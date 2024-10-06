Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = RM848m ÷ (RM3.7b - RM650m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad .

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 35%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 13% in the last three years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

