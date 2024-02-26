Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) Just Released Its Full-Year Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at RM4.4b, statutory earnings were in line with expectations, at RM0.059 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad are now predicting revenues of RM5.14b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a solid 18% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 16% to RM0.069. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM5.19b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.07 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at RM2.06. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad at RM2.60 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM1.53. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 18% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 18% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

