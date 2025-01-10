Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) Shares Could Be 25% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Motorpoint Group's estimated fair value is UK£1.74 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£1.30 suggests Motorpoint Group is potentially 25% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 6.2% lower than Motorpoint Group's analyst price target of UK£1.85

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Motorpoint Group

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£4.40m UK£7.10m UK£9.10m UK£10.3m UK£12.7m UK£14.4m UK£15.9m UK£17.1m UK£18.1m UK£19.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 13.48% Est @ 10.07% Est @ 7.68% Est @ 6.01% Est @ 4.84% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 11% UK£4.0 UK£5.8 UK£6.7 UK£6.8 UK£7.6 UK£7.8 UK£7.7 UK£7.5 UK£7.2 UK£6.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£68m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Story Continues