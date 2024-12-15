Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MRDIY) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?
It is hard to get excited after looking at Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MRDIY) recent performance, when its stock has declined 14% over the past month. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's ROE today.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.
How Is ROE Calculated?
The formula for return on equity is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is:
31% = RM580m ÷ RM1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.31 in profit.
Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.
Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE
Firstly, we acknowledge that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 7.6% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad was able to see a decent net income growth of 15% over the last five years.
Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 22% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is MRDIY fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.
Is Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?
Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 44% (or a retention ratio of 56%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.
Additionally, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of four years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 58% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.
Conclusion
On the whole, we feel that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.
