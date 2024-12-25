The Most Livable City in Every State and What It Will Cost You

filo / iStock.com

When we think about which city in the U.S. we’d like to live in, our minds may turn to what the city has to offer in terms of livability. Is there low crime? Does it have clean air? Is transportation safe and convenient? How are the schools? The list goes on.

Read Next: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Find Out: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

And then, of course, there are the financial issues. Is housing reasonably priced? What about all the other factors that go into cost of living, like healthcare, food and utilities? Livability comprises all the factors that determine whether you’re likely to have a prosperous life, both in terms of money and other meaningful matters.

For this study, GOBankingRates found the most livable city in each state and how much it costs to live there. To do this, GOBankingRates found the livability index for each city recording the city with the highest livability index. For each city, a number of factors were found including, the household median income, the average expenditure cost and the average monthly mortgage cost to determine the total monthly average cost of living in these most livable cities.

Cities are ranked from highest to lowest total cost of living monthly. Keep reading to find out the most livable city in your state.

Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

Cupertino, California

Household median income: $223,667

Livability: 88

Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,412

Mortgage monthly average cost: $19,061

Total cost of living monthly: $21,472

Consider This: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Discover More: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Bruce Wilson Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington, Massachusetts

Household median income: $206,323

Livability: 92

Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,191

Mortgage monthly average cost: $9,998

Total cost of living monthly: $12,189

Be Aware: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

©Shutterstock.com

Kailua, Hawaii

Household median income: $138,363

Livability: 83

Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,583

Mortgage monthly average cost: $9,243

Total cost of living monthly: $11,826

aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com

Bozeman, Montana

Household median income: $74,113

Livability: 87

Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,102

Mortgage monthly average cost: $5,008

Total cost of living monthly: $7,109

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

Wilton Manors, Florida

Household median income: $81,424

Livability: 91

Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,210

Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,585

Total cost of living monthly: $6,794

©Lunnderboy

Lafayette, Colorado

Household median income: $105,819

Livability: 90

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,946

Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,434

Total cost of living monthly: $6,380