Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

Andrew Lisa
·13 min read
strickke / Getty Images
strickke / Getty Images

Because cost of living varies widely across the United States, being “rich” in one state might seem like just getting by in another and vice versa. “Rich” is a subjective term, and the place you live in has a lot to do with whether you can consider yourself truly wealthy.

How To Survive on $500 a Month: A Frugal Living Guide
Learn: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

To get an idea of what it looks like to be rich in America, GOBankingRates used IRS data to conduct a study of the top incomes as they break down by state. It lays out what income level is needed to place you in the top 20% and the top 5% of incomes within your state. Check out how much money you need to be “rich” in your state.

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

49. West Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $103,134

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $103,135

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,019

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $299,882

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

48. Arkansas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $104,745

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $104,746

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,510

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $344,470

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

47. Kentucky

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,560

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,561

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $194,168

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $350,411

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

46. New Mexico

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $110,658

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $110,659

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $188,282

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $323,568

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

45. Oklahoma

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $111,821

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $111,822

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $195,269

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $348,180

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

44. Alabama

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $112,484

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $112,485

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $193,311

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $336,788

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

43. Louisiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $114,582

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $114,583

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $201,514

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $357,026

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

42. Tennessee

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $115,173

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $115,174

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $210,529

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $389,257

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

41. South Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,031

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,032

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,367

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $374,427

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

40. Montana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,410

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,411

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,462

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,234

lynngrae / Getty Images
lynngrae / Getty Images

39. South Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,958

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,959

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $200,212

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $358,060

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

38. Indiana

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $116,982

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $116,983

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $198,848

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $347,661

christiannafzger / iStock.com
christiannafzger / iStock.com

37. Idaho

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $117,840

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $117,841

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,042

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $360,622

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

36. Missouri

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $118,736

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $118,737

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $207,969

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $371,277

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

35. Ohio

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,391

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,392

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $209,247

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $370,964

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

34. Maine

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $120,903

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $120,904

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $205,365

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $359,776

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

33. North Carolina

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,138

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,139

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,348

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $390,822

traveler1116 / iStock.com
traveler1116 / iStock.com

32. Iowa

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $121,177

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $121,178

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $203,398

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $352,704

espiegle / iStock.com
espiegle / iStock.com

31. Florida

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $122,778

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $122,779

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $230,107

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $431,870

pawel.gaul / iStock.com
pawel.gaul / iStock.com

30. Michigan

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $123,605

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $123,606

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $213,981

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,426

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

29. Kansas

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

28. Nebraska

LPETTET / Getty Images
LPETTET / Getty Images

27. Wisconsin

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

26. Wyoming

Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons
Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons

25. Nevada

dszc / iStock.com
dszc / iStock.com

24. Arizona

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

23. Vermont

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,207

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,208

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $218,086

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $376,807

Solange_Z / Getty Images
Solange_Z / Getty Images

22. North Dakota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $129,260

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $129,261

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $217,143

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $380,261

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

21. Georgia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $130,329

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $130,330

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,209

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $422,018

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

20. Pennsylvania

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $133,066

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $133,067

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $234,818

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $417,872

4nadia / Getty Images
4nadia / Getty Images

19. Oregon

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $$135,192

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,193

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $232,703

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $404,468

floop / iStock.com
floop / iStock.com

18. Texas

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $135,322

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $135,323

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,765

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $427,006

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

17. Delaware

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $139,533

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $139,534

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $238,612

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $420,859

strickke / Getty Images
strickke / Getty Images

16. Utah

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $140,467

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $140,468

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $239,149

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $421,379

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

15. Rhode Island

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $141,983

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $141,984

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,103

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $424,473

RudyBalasko / iStock.com
RudyBalasko / iStock.com

14. Illinois

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $144,310

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $144,311

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,373

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,713

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

13. Minnesota

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $145,570

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $145,571

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $250,361

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $441,274

Chilkoot / iStock.com
Chilkoot / iStock.com

12. Alaska

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $151,638

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $$151,639

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $242,097

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $394,694

photoquest7 / iStock.com
photoquest7 / iStock.com

11. Colorado

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $153,337

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $153,338

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $264,516

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $466,181

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. New Hampshire

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $155,955

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $155,956

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $258,632

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $440,829

spyarm / iStock.com
spyarm / iStock.com

9. New York

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,335

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,336

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $302,676

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $574,063

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

8. Washington

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $158,711

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $158,712

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $277,165

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $487,950

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

7. Virginia

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $161,393

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $161,394

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $280,299

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $486,006

bennymarty / Getty Images
bennymarty / Getty Images

6. Hawaii

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $164,036

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $164,037

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $271,560

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $459,305

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

5. Connecticut

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $169,182

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $169,183

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,533

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $602,707

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

5. California

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $171,386

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $171,387

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $309,857

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $555,007

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

3. Maryland

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $174,295

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $174,296

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $293,979

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $503,597

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

2. Massachusetts

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $179,469

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $179,470

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $316,447

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $558,616

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

1. New Jersey

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $180,557

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 20%: $180,558

  • Average adjusted gross income of the top 20%: $319,140

  • The minimum you need to make to be in the top 5%: $562,886

Jordan Rosenfeld and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used the United States Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey income quintile data to find each state’s: (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and (3) the average income of the richest 5%. Only factor (1) was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of January 24, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State