Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (BOM:532892) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record ...

  • Consolidated Profit After Tax: INR 1,242 crores, up by 123% year on year.

  • Return on Equity (ROE): 48%.

  • Consolidated Operating Net Revenue: INR 1,366 crores, up by 46% year on year.

  • Consolidated Operating Profit After Tax (excluding treasury income): INR 541 crores, up by 53% year on year.

  • Assets Under Advice: INR 5.7 lakh crores, up by 82% year on year.

  • Net Worth: INR 11,070 crores, up by 48% year on year.

  • Wealth Management Net Revenue: INR 634 crores, up by 53% year on year.

  • Wealth Management Profit After Tax: INR 225 crores, up by 71% year on year.

  • Retail Broking ADTO: INR 4,461 crores, up by 90% year on year.

  • Cash Market Share: 7.9%, up by 85 basis points year on year.

  • F&O Premium Market Share: 9%, up by 150 basis points year on year.

  • Total Assets Under Advised: INR 2,94,000 crores, up by 88% year on year.

  • Distribution AUM: INR 29,400 crores, up by 43% year on year.

  • Distribution Net Flows: INR 2,400 crores.

  • Distribution Net Revenue: INR 98 crores, up by 136% year on year.

  • Asset Management AUM: INR 1,10,769 crores, up by 101% year on year.

  • Asset Management Net Revenue: INR 201 crores, up by 64% year on year.

  • Asset Management Profit After Tax: INR 104 crores, up by 68% year on year.

  • Mutual Fund AUM: INR 80,000 crores, up by 124% year on year.

  • SIP Flows: INR 1,878 crores for the quarter.

  • SIP AUM: INR 17,641 crores.

  • Alternate AUM: INR 30,646 crores, up by 60% year on year.

  • Private Equity Fee Earning AUM: INR 9,956 crores.

  • Private Wealth AUM: INR 1,57,000 crores, up by 68% year on year.

  • Private Wealth Net Revenue: INR 242 crores, up by 51% year on year.

  • Private Wealth Profit After Tax: INR 90 crores, up by 66% year on year.

  • Capital Market Revenue: INR 174 crores, up by 52% year on year.

  • Capital Market Profit: INR 73 crores, up by 45% year on year.

  • Housing Finance AUM: INR 4,233 crores, up by 13% year on year.

  • Housing Finance Disbursement: INR 368 crores for the second quarter, up by 86% year on year.

  • Yield on Advances: 13.6%.

  • Cost of Funds: 8.4%.

  • Spread: 5.2%.

  • Housing Finance NII: INR 81 crores.

  • Housing Finance Profit After Tax: INR 27 crores.

  • Gross NPA: 1.3%.

  • Net NPA: 70 basis points.

  • Gearing: 1.9 times.

  • Capital Adequacy: 45.6%.

  • ROE: 2.3%.

  • ROA: 8%.

  • Treasury Investments: INR 8,113 crores, up by 57%.

  • XIRR on Treasury Investments: 20.8%.

Release Date: October 29, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (BOM:532892) reported a consolidated profit after tax of INR 1,242 crores, marking a 123% year-on-year increase.

  • The company achieved a return on equity (ROE) of 48% for the second quarter.

  • Assets under advice grew significantly, crossing the 5.7 lakh crore mark, up by 82% year-on-year.

  • The company's ratings outlook was upgraded from AA stable to AA positive by both Brazil and India ratings.

  • The asset management business saw its AUM cross 1,10,769 crores, up by 101% year-on-year, with strong performances across mutual funds, PMS, and AI businesses.

