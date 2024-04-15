Advertisement
MOVES-Schonfeld hires Alphadyne's Thomas DeBow as new CTO, memo says

Reuters
·1 min read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Schonfeld Strategic Advisors has hired Thomas DeBow from Alphadyne Asset Management as the hedge fund's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

DeBow will replace David Neigler, who will stay with Schonfeld for a few more weeks for the transition, according to a source familiar with the matter. Neigler spent roughly six years working for the multi-strategy hedge fund.

Prior to Alphadyne, DeBow worked for Graham Capital Management as CTO, and for Steven Cohen's SAC Capital as co-head of technology, according to his LinkedIn.

Schonfeld's new CTO will report to chief executive officer Ryan Tolkin and serve as a co-chair for the firm's global operating committee, the memo added.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)