MTU Aero Engines Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €5.36b (flat on FY 2022).

Net loss: €97.0m (down by 129% from €331.0m profit in FY 2022).

€1.90 loss per share (down from €6.20 profit in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

MTU Aero Engines EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 15%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 44%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 15% growth forecast for the Aerospace & Defense industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Aerospace & Defense industry.

The company's shares are up 1.7% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. See our latest analysis on MTU Aero Engines' balance sheet health.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.