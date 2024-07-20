MP expenses cheats and sex offenders keep taxpayer-funded pensions

L-R: Elliot Morley, David Chaytor, Eric Illsley, Imran Ahmad Khan, Charlie Elphicke and Denis MacShane

MPs jailed over the expenses scandal and convicted of sex crimes have been allowed to keep generous taxpayer-funded pensions, The Telegraph can reveal.

Two ex-MPs who left politics after being convicted of sexual offences are in line to benefit from thousands of pounds in payments when they reach retirement age.

Four other former MPs who were jailed in the wake of the parliamentary expenses scandal are also understood to remain entitled to full pension benefits despite their records.

MP pension rules mean there are almost no circumstances under which an MP can be stripped of their pension, with the exception of the most extreme crimes such as treason, this newspaper has established.

This is out of step with most other public sector pension schemes, including for the Met Police, the NHS and the Local Government Authority, which typically include provisions for payments to be withheld when a serious crime has been committed or in cases of gross misconduct.

Sir Keir Starmer is now facing calls from within his own party to overhaul the rules.

The former shadow minister for women and equalities and Labour MP for Warrington North, Charlotte Nichol, said: “One of the starkest contrasts our new government can make with those that came before is on ethics and propriety in public office, something Keir Starmer has committed to.

“This must include a standards regime with robust sanctions for gross misconduct in line with the rest of the public sector, including the potential forfeiture of parliamentary pensions in the most serious cases.”

Charlie Elphicke, 53, who was jailed in 2020 for two years after being convicted of three sexual assaults on two younger women while a Conservative MP, stands to receive around £22,000 a year from March of 2026, according to calculations from experts based on public figures.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 50, another former Conservative MP found guilty in 2022 of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and sentenced to 18 months in prison, could be in line for a pension of about £3,000-a-year from September 2028, estimates suggest.

Both MPs are thought to be eligible for early retirement at age 55 under the rules of the Parliamentary Contributory Pension Fund.

The former MPs were earning salaries of £76,011 and £84,144 respectively when they were suspended or resigned from the Commons. They both went on to serve time in prison and have since been released.

The parliamentary expenses scandal, revealed by a Telegraph investigation in 2009, uncovered widespread abuse in the way MPs were claiming for expenses and led to a major overhaul of the House of Commons expenses system.

David Chaytor, 74, Elliot Morley, 72, Eric Illsley, 69, and Denis MacShane, 76, were convicted of false accounting in relation to their parliamentary expenses between 2010 and 2013. All are likely to remain eligible for full pension benefits.

Elliot Morley, who in 2011 pleaded guilty to dishonestly claiming more than £30,000 in parliamentary expenses, defended his pension benefits.

He told The Telegraph: “Those are contributions I have paid into the pension and I also opted in to pay at a higher rate as well. I have complied with all the rules and the majority of that is what I have paid in my salary.”

The remaining former MPs whose pension entitlements were analysed by The Telegraph did not respond to requests for comment.

Until 2015 MPs enjoyed so-called “final salary” pensions, which guaranteed two thirds of their last yearly paycheck every year for life.

MPs who took their seats for the first time after this date were moved to a separate scheme based on the average of their pensionable salary throughout their career.

The final salary pensions stopped accruing in March 2023 and since April 2023 all further pension accrual has been based on an MP’s career average salary.

Analysis suggests that the total figure claimed by all the MPs convicted of false accounting since reaching retirement age could be around £990,000.

MPs can currently choose to contribute to their pensions at a standard rate of 13.75pc of their salary, a middle rate of 9.75pc and a lower rate of 7.75pc.

It is assumed the former MPs convicted of crimes contributed at the scheme’s standard rate at the time during their career and ceased contributing on leaving Parliament. The actual contribution rates and overall pensions are not known.

Three of the former MPs who were convicted of crimes may have received higher salaries while undertaking government jobs during their time in Parliament, however, the true reflection of this additional pay on their pension is unclear.

Retirement benefits for MPs are significantly more lucrative than those received by most private sector workers.

The House of Commons, the Government and the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority all declined to comment.