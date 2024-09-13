How Much You Need To Make To Live in the Most Expensive City in Every State

©Sotheby's International Realty

Cost-of-living expenses in many American cities exceed what many households can afford.

Average inflation outpaced wage growth in April 2021 and peaked in June 2022, according to Statista. It began declining in July 2022 and dropped below wage growth in February 2023. Homelessness increased six percent between 2017 and 2022, hitting the highest numbers it’s been in known history, and many younger people are being priced out of home ownership, reported CNN. The Harvard Research Center found that renters spent significant portions of their income on housing and utilities in 2021 and 2022, and though the numbers dropped in 2023, recovery is challenging.

For You: What Is the Median Household Income for the Upper Middle Class in 2024?

Try This: How to Get Rich in Real Estate Starting with Just $1,000

GOBankingRates considered the data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the U.S. Census American Community Survey and the Zillow Home Value Index and compiled this list of the most expensive cities in every state to see how each stacks up. The Federal Reserve Economic Data on the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage and the Bureau of Labor Statistics information on average budget expenditures also factored into the numbers.

Below, you’ll find out what salary you need to earn to live comfortably in the most expensive city in every state. Though it’s not part of any U.S. state, Washington, D.C., is one of the most expensive metropolitan areas in the country and is included here.

While this high-priced list includes some of the usual suspects (looking at you, New York), some of these cities may surprise you.

NSA Digital Archive / iStock.com

51. Perry, Iowa

Population total: 7, 875

Household total: 3,188

Average home value: $150,465

Average mortgage payment: $896

Average monthly expenses: $1,869

Cost-of-living index: 95.5

Annual total cost of living: $33,184

Median annual income: $57,276

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $66,368

Expert Advice: I’m an Economist — Here Are My Predictions for Inflation If Biden Wins Again

Be Aware: Here’s the Living Wage a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Arizona

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Story continues

CRobertson / iStock.com

50. Canton, Mississippi

Population total: 11,951

Household total: 4,502

Average home value: $214,984

Average mortgage payment: $1,281

Average monthly expenses: $1,863

Cost-of-living index: 93.2

Annual total cost of living: $37,724

Median annual income: $33,411

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $75,448

Learn More: 5 Changes That Could Be Coming for the Middle Class If Biden Is Reelected in 2024

Sabrina Gordon / iStock.com

49. Guthrie, Oklahoma

Population total: 10,872

Household total: 3,584

Average home value: $227,632

Average mortgage payment: $1,356

Average monthly expenses: $2,005

Cost-of-living index: 93.2

Annual total cost of living: $40,331

Median annual income: $55,405

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $80,662

FrankRamspott / iStock.com

48. Siler City, North Carolina

Population total: 7,847

Household total: 2,805

Average home value: $253,168

Average mortgage payment: $1,508

Average monthly expenses: $1,962

Cost-of-living index: 119.2

Annual total cost of living: $41,639

Median annual income: $48,374

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $83,279

Wirestock / iStock.com

47. Bellevue, Nebraska

Population total: 63,336

Household total: 24,444

Average home value: $284,885

Average mortgage payment: $1,697

Average monthly expenses: $1,995

Cost-of-living index: 95.2

Annual total cost of living: $44,309

Median annual income: $79,839

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $88,617

FrankRamspott / iStock.com

46. Alabaster, Alabama

Population total: 33,417

Household total: 11,976

Average home value: $296,243

Average mortgage payment: $1,765

Average monthly expenses: $2,088

Cost-of-living index: 100.1

Annual total cost of living: $46,234

Median annual income: $89,423

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $92,468

For You: What the Upper Middle Class Makes in Different US Cities

Wirestock / iStock.com

45. Bella Vista, Arkansas

Population total: 30,297

Household total: 12,531

Average home value: $329,091

Average mortgage payment: $1,961

Average monthly expenses: $1,911

Cost-of-living index: 91.6

Annual total cost of living: $46,460

Median annual income: $83,989

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $92,919

j76n / iStock.com

44. Bristol, Pennsylvania

Population total: 9,862

Household total: 41,46

Average home value: $308,622

Average mortgage payment: $1,839

Average monthly expenses: $2,123

Cost-of-living index: 119.7

Annual total cost of living: $47,538

Median annual income: $67,176

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $95,076

Alex Potemkin / iStock.com

43. Edgewood, New Mexico

Population total: 6,113

Household total: 2,220

Average home value: $356,424

Average mortgage payment: $2,123

Average monthly expenses: $1,849

Cost-of-living index: 112

Annual total cost of living: $47,667

Median annual income: $70,568

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $95,335

Nathan Livedalen / iStock.com

42. Bismarck, North Dakota

Population total: 73,694

Household total: 31,716

Average home value: $367,062

Average mortgage payment: $2,187

Average monthly expenses: $1,796

Cost-of-living index: 95.2

Annual total cost of living: $47,796

Median annual income: $76,014

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $95,591

Read Here: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State

fozzyb / iStock.com

41. Box Elder, South Dakota

Population total: 11,905

Household total: 4,120

Average home value: $339,652

Average mortgage payment: $2,023

Average monthly expenses: $2,064

Cost-of-living index: 97.8

Annual total cost of living: $49,045

Median annual income: $71,532

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $98,090

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

40. Georgetown, Delaware

Population total: 7,247

Household total: 2,437

Average home value: $353,223

Average mortgage payment: $2,104

Average monthly expenses: $2,018

Cost-of-living index: 108.1

Annual total cost of living: $49,465

Median annual income: $47,238

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $98,929

AUSTIN MEURER / iStock.com

39. La Grange, Kentucky

Population total: 10,073

Household total: 3,684

Average home value: $367,715

Average mortgage payment: $2,191

Average monthly expenses: $1,981

Cost-of-living index: 107.1

Annual total cost of living: $50,065

Median annual income: $72,265

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $100,129

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

38. Addison, Illinois

Population total: 35,685

Household total: 13,067

Average home value: $352,487

Average mortgage payment: $2,100

Average monthly expenses: $2,075

Cost-of-living index: 108.1

Annual total cost of living: $50,098

Median annual income: $82,547

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $100,197

Trending Now: Net Worth for Gen X — How To Tell If You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Peter Blottman Photography / iStock.com

37. Belle Chasse, Louisiana

Population total: 10,781

Household total: 3,794

Average home value: $351,854

Average mortgage payment: $2,037

Average monthly expenses: $2,144

Cost-of-living index: 105.3

Annual total cost of living: $50,171

Median annual income: $92,059

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $100,342

NSA Digital Archive / iStock.com

36. Delaware, Ohio

Population total: 41,926

Household total: 16,026

Average home value: $394,118

Average mortgage payment: $2,348

Average monthly expenses: $1,963

Cost-of-living index: 111.9

Annual total cost of living: $51,730

Median annual income: $86,387

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $103,460

Ray Tan / iStock.com

35. De Soto, Kansas

Population total: 6,248

Household total: 2,220

Average home value: $395,593

Average mortgage payment: $2,357

Average monthly expenses: $2,016

Cost-of-living index: 106.2

Annual total cost of living: $52,479

Median annual income: $102,685

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $104,957

gchapel / iStock.com

34. Gardnerville Ranchos, Nevada

Median income: $86,556

Income needed if you’re a homeowner: $122,078

Population total: 12,057

Household total: 4,549

Average home value: $420,000

Average mortgage payment: $2,502

Average monthly expenses: $2,005

Cost-of-living index: 129.3

Annual total cost of living: $54,084

Median annual income: $76,917

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $108,168

Check Out: Can You Afford To Live in America’s Happiest States?

Wirestock / iStock.com

33. Brighton, Michigan

Population total: 7,486

Household total: 3,677

Average home value: $427,659

Average mortgage payment: $2,548

Average monthly expenses: $2,070

Cost-of-living index: 109.7

Annual total cost of living: $55,417

Median annual income: $74,022

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $110,835

NSA Digital Archive / iStock.com

32. Charles Town, West Virginia

Population total: 6,584

Household total: 2,553

Average home value: $383,408

Average mortgage payment: $2,284

Average monthly expenses: $2,358

Cost-of-living index: 111.2

Annual total cost of living: $55,709

Median annual income: $83,275

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $111,418

Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Brunswick, Maine

Population total: 16,725

Household total: 6,799

Average home value: $499,854

Average mortgage payment: $2,978

Average monthly expenses: $1,904

Cost-of-living index: 112.5

Annual total cost of living: $58,583

Median annual income: $66,696

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $117,165

halbergman / iStock.com

30. Brookfield, Wisconsin

Population total: 41,342

Household total: 16,060

Average home value: $495,794

Average mortgage payment: $2,954

Average monthly expenses: $2,020

Cost-of-living index: 107.3

Annual total cost of living: $59,685

Median annual income: $121,837

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $119,369

Read More: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States

filo / iStock.com

29. Sitka, Alaska

Population total: 8,462

Household total: 3,459

Average home value: $487,707

Average mortgage payment: $2,906

Average monthly expenses: $2,188

Cost-of-living index: 119.3

Annual total cost of living: $61,121

Median annual income: $95,261

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $122,242

FrankRamspott / iStock.com

28. Aspen Hill, Maryland

Population total: 54,262

Household total: 17,369

Average home value: $476,500

Average mortgage payment: $2,839

Average monthly expenses: $2,298

Cost-of-living index: 138.5

Annual total cost of living: $61,637

Median annual income: $104,582

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $123,274

jferrer / iStock.com

27. Chanhassen, Minnesota

Population total: 25,868

Household total: 9,578

Average home value: $535,167

Average mortgage payment: $3,188

Average monthly expenses: $1,958

Cost-of-living index: 112.9

Annual total cost of living: $61,751

Median annual income: $131,633

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $123,501

FrankRamspott / iStock.com

26. Derry, New Hampshire

Population total: 23,027

Household total: 9,275

Average home value: $521,599

Average mortgage payment: $3,107

Average monthly expenses: $2,073

Cost-of-living index: 118.9

Annual total cost of living: $62,171

Median annual income: $83,750

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $124,341

Find Out: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Carmel, Indiana

Population total: 99,453

Household total: 37,888

Average home value: $554,508

Average mortgage payment: $3,304

Average monthly expenses: $1,942

Cost-of-living index: 106

Annual total cost of living: $62,949

Median annual income: $132,859

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $125,899

©iStock.com

24. Belgrade, Montana

Population total: 10,941

Household total: 4,402

Average home value: $567,298

Average mortgage payment: $3,380

Average monthly expenses: $1,882

Cost-of-living index: 125.7

Annual total cost of living: $63,141

Median annual income: $82,769

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $126,282

tomprout / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Charleston, South Carolina

Population total: 149,960

Household total: 65,198

Average home value: $576,269

Average mortgage payment: $3,433

Average monthly expenses: $1,982

Cost-of-living index: 112

Annual total cost of living: $64,976

Median annual income: $83,891

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $129,953

Wirestock / iStock.com

22. Austin, Texas

Median income: $115,179

Population total: 958,202

Household total: 423,079

Average home value: $578,348

Average mortgage payment: $3,446

Average monthly expenses: $2,056

Cost-of-living index: 129.1

Annual total cost of living: $66,024

Median annual income: $86,556

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $132,047

See Here: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

R Shawn Bohs / iStock.com

21. Parkville, Missouri

Population total: 7,669

Household total: 2,680

Average home value: $596,329

Average mortgage payment: $3,553

Average monthly expenses: $1,980

Cost-of-living index: 98.4

Annual total cost of living: $66,394

Median annual income: $166,563

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $132,788

Anna Munoz / Getty Images

20. Canby, Oregon

Median income:

Population total: 18,127

Household total: 6,836

Average home value: $585,622

Average mortgage payment: $3,489

Average monthly expenses: $2,065

Cost-of-living index: 133.7

Annual total cost of living: $66,641

Median annual income: $91,823

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $133,283

halbergman / iStock.com

19. Bethel, Connecticut

Population total: 11,551

Household total: 4,634

Average home value: $538,453

Average mortgage payment: $3,208

Average monthly expenses: $2,448

Cost-of-living index: 138.6

Annual total cost of living: $67,869

Median annual income: $79,500

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $135,738

rodclementphotography / iStock.com

18. Cumming, Georgia

Population total: 7,371

Household total: 2,708

Average home value: $612,721

Average mortgage payment: $3,650

Average monthly expenses: $2,060

Cost-of-living index: 121.9

Annual total cost of living: $68,519

Median annual income: $71,855

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $137,038

Discover More: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Marc Dufresne / Getty Images

17. Burlington, Vermont

Population total: 44,646

Household total: 17,448

Average home value: $554,563

Average mortgage payment: $3,304

Average monthly expenses: $2,501

Cost-of-living index: 112.4

Annual total cost of living: $69,661

Median annual income: $64,931

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $139,321

FrankRamspott / iStock.com

16. Bergenfield, New Jersey

Population total: 28,223

Household total: 9,306

Average home value: $585,064

Average mortgage payment: $3,486

Average monthly expenses: $2,372

Cost-of-living index: 141

Annual total cost of living: $70,289

Median annual income: $121,738

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $140,578

Debora Vandor / iStock.com

15. Auburn, Washington

Population total: 85,623

Household total: 30,987

Average home value: $629,829

Average mortgage payment: $3,752

Average monthly expenses: $2,159

Cost-of-living index: 158.1

Annual total cost of living: $70,932

Median annual income: $87,406

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $141,863

DOUGBERRY / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Flagstaff, Arizona

Population total: 76,177

Household total: 27,062

Average home value: $688,011

Average mortgage payment: $4,099

Average monthly expenses: $1,947

Cost-of-living index: 116.2

Annual total cost of living: $72,545

Median annual income: $65,652

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $145,089

Check Out: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In

Pgiam / Getty Images

13. Washington, D.C.

Median income: $58,73

Population total: 670,587

Household total: 315,785

Average home value: $733,917

Average mortgage payment: $4,372

Average monthly expenses: $2,342

Cost-of-living index: 151.9

Annual total cost of living: $80,567

Median annual income: $101,722

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $161,135

shanecotee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Hailey, Idaho

Population total: 9,238

Household total: 3,250

Average home value: $877,002

Average mortgage payment: $5,225

Average monthly expenses: $1,847

Cost-of-living index: 134.2

Annual total cost of living: $84,866

Median annual income: $77,035

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $169,732

Orietta Gaspari / iStock.com

11. Big Coppitt Key, Florida

Population total: 3,188

Household total: 1,149

Average home value: $828,397

Average mortgage payment: $4,935

Average monthly expenses: $2,249

Cost-of-living index: 148.2

Annual total cost of living: $86,210

Median annual income: $102,943

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $172,421

10. Falls Church, Virginia

Population total: 14,576

Household total: 5,740

Average home value: $859,909

Average mortgage payment: $5,123

Average monthly expenses: $2,257

Cost-of-living index: 177

Annual total cost of living: $88,560

Median annual income: $164,536

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $177,120

Learn More: 10 Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the U.S. — 6 Are in Florida

Ultima_Gaina / iStock.com

9. New York, New York

Median income: $76,332

Population total: 8,622,467

Household total: 3,282,404

Average home value: $777,820

Average mortgage payment: $4,634

Average monthly expenses: $2,911

Cost-of-living index: 172.5

Annual total cost of living: $90,537

Median annual income: $76,607

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $181,074

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Newport, Rhode Island

Population total: 25,087

Household total: 10,645

Average home value: $930,043

Average mortgage payment: $5,541

Average monthly expenses: $2,024

Cost-of-living index: 130.3

Annual total cost of living: $90,781

Median annual income: $81,330

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $181,562

TiannaChantal / iStock.com

7. Ahuimanu, Hawaii

Population total: 9,177

Household total: 2,966

Average home value: $829,000

Average mortgage payment: $4,939

Average monthly expenses: $2,765

Cost-of-living index: 171.5

Annual total cost of living: $92,446

Median annual income: $124,018

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $84,893

RAUL RODRIGUEZ / iStock.com

6. Brentwood, Tennessee

Population total: 44,830

Household total: 14,880

Average home value: $1,304,325

Average mortgage payment: $7,771

Average monthly expenses: $2,049

Cost-of-living index: 139.4

Annual total cost of living: $117,837

Median annual income: $181,576

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $235,673

Explore More: I’m an Economist — Here’s My Prediction for the Housing Market If Trump Wins the Election

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Park City, Utah

Population total: 8,379

Household total: 2,876

Average home value: $2,091,227

Average mortgage payment: $12,459

Average monthly expenses: $1,910

Cost-of-living index: 169

Annual total cost of living: $172,427

Median annual income: $132,315

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $344,854

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Jackson, Wyoming

Population total: 10,748

Household total: 4,352

Average home value: $2,402,353

Average mortgage payment: $14,312

Average monthly expenses: $2,144

Cost-of-living index: 180.9

Annual total cost of living: $197,471

Median annual income: $101,477

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $394,943

j76n / iStock.com

3. Nantucket, Massachusetts

Population total: 10,479

Household total: 3,261

Average home value: $2,973,334

Average mortgage payment: $17,714

Average monthly expenses: $2,114

Cost-of-living index: 258

Annual total cost of living: $237,931

Median annual income: $131,736

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $475,862

DutcherAerials / iStock.com

2. Atherton, California

Population total: 7,124

Household total: 2,183

Average home value: $7,693,373

Average mortgage payment: $45,834

Average monthly expenses: $2,511

Cost-of-living index: 250

Annual total cost of living: $580,137

Median annual income: $250,000

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $1,160,273

Trending Now: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Aspen, Colorado

Population total: 6,952

Household total: 3,746

Average home value: $9,117,498

Average mortgage payment: $54,318

Average monthly expenses: $1,886

Cost-of-living index: 220.4

Annual total cost of living: $674,448

Median annual income: $94,338

Annual salary needed to live comfortably: $1,348,897

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Make To Live in the Most Expensive City in Every State