

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $84,893

RAUL RODRIGUEZ / iStock.com
RAUL RODRIGUEZ / iStock.com

6. Brentwood, Tennessee

  • Population total: 44,830 

  • Household total: 14,880

  • Average home value: $1,304,325

  • Average mortgage payment: $7,771

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,049

  • Cost-of-living index: 139.4 

  • Annual total cost of living: $117,837

  • Median annual income: $181,576

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $235,673

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Park City, Utah

  • Population total: 8,379 

  • Household total: 2,876

  • Average home value: $2,091,227

  • Average mortgage payment: $12,459

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,910

  • Cost-of-living index: 169 

  • Annual total cost of living: $172,427

  • Median annual income: $132,315

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $344,854

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Jackson, Wyoming

  • Population total: 10,748 

  • Household total: 4,352

  • Average home value: $2,402,353

  • Average mortgage payment: $14,312

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,144

  • Cost-of-living index: 180.9 

  • Annual total cost of living: $197,471

  • Median annual income: $101,477

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $394,943

j76n / iStock.com
j76n / iStock.com

3. Nantucket, Massachusetts

  • Population total: 10,479 

  • Household total: 3,261

  • Average home value: $2,973,334

  • Average mortgage payment: $17,714

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,114

  • Cost-of-living index: 258 

  • Annual total cost of living: $237,931

  • Median annual income: $131,736

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $475,862

DutcherAerials / iStock.com
DutcherAerials / iStock.com

2. Atherton, California

  • Population total: 7,124 

  • Household total: 2,183

  • Average home value: $7,693,373

  • Average mortgage payment: $45,834

  • Average monthly expenses: $2,511

  • Cost-of-living index: 250 

  • Annual total cost of living: $580,137

  • Median annual income: $250,000

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $1,160,273

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Aspen, Colorado

  • Population total: 6,952 

  • Household total: 3,746

  • Average home value: $9,117,498

  • Average mortgage payment: $54,318

  • Average monthly expenses: $1,886

  • Cost-of-living index: 220.4 

  • Annual total cost of living: $674,448

  • Median annual income: $94,338

  • Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $1,348,897

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Make To Live in the Most Expensive City in Every State