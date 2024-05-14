Motorious Readers Get 50% More Entries To Win This 2024 Z06 Z07 Convertible & $25,000 Cash

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win a 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible with the Z07 Performance Package Plus $25,000 Cash!

In an exciting opportunity for automotive enthusiasts and philanthropists alike, a sweepstakes is offering the chance to win a 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible, complete with the Z07 Performance Package. This high-performance vehicle, known for its supercar aesthetics and capabilities, comes in a striking Riptide Blue Metallic finish, and features a suite of top-tier enhancements designed for the ultimate driving experience.

The Z07 Performance Package enhances the Corvette with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes, and spider-design machined-face forged aluminum wheels. Additionally, it includes a Carbon Fiber Aero Package which contributes to its aerodynamic efficiency and sharp appearance.

Interior features are no less impressive, with Competition Sport bucket seats, a carbon fiber and sueded microfiber-wrapped steering wheel, and an exclusive Stealth Interior Trim Package. The convertible also boasts advanced technology like a front lift with memory and a Convertible Engine Appearance Package that includes visible carbon fiber components.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the hood, this Corvette Z06 roars with a 5.5L V8 DI high-output flat-plane crank engine, capable of producing 670 horsepower at 8400 RPM. Paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and performance Brembo carbon ceramic anti-lock brakes, this vehicle offers a thrilling yet controlled driving experience.

The sweepstakes not only gives participants a chance to win this exceptional car and $25,000 in cash but also supports a noble cause. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit TRI Industries, which provides employment opportunities to veterans, and the Soldiers for the Truth Foundation, aiding veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI).

Entries are now open, and participants have the chance to not only possibly own a piece of American automotive excellence but also contribute to the well-being of veterans who have served their country. Don't miss your chance to make a difference and drive away in one of America's most coveted supercars.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.