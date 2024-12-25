How Much It Costs To Live in the Biggest Boomtown in Every State

MCCAIG / Getty Images

Boomtowns, for those unfamiliar with the term, are towns and communities that undergo sudden growth. This growth typically refers to a population increase and/or economic prosperity. If business is booming, the rich are likely eying the area as a place to keep building their wealth.

But how much would it cost to reside in these communities? GOBankingRates was able to determine this answer by analyzing data from the US Census American Community Survey in the years 2022, 2021, 2017 and 2014. We sourced Sperling’s BestPlaces for each boomtown’s cost of living index and calculated the average monthly and annual cost of living using each boomtown’s average mortgage and expenditure costs.

In alphabetical order, find out how much it costs to live in each state’s biggest boomtown.

gatorinsc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama: Huntsville

Cost-of-living index: 94.2

Monthly cost of living: $3,546

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,583

Household median income: $67,874

JMcQ / Shutterstock.com

Alaska: Anchorage

Cost-of-living index: 115.5

Monthly cost of living: $4,597

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,272

Household median income: $95,731

Obeezyjay / Shutterstock.com

Arizona: Buckeye

Cost-of-living index: 113.0

Monthly cost of living: $4,418

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,293

Household median income: $94,188

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas: Bentonville

Cost-of-living index: 91.6

Monthly cost of living: $4,441

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,598

Household median income: $99,074

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California: Irvine

Cost-of-living index: 164.9

Monthly cost of living: $12,117

Monthly mortgage cost: $10,013

Household median income: $122,948

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado: Colorado Springs

Cost-of-living index: 110.3

Monthly cost of living: $4,478

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,594

Household median income: $79,026

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut: Bridgeport

Cost-of-living index: 138.6

Monthly cost of living: $4,555

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,061

Household median income: $54,440

©Shutterstock.com

Delaware: Wilmington

Cost-of-living index: 104.1

Monthly cost of living: $3,895

Monthly mortgage cost: $1,812

Household median income: $54,731

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Florida: Horizon West

Cost-of-living index: 106.0

Monthly cost of living: $5,349

Monthly mortgage cost: $3,196

Household median income: $118,064

rodclementphotography / iStock.com

Georgia: Atlanta

Cost-of-living index: 113.3

Monthly cost of living: $4,639

Monthly mortgage cost: $2,497

Household median income: $77,655