How Much The Average Retiree Takes Home in Every State

Social Security benefits, pensions, paychecks from post-retirement gigs, withdrawals from retirement accounts, annuities, CDs and bonds: they can all be a part of retirement income, which if you’re lucky, you either have — or will have — a large chunk of.

How much you bring in can vary widely and depends on numerous factors. They include the age at which you start collecting Social Security, as most retirees do. Start at 62, and you’ll get money sooner, but it will be a locked-in, lower amount. Wait until 67 or later, and that monthly check will be fatter.

Other factors include whether you have a pension, how well you did feeding those retirement accounts over the years, and whether you’re still doing some type of work.

Average retirement income also varies depending on which state you’re in. Here’s a list of how much residents of each state bring in each year on average, along with how each state (and Washington D.C.) ranks — with No. 1 being the highest average and No. 51 the lowest.

If you want a comfortable retirement, here’s how much it will cost you in each state.

Alabama

Mean retirement income: $28,196

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 36

Alaska

Mean retirement income: $42,676

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 2

Arizona

Mean retirement income: $32,379

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 20

Arkansas

Mean retirement income: $24,932

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 49

California

Mean retirement income: $38,967

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 4

Colorado

Mean retirement income: $36,606

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 7

Connecticut

Mean retirement income: $35,824

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 8

Delaware

Mean retirement income: $34,944

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 11

District of Columbia

Mean retirement income: $49,072

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 1

Florida

Mean retirement income: $34,220

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 14

Georgia

Mean retirement income: $31,201

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 21

Hawaii

Mean retirement income: $37,825

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 5

Idaho

Mean retirement income: $28,798

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 33

Illinois

Mean retirement income: $35,091

Ranking among 50 states + DC: 10