How Much You Need To Earn To Live Comfortably in These 12 Nevada Cities

Whether you’re planning to move your family to Nevada to save money on living expenses or want to spend your retirement enjoying the state’s warm climate, you’ll likely be scouting out cities that fit your monthly budget. But how do you know which Nevada city you can afford?

To find out how much you need to live comfortably, GOBankingRates found the 150 most populated Nevada cities. Additional sourced factors included the city’s total population, households, median household income, cost of living indexes, average single family home value, average mortgage and livability index to calculate the average amount needed for a comfortable lifestyle.

With that in mind, this is how much you need to live comfortably in the following 12 Nevada cities.

Incline Village

Total households: 3,925

Total population: 9,163

Median household income: $155,195

Livability: 60

Average home value (January 2024): $1,665,022

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,969

Average mortgage cost: $9,789

Average rent cost: $3,201

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $141,100

Annual cost of living for renter: $62,043

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $282,199

Salary needed for the renter: $124,085

Stateline

Total households: 405

Total population: 938

Median household income: $41,830

Livability: 70

Average home value (January 2024): $689,445

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,962

Average mortgage cost: $4,053

Average rent cost: $3,100

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $72,185

Annual cost of living for renter: $60,743

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $144,369

Salary needed for the renter: $121,486

Gardnerville

Total households: 2,793

Total population: 6,147

Median household income: $66,157

Livability: 79

Average home value (January 2024): $565,444

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,927

Average mortgage cost: $3,324

Average rent cost: $1,895

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $63,022

Annual cost of living for renter: $45,869

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $126,044

Salary needed for the renter: $91,738

Reno

Total households: 110,480

Total population: 265,196

Median household income: $73,073

Livability: 80

Average home value (January 2024): $536,342

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,006

Average mortgage cost: $3,153

Average rent cost: $1,817

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $61,911

Annual cost of living for renter: $45,880

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $123,822

Salary needed for the renter: $91,760

Sparks

Total households: 40,325

Total population: 108,025

Median household income: $82,938

Livability: 75

Average home value (January 2024): $491,900

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,008

Average mortgage cost: $2,892

Average rent cost: $1,900

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $58,801

Annual cost of living for renter: $46,900

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $117,602

Salary needed for the renter: $93,800

Henderson

Total households: 124,626

Total population: 318,063

Median household income: $85,311

Livability: 74

Average home value (January 2024): $477,934

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,064

Average mortgage cost: $2,810

Average rent cost: $1,856

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $58,491

Annual cost of living for renter: $47,048

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $116,981

Salary needed for the renter: $94,095

Las Vegas

Total households: 240,462

Total population: 644,835

Median household income: $66,356

Livability: 82

Average home value (January 2024): $422,793

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,057

Average mortgage cost: $2,486

Average rent cost: $1,730

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $54,515

Annual cost of living for renter: $45,443

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $109,031

Salary needed for the renter: $90,886

Dayton

Total households: 5,642

Total population: 15,415

Median household income: $85,375

Livability: 64

Average home value (January 2024): $421,922

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,956

Average mortgage cost: $2,481

Average rent cost: $1,625

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $53,244

Annual cost of living for renter: $42,977

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $106,488

Salary needed for the renter: $85,953

North Las Vegas

Total households: 83,188

Total population: 264,022

Median household income: $71,774

Livability: 76

Average home value (January 2024): $391,724

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,059

Average mortgage cost: $2,303

Average rent cost: $1,845

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $52,344

Annual cost of living for renter: $46,852

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $104,687

Salary needed for the renter: $93,704

Fernley

Total households: 8,391

Total population: 23,035

Median household income: $84,025

Livability: 68

Average home value (January 2024): $364,820

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,969

Average mortgage cost: $2,145

Average rent cost: $1,654

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $49,366

Annual cost of living for renter: $43,470

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $98,733

Salary needed for the renter: $86,940

Pahrump

Total households: 18,598

Total population: 44,711

Median household income: $54,988

Livability: 67

Average home value (January 2024): $329,117

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,886

Average mortgage cost: $1,935

Average rent cost: $1,369

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $45,855

Annual cost of living for renter: $39,069

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $91,711

Salary needed for the renter: $78,138

Laughlin

Total households: 4,248

Total population: 8,184

Median household income: $44,359

Livability: 73

Average home value (January 2024): $307,360

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,969

Average mortgage cost: $1,807

Average rent cost: $1,209

Annual cost of living for homeowner: $45,308

Annual cost of living for renter: $38,127

Salary Needed To Live Comfortably:

Salary needed for the homeowner: $90,616

Salary needed for the renter: $76,254

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across Nevada to find how much someone needs to earn to live comfortably in cities across Nevada. GOBankingRates started by finding the 150 most populated cities in Nevada as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, average single family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted by population from most to least populated city to find the average amount needed to live comfortably in the major Nevada cities. All the data was collected and is up-to-date as of April 8th, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Earn To Live Comfortably in These 12 Nevada Cities