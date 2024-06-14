Motorcar Parts of America Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$717.7m (up 5.1% from FY 2023).

Net loss: US$49.2m (loss widened by US$45.0m from FY 2023).

US$2.51 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.22 loss in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Motorcar Parts of America EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.3%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 4.6%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 6.7% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Auto Components industry in the US.

Performance of the American Auto Components industry.

The company's shares are up 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Motorcar Parts of America that you should be aware of before investing here.

