How Much House You Can Afford in Retirement in Different Countries

Will your reserve fund of hard-earned savings and your investment portfolio support your lifestyle when you stop working? With overspending and inflation, many people in America have found they can’t afford to retire and need to cut their expenses.

“Every day we go to the store, a restaurant, or shop online; we see consistent price increases,” said real estate investor Benjamin Nijila Fields.

“Even in the media, companies like Chipotle are under fire for doubling prices and barely giving any portions,” Fields said.

Fields said he doesn’t see this trend of inflation changing anytime soon and he’s noticed more people migrating to affordable places outside the U.S. where “real estate, food and everything in between is cheaper.”

While the U.S. government doesn’t formally count how many Americans move abroad, it is estimated to be around 9 million people, said Fields.

“We have international migration stock data from the World Bank that reported 50,000 Americans living in Africa and 800,000 living in Europe; Americans also like the UAE and Qatar.”

Fields said retirees can find affordable places with a better quality of life by moving abroad. “Plus, the weather is better and the architecture is usually more scenic [in many of these destinations].”

“[In 2008], people saw their retirement accounts wiped out, and young people obviously don’t look forward to the dead pensions,” he said.

Field said navigating finances while living abroad as an expat is very easy. “Social security, retirement money, and pensions will [be deposited] into your American account as usual. It is easy to use a premium or even mid-range travel credit card abroad and [transfer money out of] your accounts without any issues.”

Most importantly, the largest expense is usually housing and housing costs are much cheaper in many countries outside the United States.

Here’s what you can expect to pay for housing every month in different countries, according to city data from World Atlas.

City Monthly Rent

Manila $190 Jakarta $260 Sofia $310 Riga $360 Bucharest $370 Bogota $380 Kiev $390 Nairobi $480 Bangkok $500 Cairo $500 Ljubljana $540 Prague $550 Vilnius $550 Bombay $550 Kuala Lumpur $560 Bratislava $580 Montreal $590 Rio de Janeiro $590 Warsaw $630 Budapest $640 New Delhi $640 Lyon $670 Tallinn $690 Nicosia $690 Berlin $690 Johannesburg $690 Buenos Aires $710 Santiago de Chile $710 Barcelona $740 Lisbon $760 Athens $770 Mexico City $770 Lima $800 Vienna $800 Stockholm $880 Manama (Bahrain) $890 Madrid $900 São Paulo $910 Istanbul $970 Moscow $1,020 Shanghai $1,090 Toronto $1,120 Seoul $1,140 Tel Aviv $1,160 Frankfurt $1,220 Amsterdam $1,220 Auckland $1,250 Rome $1,280 Milan $1,340 Brussels $1,340 Munich $1,370 Dubai $1,380 Beijing $1,390 Helsinki $1,440 Paris $1,610 Geneva $1,610 Copenhagen $1,650 Tokyo $1,730 Dublin $1,760 Zurich $1,770 Sydney $1,780 Taipeh $1,840 Oslo $1,940 Miami $1,970 Los Angeles $1,990 Doha $2,050 Luxembourg $2,130 Chicago $2,210 London $2,360 Hong Kong $2,590 New York $3,890

