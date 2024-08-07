Motorious Readers Get Double The Entries To Win This TRX

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Mammoth power. Mammoth fun.

This is your chance to win the “Last Stand” 2024 Hennessey Ram TRX Mammoth 1000 4x4, the most powerful and exclusive RAM TRX ever produced.

What limited-edition truck surpasses the Hellcat-powered Ram TRX? Meet the Hennessey Mammoth 1000, boasting an astounding 1,000 horsepower. This beast is not just a truck; it’s the world’s ultimate powerhouse, designed for those who crave mammoth performance and exclusivity.

For 2024, Hennessey will produce only 200 Mammoth 1000 “Last Stand” trucks. Each truck features a unique set of upgrades, including an enhanced supercharger and pulley, stainless-steel headers, high-flow exhaust components, and new HPE calibration. These modifications elevate the power output far beyond that of the standard showroom-stock TRX.

Every “Last Stand” Mammoth 1000 includes a special-edition serial-numbered plaque, making each truck a unique collector’s item. This could be yours if you have the lucky entry.

The 2024 Mammoth 1000 off-road upgrade is both imposing and robust, ensuring you’re ready for any adventure. It includes Mammoth front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lights, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, a front and rear leveling kit, and electronic fold-out steps—all professionally installed to enhance both aesthetics and functionality.

This year, with two new veterans’ charities on board, your entry will support a great cause. When you enter the TRX Mammoth Dream Giveaway, you’re not just in the running to win a truck; you’re also making a positive impact.

If you’re the winner, the giveaway organizers will cover $30,000 of the taxes, ensuring you can enjoy your new ride without financial stress.

This is the final year of RAM TRX production, marking the end of an era for this legendary truck. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history. Enter now to win the “Last Stand” Hennessey Performance Ram TRX Mammoth 1000 and experience the pinnacle of power, performance, and exclusivity.

