Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

The second-quarter results for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues came in 3.4% below expectations, at RM1.2b. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of RM0.016 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's 15 analysts is for revenues of RM5.08b in 2024. This reflects a decent 12% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 12% to RM0.069. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM5.09b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.069 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 9.1% to RM2.32despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's earnings by assigning a price premium. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad at RM2.74 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM1.97. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 25% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad you should be aware of.

