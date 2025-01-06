Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 59% of the company

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Mpac Group's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions
-
51% of the business is held by the top 14 shareholders
-
Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock
If you want to know who really controls Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 59% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.
Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Mpac Group, beginning with the chart below.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mpac Group?
Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.
We can see that Mpac Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Mpac Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mpac Group. Schroder Investment Management Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.2% and 3.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.
Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.
While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.
Insider Ownership Of Mpac Group
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
We can see that insiders own shares in Mpac Group plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own UK£14m worth of the UK£169m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Mpac Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
