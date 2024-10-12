How Much an Auto Loan Will Cost You for a Used Car in These 14 East Coast States

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Purchasing a used car is usually cheaper than buying a new one. If you finance the vehicle, you’ll generally pay less per month, and it won’t depreciate as quickly as a new car fresh off the dealer’s lot. It’s a great way to save money, which is important for anyone on a strict budget.

If you’re considering buying a used car on the East Coast, you might wonder about average loan prices. GOBankingRates did a study to evaluate loan terms across East Coast states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.

GOBankingRates sourced average interest rates on auto loans, assumed buyers chose a five-year term and made a 20% down payment. Based on these parameters, here are the average loan rates, total costs and monthly payments for used auto loans on the East Coast.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 10.09%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,708

Average auto loan monthly cost: $433

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 10.30%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,737

Average auto loan monthly cost: $435

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 9.35%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,607

Average auto loan monthly cost: $426

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 11.34%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,880

Average auto loan monthly cost: $446

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 10.38%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,748

Average auto loan monthly cost: $436

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 10.95%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,826

Average auto loan monthly cost: $442

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 9.96%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,690

Average auto loan monthly cost: $432

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 7.34%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,336

Average auto loan monthly cost: $406

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 11.91%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,960

Average auto loan monthly cost: $451

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 10.88%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,817

Average auto loan monthly cost: $441

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

Florida

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 11.77%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,940

Average auto loan monthly cost: $450

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 11.10%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,847

Average auto loan monthly cost: $443

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 11.43%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,893

Average auto loan monthly cost: $446

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 12.80%

Average auto loan total cost: $26,085

Average auto loan monthly cost: $461

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 11.77%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,940

Average auto loan monthly cost: $450

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 12.47%

Average auto loan total cost: $26,038

Average auto loan monthly cost: $457

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 12.04%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,978

Average auto loan monthly cost: $453

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 12.36%

Average auto loan total cost: $26,023

Average auto loan monthly cost: $456

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 14.82%

Average auto loan total cost: $26,372

Average auto loan monthly cost: $482

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 13.00%

Average auto loan total cost: $26,113

Average auto loan monthly cost: $463

apelletr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 9.69%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,653

Average auto loan monthly cost: $429

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 9.55%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,634

Average auto loan monthly cost: $428

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 8.47%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,488

Average auto loan monthly cost: $417

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 10.67%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,788

Average auto loan monthly cost: $439

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 9.76%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,663

Average auto loan monthly cost: $430

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 6.78%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,262

Average auto loan monthly cost: $400

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 7.22%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,320

Average auto loan monthly cost: $405

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 4.94%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,020

Average auto loan monthly cost: $383

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 8.00%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,424

Average auto loan monthly cost: $412

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 7.10%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,304

Average auto loan monthly cost: $404

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 9.78%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,665

Average auto loan monthly cost: $430

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 9.55%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,634

Average auto loan monthly cost: $428

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 10.10%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,709

Average auto loan monthly cost: $433

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 10.99%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,832

Average auto loan monthly cost: $442

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 10.01%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,697

Average auto loan monthly cost: $432

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 9.93%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,686

Average auto loan monthly cost: $431

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 9.66%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,649

Average auto loan monthly cost: $429

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 7.79%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,396

Average auto loan monthly cost: $410

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 10.52%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,767

Average auto loan monthly cost: $437

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 9.93%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,686

Average auto loan monthly cost: $431

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 11.00%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,833

Average auto loan monthly cost: $442

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 10.50%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,764

Average auto loan monthly cost: $437

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 14.13%

Average auto loan total cost: $26,273

Average auto loan monthly cost: $474

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 12.16%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,995

Average auto loan monthly cost: $454

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 11.31%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,876

Average auto loan monthly cost: $445

Benjamin Vilge / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 10.40%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,750

Average auto loan monthly cost: $436

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 9.66%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,649

Average auto loan monthly cost: $429

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 10.67%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,788

Average auto loan monthly cost: $439

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 11.23%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,865

Average auto loan monthly cost: $444

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 10.47%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,760

Average auto loan monthly cost: $437

Davel5957 / iStock.com

North Carolina

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 11.07%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,843

Average auto loan monthly cost: $443

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 10.80%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,806

Average auto loan monthly cost: $440

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 11.80%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,944

Average auto loan monthly cost: $450

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 12.97%

Average auto loan total cost: $26,108

Average auto loan monthly cost: $462

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 11.47%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,898

Average auto loan monthly cost: $447

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 10.01%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,697

Average auto loan monthly cost: $432

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 9.77%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,664

Average auto loan monthly cost: $430

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 9.00%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,559

Average auto loan monthly cost: $422

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 10.21%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,724

Average auto loan monthly cost: $434

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 10.01%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,697

Average auto loan monthly cost: $432

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 11.67%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,926

Average auto loan monthly cost: $449

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 11.51%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,904

Average auto loan monthly cost: $447

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 9.13%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,577

Average auto loan monthly cost: $423

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 14.12%

Average auto loan total cost: $26,271

Average auto loan monthly cost: $474

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 12.18%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,997

Average auto loan monthly cost: $454

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Virginia

Used SUV

Average auto loan rate: 10.78%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,803

Average auto loan monthly cost: $440

Used Truck

Average auto loan rate: 10.26%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,731

Average auto loan monthly cost: $435

Used Electric Vehicle

Average auto loan rate: 9.94%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,687

Average auto loan monthly cost: $431

Used Sedan

Average auto loan rate: 12.39%

Average auto loan total cost: $26,027

Average auto loan monthly cost: $456

State Average for All Used Cars

Average auto loan rate: 11.11%

Average auto loan total cost: $25,848

Average auto loan monthly cost: $443



Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each U.S. state to find the average auto loan rates. Using Edmunds.com’s APR Car Loan Rates from August 2024, the auto loan rates were found for SUVs, trucks, electric cars, sedans and state averages for used and new cars for each state. The average total cost for an auto loan can be calculated by using the average used car and new car price as sourced from Kelly Blue Book, assuming a 20% down payment and using five years for the loan term. The monthly and total auto loan costs can both be calculated for all the states and car types. Using these filters the total cost for an auto loan can be calculated for each state and with different car types. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 5, 2024.

