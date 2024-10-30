Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (BOM:532892) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record ...

Housing Finance Disbursement: INR 368 crores for the second quarter, up by 86% year on year.

Release Date: October 29, 2024

The asset management business saw its AUM cross 1,10,769 crores, up by 101% year-on-year, with strong performances across mutual funds, PMS, and AI businesses.

The company's ratings outlook was upgraded from AA stable to AA positive by both Brazil and India ratings.

The company achieved a return on equity (ROE) of 48% for the second quarter.

Negative Points

The housing finance business showed a modest AUM growth of 13% year-on-year, indicating slower growth compared to other segments.

The cost to income ratio in the housing finance segment increased due to a rise in the sales relationship manager base.

The company anticipates potential moderation in F&O volumes due to upcoming regulatory changes, which could impact revenue.

Despite strong growth in other areas, the housing finance segment's yield on advances slightly reduced over the quarter.

The treasury profits are largely unrealized and subject to market fluctuations, making them less predictable and not distributable as dividends.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide a breakdown of ARR and TBR contributions at the group level, and explain the high AUM in wealth management and private wealth management segments? A: The ARR mix is largely driven by our asset management business, with a focus on improving ARRs due to increased flow rates. In wealth management, ARR improvement is seen in distribution business, while the direct broking and sub-broking revenue split is about 50-50. The high AUM in wealth management is due to strong client acquisition and market share growth. In home finance, the loan book is entirely secured, with a mix of housing loans, loan against property, and construction finance. The yield reduction is due to a higher proportion of retail housing loans, which have lower yields.

Q: What has contributed to the significant increase in SIP and gross sales market share in the AMC business? A: Over 95% of our AUM is performing in the top tier across mutual funds and alternate assets. We have a wide range of passive funds and strong performance in our quant fund. Distribution is strong across banks, IFAs, and digital channels, with digital showing the highest YOY growth. We've launched new funds in various categories, enhancing our product suite, and are expanding our distribution footprint.

Q: How do you see the volumes and business outlook for the wealth management segment in H2? A: Volume growth has been strong, especially in cash segments, which constitute 60% of our broking revenue. We expect cash volumes to continue growing, though there might be some moderation in F&O volumes due to regulatory changes. We are investing in distribution, aiming to double manpower over the next two years, which should enhance flows and assets.

Q: Can you clarify the composition of the private wealth management assets and the productivity of newly added RMs? A: The private wealth AUM includes custody assets, which are 52,497 crores of the total 1,57,000 crores. Custody assets yield revenue when clients transact. ARR assets contribute 50% of revenues. We've added 100 RMs in the last year, aiming for 700 by year-end. Productivity improves over time, with RMs reaching 1-1.5x productivity in the first year and 3x by the third year.

Q: How should we view the treasury income and its impact on dividends? A: Treasury profits are largely mark-to-market and not distributable as dividends. Our dividend policy focuses on cash earnings, not notional profits. The treasury book supports our agency businesses, serving as collateral for market transactions. While treasury profits are lumpy, the long-term XIRR is around 18-20%, with growth driven by both returns and profit plowback.

