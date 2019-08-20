The Most Lucrative Deals in Sports History

It’s no secret that the world’s best professional athletes earn big bucks both on and off the field. But even the salaries earned by the wealthiest superstars in sports are dwarfed by the contracts associated with broadcasting the games they play, sponsoring the apparel they wear and naming the stadiums in which they compete. Here’s a look at the big money behind the largest sports sponsorship deals in the world.

The 5 Most Expensive TV Rights Deals

Over the last 10 years, sports has become the last bastion of television broadcasting that most viewers can’t stream and won’t record to watch later. Since fans prefer to watch live and therefore can’t fast forward through commercials, sports TV rights is the diamond in the broadcasting rough — and both leagues and networks alike have taken notice. The result? The biggest and most well-heeled networks are paying record amounts to lock down broadcasting rights for years — or decades in some cases — becoming a part of history’s biggest contracts.

5. Premier League

5.14 billion pounds ($6.81 billion) to broadcast on Sky and BT

Length of contract: 3 years (2016-2019)

In a massive deal that provided a huge windfall for the Premier League, its teams and players, Great Britain television networks Sky and BT agreed to shell out 10 million pounds ($13.25 million) per game to air on their networks what Americans call soccer. The deal, which represented a 71 percent increase over the previous contract, gave the league and its clubs vast cash reserves to spend on their players without raising the cost of tickets. The loser? Local pubs that shell out tens of thousands of pounds per year for subscriptions to these networks in an effort to lure thirsty football fans.

Pictured: Eden Hazard of Chelsea during Premier League.

4. Major League Baseball

$12.4 billion to broadcast on Turner Broadcasting, ESPN and Fox

Length of contract: 8 years (2014-2021)

When the MLB negotiated new contracts with ESPN, TBS and Fox for broadcasting rights through 2021, the collective deal represented a more than 100 percent increase over the arrangements that existed prior to 2014. Fox will pay a total of roughly $4 billion under the new terms. Turner is slated to pay $2.8 billion over the life of the contract, and ESPN is spending $5.6 billion. The deal divided among the networks the most lucrative events, such as league championship series, division series and wildcard games. Some of those revenues have trickled down to players — see the highest-paid stars of the league.

3. National Collegiate Athletic Association

$19.6 billion to broadcast on CBS and Turner Sports

Length of contract: 22 years (2010-2032)

In 2010, the NCAA inked a 14-year deal worth $10.8 billion for CBS and Turner Sports to air the wildly popular March Madness basketball tournament. As everyone knows, there’s lots of money behind March Madness. Before the deal was even halfway up, the networks signed an eight-year, $8.8 billion extension that runs through 2032, for a total of 22 years and $19.6 billion. Since the games are played by unpaid college athletes, the NCAA doesn’t have to worry about splurging on those pesky salaries, although the league promises the lion’s share of the money benefits student athletes indirectly.

Pictured: Tony Bennet and Chris Beard CBS Sports interview

2. National Basketball Association

$24 billion to broadcast on TNT and ESPN

Length of contract: 9 years (2016-2025)

In 2016, the NBA extended for nine years the broadcasting rights of TNT and ESPN, which have been airing NBA games since 1988 and 2002 respectively. The deal — worth $2.66 billion a year — did not include the league’s contract with ABC, which retained exclusive rights to air the NBA Finals. Under the new deal, ABC and ESPN split up to 44 postseason games. Athletes are seeing some of that money in their large contracts.

Pictured: LeBron James and Jaylen

1. National Football League

$27 billion to broadcast on NBC, CBS and FOX

Length of contract: 9 years (2013-2022)

In 2011, the NFL announced a deal that extended broadcasting rights for nine years among all three networks that air NFL games. Fox, NBC and CBS, however, would have to pay 60 percent more for the privilege than they had been paying prior to 2013 when the previous contract expired. Each network got three Super Bowls out of the deal, and each NFL team got an equal share of $7 billion in media money.

The 5 Most Expensive Team Sponsorship Deals

Unlike NASCAR, whose drivers and cars are essentially moving billboards, the “big four” American sports leagues have always rejected allowing sponsored ads on uniforms — until now. The NBA recently broke from the longstanding NHL, NFL and MLB tradition and agreed to sell ad space on jerseys during the 2017-2018 season. That leaves the NBA alone in the U.S. but in good company with the Premier League in England, where brands regularly spend millions on jersey sponsorships.

Story continues