MTU Aero Engines And Two More Value Stocks On The German Exchange For Your Consideration

Amidst a landscape of modest gains across major European stock indices, with Germany's DAX index recently climbing by 1.32%, investors are keenly watching for opportunities that might defy broader market trends. In such a context, identifying undervalued stocks becomes particularly compelling, offering potential for significant value in a market ripe with cautious optimism.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In Germany

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) Stabilus (XTRA:STM) €45.75 €81.22 43.7% technotrans (XTRA:TTR1) €18.55 €29.77 37.7% Novem Group (XTRA:NVM) €5.20 €10.19 49% PSI Software (XTRA:PSAN) €22.80 €43.49 47.6% Stratec (XTRA:SBS) €46.45 €82.42 43.6% SBF (DB:CY1K) €3.42 €5.83 41.3% CHAPTERS Group (XTRA:CHG) €24.00 €46.63 48.5% MTU Aero Engines (XTRA:MTX) €252.80 €421.34 40% Your Family Entertainment (DB:RTV) €2.46 €4.51 45.5% Redcare Pharmacy (XTRA:RDC) €134.60 €215.36 37.5%

Click here to see the full list of 29 stocks from our Undervalued German Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener

Overview: MTU Aero Engines AG operates in the design, production, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €13.61 billion.

Operations: MTU Aero Engines generates revenue primarily through two segments: the Commercial Maintenance Business (MRO), which brought in €4.35 billion, and the Commercial and Military Engine Business (OEM), which accounted for €1.27 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 40%

MTU Aero Engines AG, trading significantly below its estimated fair value, presents an intriguing case for investors focused on cash flow-based valuations. Despite a slight decline in net income and EPS as reported in Q1 2024, the company is poised for substantial growth with earnings expected to increase by 35.51% annually. Additionally, MTU's revenue growth forecast at 12.2% yearly outpaces the German market's average, supporting its classification as undervalued based on discounted cash flows.

XTRA:MTX Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Redcare Pharmacy NV is an online pharmacy operating across the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France with a market capitalization of approximately €2.74 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its DACH segment, which brought in €1.62 billion, and its International operations, contributing €369.34 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 37.5%

Redcare Pharmacy, with a current trading price of €134.6 against a fair value estimate of €215.36, underscores its undervalued status in the German market based on cash flows. Despite experiencing significant share price volatility recently, the company reported a substantial increase in sales to €560.22 million from €372.05 million year-over-year as of Q1 2024 and reduced its net loss to €7.81 million from €10.22 million. Forecasted revenue growth at 17.1% annually surpasses the German market's 5.2%, coupled with an anticipated shift to profitability within three years and earnings growth projected at 47.38% per year, although concerns about shareholder dilution and low expected return on equity (7.5%) temper its outlook.

XTRA:RDC Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

Overview: Kontron AG specializes in providing Internet of Things (IoT) solutions both in Austria and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.24 billion.

Operations: Kontron AG's revenue is primarily generated from three segments: Europe (€971.03 million), Global (€269.17 million), and Software + Solutions (€306.81 million).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 34.3%

Kontron AG, priced at €20.08, stands below the calculated fair value of €30.55, suggesting undervaluation based on cash flows. Despite this, its revenue growth forecast at 13.2% annually is modest compared to sector giants but still outpaces the broader German market's 5.2%. Recent product launches like the VX6096 highlight its innovative edge and potential market expansion. However, a low forecasted return on equity of 17.2% in three years and an unstable dividend track underscore financial cautionary notes amidst its growth narrative.

XTRA:SANT Discounted Cash Flow as at Jul 2024

