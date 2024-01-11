MOVES-Bank of Montreal taps RBC's Carrie Cook as head of investment, corporate banking - memo

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal has appointed Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC) Carrie Cook as global head of investment and corporate banking, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Cook, a veteran with over 25 years of experience, will join BMO in April from RBC Capital Markets where she was co-head of Canadian investment banking.

She has also held other various roles at RBC, including global head of the consumer and retail investment banking team. Prior to RBC, Cook spent over 10 years at CIBC World Markets.

Brad Chapin, interim global head of investment and corporate banking at BMO, will resume his previous role of global head of corporate banking in April, according to the memo.

Royal Bank of Canada declined to comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto, writing by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)