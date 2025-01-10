Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) Shares Could Be 25% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Motorpoint Group's estimated fair value is UK£1.74 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of UK£1.30 suggests Motorpoint Group is potentially 25% undervalued
-
Our fair value estimate is 6.2% lower than Motorpoint Group's analyst price target of UK£1.85
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Method
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£4.40m
|
UK£7.10m
|
UK£9.10m
|
UK£10.3m
|
UK£12.7m
|
UK£14.4m
|
UK£15.9m
|
UK£17.1m
|
UK£18.1m
|
UK£19.0m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 13.48%
|
Est @ 10.07%
|
Est @ 7.68%
|
Est @ 6.01%
|
Est @ 4.84%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 11%
|
UK£4.0
|
UK£5.8
|
UK£6.7
|
UK£6.8
|
UK£7.6
|
UK£7.8
|
UK£7.7
|
UK£7.5
|
UK£7.2
|
UK£6.8
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£68m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£19m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (11%– 2.1%) = UK£223m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£223m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= UK£80m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£148m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.3, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 25% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Motorpoint Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.793. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Motorpoint Group
Strength
-
No major strengths identified for MOTR.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Opportunity
-
Expected to breakeven next year.
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
-
Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
Moving On:
