MSCI Insiders Added US$9.50m Of Stock To Their Holdings

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MSCI Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman & CEO Henry Fernandez made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$6.1m worth of shares at a price of US$470 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$605. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 20.50k shares for US$9.5m. But they sold 10.82k shares for US$5.3m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by MSCI insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:MSCI Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2024

Insider Ownership Of MSCI

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. MSCI insiders own about US$1.5b worth of shares (which is 3.2% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MSCI Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no MSCI insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, MSCI insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MSCI. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for MSCI that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

