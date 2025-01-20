MSCI Inc. (MSCI): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on MSCI Inc. (MSCI) on Substack by Quality Equities. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on MSCI. MSCI Inc. (MSCI)'s share was trading at $612.02 as of Jan 17th. MSCI’s trailing and forward P/E were 40.21 and 36.10 respectively according to Yahoo Finance.

MSCI is a global provider of investment decision-support tools, serving institutional investors such as asset managers, hedge funds, and pension funds. The company operates through four main segments: Indexes, Analytics, ESG & Climate, and Private Assets. Its Indexes segment is widely recognized for key benchmarks like the MSCI World and Emerging Markets Indexes, which are crucial for portfolio benchmarking and the creation of investment products like exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Analytics segment offers portfolio risk management and performance analysis tools, while the ESG & Climate segment provides data and ratings related to sustainability. Additionally, the Private Assets segment supports investments in real estate and private equity.

MSCI generates the majority of its revenue from recurring subscription fees and licensing arrangements. Subscriptions offer access to the company's data, analytics tools, and ESG research, while licensing fees are tied to the use of MSCI’s indices by asset managers and institutions to create investment products. The company also offers consulting and custom solutions, catering to the specific needs of institutional clients.

The company currently has a free cash flow yield of 3.01% (TTM), reflecting a strong financial position. A reverse discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis suggests the market is pricing in a 10-year free cash flow compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.21%, indicating that MSCI is positioned at an attractive valuation.

MSCI’s stable revenue model and strong presence in the investment data and analytics industry position it as a promising long-term investment. Its reliance on recurring revenue from subscriptions and licensing ensures financial stability and sustainable growth. Given its solid market position and ability to provide valuable data, analytics, and insights, MSCI offers significant potential for investors. Maintaining a patient and disciplined approach will allow investors to capitalize on its steady performance and growth opportunities in the future.

