GOBankingRates
How Much It Costs To Live in the Biggest Boomtown in Every State
Heather Taylor
9 min read
MCCAIG / Getty Images
MCCAIG / Getty Images

Boomtowns, for those unfamiliar with the term, are towns and communities that undergo sudden growth. This growth typically refers to a population increase and/or economic prosperity. If business is booming, the rich are likely eying the area as a place to keep building their wealth.

Be Aware: I’m a Realtor — 5 Cities Retirees Are Moving To in 2025

Find Out: 10 Best and 10 Worst States for Millennials To Buy a Home

But how much would it cost to reside in these communities? GOBankingRates was able to determine this answer by analyzing data from the US Census American Community Survey in the years 2022, 2021, 2017 and 2014. We sourced Sperling’s BestPlaces for each boomtown’s cost of living index and calculated the average monthly and annual cost of living using each boomtown’s average mortgage and expenditure costs.

In alphabetical order, find out how much it costs to live in each state’s biggest boomtown.

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama: Huntsville

  • Cost-of-living index: 94.2

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,546

  • Monthly mortgage cost: $1,583

  • Household median income: $67,874

See More: 4 Best US Mountain Towns To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years

Read Next: If Interest Rates Are Going Down, What Will Mortgage Rates Look Like in 2025?

JMcQ / Shutterstock.com
JMcQ / Shutterstock.com

Alaska: Anchorage

  • Cost-of-living index: 115.5

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,597

  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,272

  • Household median income: $95,731

Discover More: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Obeezyjay / Shutterstock.com
Obeezyjay / Shutterstock.com

Arizona: Buckeye

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.0

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,418

  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,293

  • Household median income: $94,188

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas: Bentonville

  • Cost-of-living index: 91.6

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,441

  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,598

  • Household median income: $99,074

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California: Irvine

  • Cost-of-living index: 164.9

  • Monthly cost of living: $12,117

  • Monthly mortgage cost: $10,013

  • Household median income: $122,948

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado: Colorado Springs

  • Cost-of-living index: 110.3

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,478

  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,594

  • Household median income: $79,026

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut: Bridgeport

  • Cost-of-living index: 138.6

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,555

  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,061

  • Household median income: $54,440

Explore Next: 5 Housing Markets That Will Plummet in Value Before the End of 2025

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Delaware: Wilmington

  • Cost-of-living index: 104.1

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,895

  • Monthly mortgage cost: $1,812

  • Household median income: $54,731

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Florida: Horizon West

  • Cost-of-living index: 106.0

  • Monthly cost of living: $5,349

  • Monthly mortgage cost: $3,196

  • Household median income: $118,064

rodclementphotography / iStock.com
rodclementphotography / iStock.com

Georgia: Atlanta

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.3

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,639

  • Monthly mortgage cost: $2,497

  • Household median income: $77,655

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories