Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State

Over the last decade, the household income needed to be a part of the middle class has increased significantly. In 2012, a household income of $35,364 qualified you as a member of the middle class in the U.S.; in 2022, $50,099 was the lowest minimum household income threshold.

It also takes a lot more to reach the next level of wealth. In 2012, the highest household income considered to be middle class was $106,092, but as of 2022, that high end of the middle-class household income spectrum had reached $150,298. Overall, the household income required to be considered middle class in the U.S. has increased by 41.67% during that time frame.

However, the shifts in middle-class household income requirements have not been the same in every state. In some states, the household income range of the middle class hasn’t increased quite as much as the national average. On the other hand, it’s shot up by as much as 53.15% in one state.

To find the household income needed to be middle class in each state, GOBankingrates defined “middle class” as those with an annual household income that is two-thirds to double the median income.

Here’s a look at how much the definition of middle class has changed in every state from 2012 to 2022. States are ranked by largest to smallest percentage change.

Key Findings

Mississippi has the lowest household income needed to be middle class. As of 2022, a $35,323 salary is considered middle class in the state.

Maryland has the highest household income needed to be middle class. As of 2022, $65,641 is the lowest household income that qualifies you to be considered middle class in the state.

The definition of the middle class has changed the least in Alaska. The household income needed to be middle class in Alaska has increased by just 23.53% from 2012 to 2022.

In Oregon, the household income needed to be middle class has increased by 53.15% from 2012 to 2022 — the biggest increase of any state.

1. Oregon

2022 middle-class income range: $51,088 to $153,264

2012 middle-class income range: $33,357 to $100,072

10-year change in middle-class income (%): 53.15%

2. Washington

2022 middle-class income range: $60,217 to $180,650

2012 middle-class income range: $39,583 to $118,748

10-year change in middle-class income (%): 52.13%