Motorious Readers Get Double Entries to Win a 750-Horsepower 2024 Corvette and '63 Corvette Sting Ray

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win this dream duo.

Have you ever dreamed of owning not just one, but two show-stopping Corvettes? Your dream can come true with the annual Corvette Dream Giveaway, offering an unparalleled prize package that could see two stunning Corvettes in your garage.

Enter today for your chance to win a brand-new 2024 Corvette Stingray, boasting more power than the new C8 Corvette Z06. This special-ordered Stingray features a striking Rapid Blue exterior and a premium 3LT leather interior with GT2 Competition seats. It comes loaded with factory options, including the Z51 Performance Package, Performance Suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, and Front Lift Adjustable Height.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make this Stingray even more powerful than a Z06, Corvette performance experts Boost District installed and tuned a Lingenfelter-exclusive Magnuson supercharger, performance intake, Corsa exhaust, and many other upgrades, making this the most powerful and visually stunning C8 you'll find anywhere.

The excitement doesn’t stop with the 2024 Stingray. If you have the winning ticket, you'll also take home a 1963 Corvette Sting Ray convertible, fresh off a spectacular transformation into a world-class restomod.

This one-of-a-kind Sting Ray is finished in modern Rapid Blue paint, matching the 2024 Stingray, with a luxurious black leather interior featuring blue stitching from the Corvette experts at Al Knoch Interiors. This modernized classic retains all the beauty of a midyear Corvette while incorporating the latest performance components, including a Scoggin-Dickey/Chevrolet Performance LS3 engine, Holley Sniper EFI system, Van Steel ride upgrades with QA1 coilovers, Wilwood brakes, Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital gauges, and more. It's the perfect blend of classic charm and modern convenience, ideal for daily driving without worry.

Support veterans’ and children’s charities with your donation today, and you'll be one step closer to putting this pair of premium Corvettes — a 2024 Corvette Stingray and a 1963 Corvette Sting Ray restomod — in your garage.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.