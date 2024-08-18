How Much You’d Have If You Invested In These 6 Mega Tech Stocks 10 Years Ago

ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images

The S&P 500, the benchmark index most commonly used to reference the overall stock market, has had a stellar decade that made many investors rich. According to the Motley Fool, the market has gained 233.6% since mid-2104 — presuming reinvested dividends — for an average annualized return of 12.8%.

The S&P represents the 500 largest U.S.-based corporations in terms of market capitalization, but a handful of fast-growing tech companies with gargantuan returns contributed a disproportionate amount of fuel to the larger market’s impressive 10-year gains. Louis Balla, an investor and executive partner at Nuage Partners, a business growth and process-improvement firm, helped GOBankingRates crunch the numbers and identify six tech stocks that ruled the last decade.

Here’s a look at how much you would have today if you had invested $1,000 in the biggest tech stocks 10 years ago, factoring in price increases, dividends and splits.

Check Out: In 5 Years, These 2 Stocks Will Be More Valuable Than Apple

Read Next: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Google is so big that the dictionary enshrined its brand name as a recognized verb in the English language. According to financial markets data provider Finbox, which partners with Standard & Poors (S&P) Market Intelligence, the 10-year return for Google’s parent company Alphabet is 14,305.8%.

“Ten years ago, a $1,000 investment in Google would now be worth over $12,500,” said Balla. “Google’s innovative advertising and search optimization allowed rapid scaling. Revenue from ads targeting users’ interests and needs fueled stock growth.”

See More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Apple (APPL)

Finbox data shows a 933.2% 10-year return for Apple, which has long been one of investment guru Warren Buffet’s favorite stocks — and it’s not hard to understand why the Oracle of Omaha is so sweet on Apple.

Story continues

“$1,000 in Apple 10 years ago would now be $9,800,” said Balla. “Brand loyalty and the iPhone grew Apple’s value even during struggles.”

Amazon (AMZN)

Jeff Bezos was an early internet pioneer who built a niche online bookstore into the largest and most dominant e-commerce platform in the world. Achieving near-parity with Apple, the company’s stock earned 921.8% returns over the last 10 years.

“Amazon identified ways to disrupt retail, gaining market share,” said Balla. “Amazon leveraged convenience and low prices to dominate e-commerce.”

Your $1,000 investment a decade ago would have ballooned into roughly $9,500 today.

Meta (META)

According to market data provider FinanceCharts, Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc. delivered its shareholders $631.27% gains over the last decade as its pioneering social media network expanded into a vast web of new revenue streams.

“Meta’s platforms engage billions daily,” said Balla. “$1,000 in Meta 10 years ago would now be $8,900. Highly targeted ads based on user data drive revenue.”

Microsoft (MSFT)

Bill Gates and Paul Allen launched the personal computing software revolution when they founded Microsoft in 1975. A half-century later, it’s still one of the most profitable tech companies in the world. According to Finance Charts, Microsoft evolved with the ever-changing tech landscape and delivered its investors 1,006% returns over the last 10 years.

“Microsoft transitioned to cloud and business software leadership,” said Balla. “New revenue sources include software services and collaborations. $1,000 then is now $10,400.”

Nvidia (NVDA)

One of the greatest stock market tech darlings of all time, Nvidia makes the graphics processing units that are driving some of the most exciting advancements in modern technology.

“NVIDIA enables progress in AI, gaming and autonomous vehicles,” said Balla. “They power growth in emerging tech, boosting its stock value.”

According to FinanceCharts, the company’s shares rose by an eye-popping 27,010% over the last 10 years, making millionaires out of many who invested even relatively modest sums a decade ago.

According to the Motley Fool, a $1,000 investment in NVDA 10 years ago would be worth nearly $300,000 today.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You’d Have If You Invested In These 6 Mega Tech Stocks 10 Years Ago