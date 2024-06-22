Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,554.86
    -26.49 (-0.12%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,464.62
    -8.55 (-0.16%)
     

  • DOW

    39,150.33
    +15.57 (+0.04%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7302
    -0.0004 (-0.05%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    80.59
    -0.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    87,980.34
    +382.16 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,348.27
    -12.06 (-0.89%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,334.70
    -34.30 (-1.45%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,022.03
    +4.64 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2570
    +0.0030 (+0.07%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,689.36
    -32.23 (-0.18%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.20
    -0.08 (-0.60%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,237.72
    -34.74 (-0.42%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,596.47
    -36.55 (-0.09%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6826
    +0.0005 (+0.07%)
     

How Much House You Can Afford in Retirement in Different Countries

Stacy Sare Cohen
·3 min read
Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock.com
Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock.com

Will your reserve fund of hard-earned savings and your investment portfolio support your lifestyle when you stop working? With overspending and inflation, many people in America have found they can’t afford to retire and need to cut their expenses.

Check Out: I’m a Baby Boomer Who Had To Un-Retire: 3 Money Lessons I Wish I’d Known

Read Next: 7 Common Debt Scenarios That Could Impact Your Retirement — and How To Handle Them

“Every day we go to the store, a restaurant, or shop online; we see consistent price increases,” said real estate investor Benjamin Nijila Fields.

“Even in the media, companies like Chipotle are under fire for doubling prices and barely giving any portions,” Fields said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fields said he doesn’t see this trend of inflation changing anytime soon and he’s noticed more people migrating to affordable places outside the U.S. where “real estate, food and everything in between is cheaper.”

While the U.S. government doesn’t formally count how many Americans move abroad, it is estimated to be around 9 million people, said Fields.

“We have international migration stock data from the World Bank that reported 50,000 Americans living in Africa and 800,000 living in Europe; Americans also like the UAE and Qatar.”

Fields said retirees can find affordable places with a better quality of life by moving abroad. “Plus, the weather is better and the architecture is usually more scenic [in many of these destinations].”

“[In 2008], people saw their retirement accounts wiped out, and young people obviously don’t look forward to the dead pensions,” he said.

Field said navigating finances while living abroad as an expat is very easy. “Social security, retirement money, and pensions will [be deposited] into your American account as usual. It is easy to use a premium or even mid-range travel credit card abroad and [transfer money out of] your accounts without any issues.”

Most importantly, the largest expense is usually housing and housing costs are much cheaper in many countries outside the United States.

Here’s what you can expect to pay for housing every month in different countries, according to city data from World Atlas.

City Monthly Rent

  1. Manila $190

  2. Jakarta $260

  3. Sofia $310

  4. Riga $360

  5. Bucharest $370

  6. Bogota $380

  7. Kiev $390

  8. Nairobi $480

  9. Bangkok $500

  10. Cairo $500

  11. Ljubljana $540

  12. Prague $550

  13. Vilnius $550

  14. Bombay $550

  15. Kuala Lumpur $560

  16. Bratislava $580

  17. Montreal $590

  18. Rio de Janeiro $590

  19. Warsaw $630

  20. Budapest $640

  21. New Delhi $640

  22. Lyon $670

  23. Tallinn $690

  24. Nicosia $690

  25. Berlin $690

  26. Johannesburg $690

  27. Buenos Aires $710

  28. Santiago de Chile $710

  29. Barcelona $740

  30. Lisbon $760

  31. Athens $770

  32. Mexico City $770

  33. Lima $800

  34. Vienna $800

  35. Stockholm $880

  36. Manama (Bahrain) $890

  37. Madrid $900

  38. São Paulo $910

  39. Istanbul $970

  40. Moscow $1,020

  41. Shanghai $1,090

  42. Toronto $1,120

  43. Seoul $1,140

  44. Tel Aviv $1,160

  45. Frankfurt $1,220

  46. Amsterdam $1,220

  47. Auckland $1,250

  48. Rome $1,280

  49. Milan $1,340

  50. Brussels $1,340

  51. Munich $1,370

  52. Dubai $1,380

  53. Beijing $1,390

  54. Helsinki $1,440

  55. Paris $1,610

  56. Geneva $1,610

  57. Copenhagen $1,650

  58. Tokyo $1,730

  59. Dublin $1,760

  60. Zurich $1,770

  61. Sydney $1,780

  62. Taipeh $1,840

  63. Oslo $1,940

  64. Miami $1,970

  65. Los Angeles $1,990

  66. Doha $2,050

  67. Luxembourg $2,130

  68. Chicago $2,210

  69. London $2,360

  70. Hong Kong $2,590

  71. New York $3,890

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much House You Can Afford in Retirement in Different Countries