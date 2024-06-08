Move over Pepsi. Dr Pepper is coming for you. Sodas are tied for America's 2nd favorites

For the past two decades, Dr Pepper has slowly but surely climbed its way almost to the top: It's now virtually tied with Pepsi as America's No. 2 favorite soda, new data shows.

Coke, which has been the nation's dominant carbonated beverage for decades, remained at the top spot, according to Beverage Digest, which looked at sales-volume data for the rankings.

Here's what you need to know about America's favorite carbonated beverages:

In this photo illustration, cans of Dr. Pepper soda are displayed on June 3, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. Dr. Pepper has tied Pepsi for the second most popular soft drink in the United States behind Coke.

Top 3 sodas ranked

Dr Pepper had 8.34% of the soda market last year, while Pepsi had 8.31 percent, according to Beverage Digest’s data. While Dr Pepper is marginally ahead of Pepsi, statistically it's a virtual tie.

Coming in at a very comfortable No. 1 is Coke, which had 19.2% of the soda market in the U.S. by volume last year, making it by far the nation's favorite, according to Beverage Digest’s data.

At 130 years old, Coke also is the most consumed soda in the world, with an estimated 1.9 billion servings across 200 countries, according to Brand Finance.

Coke is pictured for sale in Chicago April 30, 2024.

Dr Pepper was ranked far below No. 2 spot in recent decades

In 2000, Dr. Pepper was No. 6 in market share of U.S. soda brands, falling behind Coke, Pepsi, Sprite, Diet Coke and Mountain Dew.

In 2004, Dr Pepper was tied with Sprite at No. 5, and then it began to climb the ranks where it currently sits at 8.3% of the market share.

Sodas ranked in popularity

When looking at U.S. carbonated soft drink brands by volume share in the market, the following ranked in the top 10 last year:

Coke Dr Pepper and Pepsi Sprite Diet Coke Mountain Dew Coke Zero Diet Pepsi Fanta Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Why did Dr Pepper rise in popularity?

The Wall Street Journal analyzed data from Beverage Digest, reporting that "big marketing investments, novel flavors and a quirk in Dr. Pepper's distribution" factored into the significant expansion of the soda brand.

The report found that Dr Pepper is growing fastest in popularity among Generation Z.

Andrew Springate, Keurig Dr Pepper’s chief marketing officer, told the Wall Street Journal that the brand kept up a consistent marketing theme, with a focus on the unique taste. Dr Pepper has a blend of 23 different flavors rather than sticking to the traditional cola flavor.

Springate also said that consumer surveys found people viewed Dr Pepper as a treat, the company listened and branded itself as a sweet treat.

Social media reacts to new soda rankings

Soda consumers took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the rising popularity of Dr Pepper.

"Dr Pepper is my favorite soda hands down," one user wrote. "Since I cut my sugar intake I only drink Diet Pepsi occasionally now. But when I’m out and in the mood, I’ll treat myself to a Dr Pepper and savor it."

Another user wrote that they "so rarely see anyone drinking Pepsi (not Mountain Dew or other Pepsi products) unless they are forced to because its the only option at a restaurant, so this does not surprise me."

Influence from TikTok and other social media platforms may have an impact on the increasing popularity of Dr Pepper. Some TikTok users are shown filling their Stanley Cups with Dr Pepper. A viral drink, Dr Pepper with pickles, circulated the internet, leading the brand to make their own video.

One user had an enthusiastic response, posting: "Y'all are my addiction. I love you, Dr Pepper. Please marry me."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Soda rankings: Dr Pepper ties Pepsi for 2nd most popular soda in US