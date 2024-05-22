Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win These Awesome Challengers

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win two Dodges in this giveaway.

Dream Giveaway has outdone itself again with a pair of Dodge Challengers so stunning they're deemed the "Plum Craziest" ever. This unique giveaway not only promises to satiate the appetites of Mopar enthusiasts but also supports great charitable causes with each entry. Here's your chance to win not just one, but two exceptionally rare and powerful Challengers by participating in this exciting draw.

The Legendary 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 440-6

The first prize is a breathtaking 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T, a genuine muscle car legend, restored meticulously to its original glory. This Plum Crazy beauty is not just any Challenger; it's one of only 1,640 that were equipped with the powerful 440ci Six-Pack engine. The car comes with a Super Track Pack, including a Pistol Grip 4-speed gearbox and a Sure Grip limited-slip rear axle, making it a collector's dream. This particular Challenger was part of a prestigious private collection, ensuring its provenance and exclusivity.

The Modern Muscle of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock

The second prize brings the power of modern muscle with a 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock. As one of the last "Last Call" Hellcats, this car is part of an exclusive club. Its supercharged 6.2L HEMI High Output V-8 unleashes a staggering 807 horsepower, making it one of the fastest muscle cars ever produced. This particular model is especially rare, with only 27 units produced, and features drag radial tires as standard – a unique attribute for production muscle cars.

This pair of Plum Crazy Dodge Challengers represents the pinnacle of performance across generations. By entering this giveaway, you not only get the chance to own these incredible vehicles but also contribute to veterans’ and children’s charities. Plus, as a bonus, the winner will receive an autographed Les Paul guitar by blues artist Samantha Fish. Don’t miss your opportunity to own a piece of automotive history and help make a difference. Enter now for double the chance to win these awe-inspiring Challengers!

