How Much It Costs To Live in Every Swing State in the US

Republicans and Democrats have never seen eye to eye on all political issues, but the divide has deepened in recent years. Now on the near-eve of the 2024 presidential election, tensions are running high.
Though every vote counts no matter where you live, there are certain states that carry more weight than others; or rather, they are not a guaranteed “blue” or “red” zone and because of this they could “swing” either way (Democrat or Republican). That’s why they’re called swing states, though experts also use the term “purple” states. Historically, swing states stump pollsters. It’s just impossible to say with certainty which party will win out until the election is already well in action.
Going by the seven states identified by U.S. News & World Report as swing states, GOBankingRates found the various factors that go into cost of living in each using data from RentCafe; with the exception of Nevada, for which we took data from Payscale.
How much does it cost to live in swing states in 2024? Let’s find out.
Arizona
-
Cost of living compared to national average: 6% higher
-
Cost of housing compared to national average: 18% higher
-
Cost of utilities compared to national average: 4% lower
-
Cost of food compared to national average: 0% (on par)
-
Cost of healthcare compared to national average: 5% lower
-
Cost of transportation compared to national average: 4% higher
-
Cost of goods and services compared to national average: 2% higher
Georgia
-
Cost of living compared to national average: 10% lower
-
Cost of housing compared to national average: 23% lower
-
Cost of utilities compared to national average: 16% lower
-
Cost of food compared to national average: 4% lower
-
Cost of healthcare compared to national average: 3% lower
-
Cost of transportation compared to national average: 5% lower
-
Cost of goods and services compared to national average: 4% lower
Michigan
-
Cost of living compared to national average: 4% lower
-
Cost of housing compared to national average: 10% lower
-
Cost of utilities compared to national average: 1% lower
-
Cost of food compared to national average: 1% higher
-
Cost of healthcare compared to national average: 2% higher
-
Cost of transportation compared to national average: 2% higher
-
Cost of goods and services compared to national average: 4% lower
Nevada
-
Cost of living compared to national average: 1% higher
-
Cost of housing compared to national average: 10% higher
-
Cost of utilities compared to national average: 2% lower
-
Cost of food compared to national average: 3% higher
-
Cost of healthcare compared to national average: N/A
-
Cost of transportation compared to national average: N/A
-
Cost of goods and services compared to national average: N/A
North Carolina
-
Cost of living compared to national average: 5% lower
-
Cost of housing compared to national average: 14% lower
-
Cost of utilities compared to national average: 2% lower
-
Cost of food compared to national average: 0% (on par)
-
Cost of healthcare compared to national average: 6% higher
-
Cost of transportation compared to national average: 5% lower
-
Cost of goods and services compared to national average: 1% lower
Pennsylvania
-
Cost of living compared to national average: 4% lower
-
Cost of housing compared to national average: 17% lower
-
Cost of utilities compared to national average: 7% higher
-
Cost of food compared to national average: 0% (on par)
-
Cost of healthcare compared to national average: 7% lower
-
Cost of transportation compared to national average: 8% higher
-
Cost of goods and services compared to national average: 1% lower
Wisconsin
-
Cost of living compared to national average: 2% lower
-
Cost of housing compared to national average: 11% lower
-
Cost of utilities compared to national average: 3% higher
-
Cost of food compared to national average: 0% (on par)
-
Cost of healthcare compared to national average: 10% higher
-
Cost of transportation compared to national average: N/A
-
Cost of goods and services compared to national average: 2% higher
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much It Costs To Live in Every Swing State in the US