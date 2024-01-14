Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

strickke / Getty Images

Because cost of living varies widely across the United States, being “rich” in one state might seem like just getting by in another and vice versa. “Rich” is a subjective term, and the place you live in has a lot to do with whether you can consider yourself truly wealthy.

To get an idea of what it looks like to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be “rich” in your state.

49. West Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $103,134

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $103,135

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,019

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $299,882

48. Arkansas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,745

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,746

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,510

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $344,470

47. Kentucky

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,560

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,561

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,168

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,411

46. New Mexico

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,658

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,659

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,282

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $323,568

45. Oklahoma

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,821

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,822

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,269

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,180

44. Alabama

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $112,484

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $112,485

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $193,311

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $336,788

43. Louisiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,582

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,583

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $201,514

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,026

42. Tennessee

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,173

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,174

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $210,529

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $389,257

41. South Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,031

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,032

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,367

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $374,427

40. Montana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,410

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,411

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,462

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,234

39. South Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,958

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,959

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $200,212

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $358,060

38. Indiana

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,982

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,983

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,848

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $347,661

37. Idaho

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $117,840

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $117,841

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,042

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $360,622

36. Missouri

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $118,736

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $118,737

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,969

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,277

35. Ohio

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,391

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,392

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $209,247

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,964

34. Maine

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,903

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,904

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,365

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $359,776

33. North Carolina

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,138

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,139

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,348

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $390,822

32. Iowa

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,177

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,178

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,398

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $352,704

31. Florida

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,778

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,779

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $230,107

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $431,870

30. Michigan

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $123,605

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $123,606

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $213,981

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,426

29. Kansas

28. Nebraska

27. Wisconsin

26. Wyoming

25. Nevada

24. Arizona

23. Vermont

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,207

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,208

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $218,086

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,807

22. North Dakota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,260

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,261

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,143

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,261

21. Georgia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $130,329

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $130,330

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,209

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $422,018

20. Pennsylvania

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $133,066

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,067

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,818

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $417,872

19. Oregon

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $$135,192

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,193

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $232,703

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,468

18. Texas

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $135,322

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,323

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,765

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $427,006

17. Delaware

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $139,533

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,534

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $238,612

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $420,859

16. Utah

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $140,467

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $140,468

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,149

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $421,379

15. Rhode Island

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $141,983

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,984

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,103

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $424,473

14. Illinois

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,310

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,311

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,373

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,713

13. Minnesota

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $145,570

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $145,571

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $250,361

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $441,274

12. Alaska

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $151,638

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $$151,639

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,097

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $394,694

11. Colorado

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $153,337

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $153,338

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $264,516

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,181

10. New Hampshire

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $155,955

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $155,956

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,632

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,829

9. New York

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,335

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,336

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $302,676

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $574,063

8. Washington

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,711

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,712

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $277,165

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $487,950

7. Virginia

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,393

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,394

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $280,299

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $486,006

6. Hawaii

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $164,036

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $164,037

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $271,560

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $459,305

5. Connecticut

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $169,182

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $169,183

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,533

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $602,707

5. California

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $171,386

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $171,387

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $309,857

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $555,007

3. Maryland

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,295

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $174,296

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $293,979

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $503,597

2. Massachusetts

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $179,469

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $179,470

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $316,447

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $558,616

1. New Jersey

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $180,557

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $180,558

Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,140

The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $562,886

Jordan Rosenfeld and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used the United States Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each state’s: (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. Only factor (1) was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of January 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State