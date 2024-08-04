Here’s How Much It Costs To Live in the 15 Wealthiest Cities in the World

©Shutterstock.com

Every year, Henley & Partners reveals the world’s wealthiest cities based on the number of high-net-worth individuals living in an area. This year is no different, and recently the firm revealed its 2024 survey of the top 50 wealthiest cities according to the number of millionaires, centi-millionaires and billionaires in each area.

GOBankingRates assessed the top 15 locations according to their cost of living, which includes typical expenditures like groceries, transportation, utilities and entertainment. Note that living costs do not include rent or mortgage expenses.

Here’s how much you’ll pay if you decide to follow in the footsteps of the world’s most wealthy individuals.

GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

New York City, New York, U.S.A.

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,643.20

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $6,085.10

wildpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Bay Area, California, U.S.A.

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,522

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $5,498.20

©Shutterstock.com

Tokyo, Japan

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $950.70

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $3,395.50

Ridofranz / iStock.com

Singapore

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,121.80

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $4,040.10

xavierarnau / Getty Images

London, United Kingdom

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,400.70

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $4,873.10

filadendron / Getty Images

Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,354

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $4,904

Blend Images - Jose Luis Pelaez / Getty Images

Paris, France

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,193.70

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $4,255.50

CatLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sydney, Australia

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,132.40

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $4,036.10

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

Hong Kong

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,176.30

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $4,138.90

pixelfit / Getty Images

Beijing, China

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $611.70

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $2,229.40

kali9 / Getty Images

Shanghai, China

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $634.20

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $2,311.40

Halfpoint / Shutterstock.com

Chicago, Illinois

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,294.90

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $4,727.30

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

Toronto, Canada

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,089.10

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $3,986

Geber86 / Getty Images

Milan, Italy

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,095.90

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $3,853.30

pixelfit / Getty Images

Melbourne, Australia

Estimated monthly cost of living for one person: $1,048.30

Estimated monthly cost of living for a family of four: $3,761.90

