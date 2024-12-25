The Most Livable City in Every State and What It Will Cost You

When we think about which city in the U.S. we’d like to live in, our minds may turn to what the city has to offer in terms of livability. Is there low crime? Does it have clean air? Is transportation safe and convenient? How are the schools? The list goes on.
Read Next: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?
Find Out: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State
And then, of course, there are the financial issues. Is housing reasonably priced? What about all the other factors that go into cost of living, like healthcare, food and utilities? Livability comprises all the factors that determine whether you’re likely to have a prosperous life, both in terms of money and other meaningful matters.
For this study, GOBankingRates found the most livable city in each state and how much it costs to live there. To do this, GOBankingRates found the livability index for each city recording the city with the highest livability index. For each city, a number of factors were found including, the household median income, the average expenditure cost and the average monthly mortgage cost to determine the total monthly average cost of living in these most livable cities.
Cities are ranked from highest to lowest total cost of living monthly. Keep reading to find out the most livable city in your state.
Cupertino, California
-
Household median income: $223,667
-
Livability: 88
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,412
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $19,061
-
Total cost of living monthly: $21,472
Consider This: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Discover More: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State
Lexington, Massachusetts
-
Household median income: $206,323
-
Livability: 92
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,191
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $9,998
-
Total cost of living monthly: $12,189
Be Aware: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States
Kailua, Hawaii
-
Household median income: $138,363
-
Livability: 83
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,583
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $9,243
-
Total cost of living monthly: $11,826
Bozeman, Montana
-
Household median income: $74,113
-
Livability: 87
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,102
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $5,008
-
Total cost of living monthly: $7,109
Wilton Manors, Florida
-
Household median income: $81,424
-
Livability: 91
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,210
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,585
-
Total cost of living monthly: $6,794
Lafayette, Colorado
-
Household median income: $105,819
-
Livability: 90
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,946
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,434
-
Total cost of living monthly: $6,380
Check Out: The Minimum Salary You Need To Buy a Home in 2024 in All 50 States
University Park, Maryland
-
Household median income: $191,205
-
Livability: 93
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,236
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,030
-
Total cost of living monthly: $6,266
Sherwood, Oregon
-
Household median income: $109,770
-
Livability: 92
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,102
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,974
-
Total cost of living monthly: $6,076
Freeport, Maine
-
Household median income: $76,012
-
Livability: 88
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,928
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,911
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,839
Cary, North Carolina
-
Household median income: $125,317
-
Livability: 90
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,915
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,861
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,776
Trending Now: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs
Avondale Estates, Georgia
-
Household median income: $136,250
-
Livability: 87
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,212
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,562
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,773
Pictured: Decatur, Georgia
Kaysville, Utah
-
Household median income: $121,867
-
Livability: 89
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,887
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,845
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,733
Battle Ground, Washington
-
Household median income: $94,360
-
Livability: 90
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,085
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,582
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,667
Pictured: Vancouver, Washington
Gilbert, Arizona
-
Household median income: $115,179
-
Livability: 89
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,076
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,513
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,589
For You: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities
Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
-
Household median income: $142,356
-
Livability: 93
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,973
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,577
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,549
Pictured: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Pompton Lakes, New Jersey
-
Household median income: $113,781
-
Livability: 92
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,244
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,013
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,258
Pictured: Patterson, New Jersey
Grandview Heights, Ohio
-
Household median income: $100,833
-
Livability: 94
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,902
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,334
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,236
Pictured: Columbus, Ohio
Jenkintown, Pennsylvania
-
Household median income: $118,750
-
Livability: 94
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,115
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,083
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,197
Pictured: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Learn More: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In
Los Alamos, New Mexico
-
Household median income: $130,342
-
Livability: 81
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,706
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,479
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,184
Sitka, Alaska
-
Household median income: $95,261
-
Livability: 85
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,188
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,946
-
Total cost of living monthly: $5,134
New Milford, Connecticut
-
Household median income: $70,625
-
Livability: 85
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,166
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,833
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,999
Pictured: Danbury, Connecticut
Post Falls, Idaho
-
Household median income: $71,042
-
Livability: 88
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,850
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,993
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,843
See Next: How Much Do You Get for One Person On SNAP 2024?
Pittsford, New York
-
Household median income: $116,250
-
Livability: 93
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,033
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,795
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,828
Las Vegas
-
Household median income: $66,356
-
Livability: 82
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,165
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,653
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,819
Montpelier, Vermont
-
Household median income: $76,143
-
Livability: 83
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,085
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,609
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,694
Hoover, Alabama
-
Household median income: $101,765
-
Livability: 83
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,051
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,600
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,652
Explore More: America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Suburbs With Home Values Under $500,000
Cranston, Rhode Island
-
Household median income: $83,123
-
Livability: 85
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,076
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,528
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,603
Concord, New Hampshire
-
Household median income: $77,874
-
Livability: 88
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,866
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,642
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,508
Newark, Delaware
-
Household median income: $67,738
-
Livability: 83
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,209
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,103
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,312
Cheyenne, Wyoming
-
Household median income: $74,989
-
Livability: 83
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,034
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,196
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,230
Consider This: In Less Than a Year, You’ll Regret Not Having Bought Property in These 20 Housing Markets
Brandon, South Dakota
-
Household median income: $101,747
-
Livability: 87
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,881
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,272
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,152
Denton, Texas
-
Household median income: $71,921
-
Livability: 85
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,940
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,207
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,147
Simpsonville, South Carolina
-
Household median income: $79,937
-
Livability: 86
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,891
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,197
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,088
Pictured: Greenville, South Carolina
Lawrence, Kansas
-
Household median income: $59,834
-
Livability: 88
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,158
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,867
-
Total cost of living monthly: $4,025
Check Out: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
Oxford, Mississippi
-
Household median income: $56,784
-
Livability: 88
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,869
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,120
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,989
Ankeny, Iowa
-
Household median income: $101,151
-
Livability: 92
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,896
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,079
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,975
West Lafayette, Indiana
-
Household median income: $30,317
-
Livability: 90
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,793
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,143
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,936
Rogers, Arkansas
-
Household median income: $78,075
-
Livability: 88
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,825
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,083
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,908
Read More: 40 States Where You’ll Feel the Biggest Social Security Increase This Year
Metairie, Louisiana
-
Household median income: $72,070
-
Livability: 85
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,065
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,754
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,819
Rochester, Minnesota
-
Household median income: $83,973
-
Livability: 92
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,829
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,989
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,818
Clarksville, Tennessee
-
Household median income: $62,688
-
Livability: 83
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,895
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,828
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,723
Bellevue, Washington
-
Household median income: $79,839
-
Livability: 87
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,995
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,715
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,710
For You: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots
Clawson, Michigan
-
Household median income: $82,713
-
Livability: 92
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,967
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,709
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,676
Fargo, North Dakota
-
Household median income: $64,432
-
Livability: 84
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,825
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,823
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,648
Norman, Oklahoma
-
Household median income: $62,849
-
Livability: 83
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,991
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,536
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,527
Maplewood, Missouri
-
Household median income: $58,448
-
Livability: 87
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,899
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,566
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,465
Pictured: St. Louis, Missouri
Be Aware: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unpopular With Baby Boomers: Here’s Why
Lynchburg, Virginia
-
Household median income: $56,243
-
Livability: 91
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,856
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,516
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,371
Bellevue, Kentucky
-
Household median income: $66,741
-
Livability: 92
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,958
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,388
-
Total cost of living monthly: $3,346
Jerome, Illinois
-
Household median income: $52,083
-
Livability: 92
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,902
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $841
-
Total cost of living monthly: $2,743
Pictured: Springfield, Illinois
Nutter Fort, West Virginia
-
Household median income: $56,125
-
Livability: 87
-
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,929
-
Mortgage monthly average cost: $757
-
Total cost of living monthly: $2,685
Pictured: Fairmont, West Virginia
Methodology. For this study, GOBankingRates found the most livable city in each state and how much it costs to live there. First GOBankingRates found the livability index for each city recording the city with the highest livability index. For each city a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the average single family home value from May 2024 as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. Using the cost of living indexes and the average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents, the average expenditure cost for each city can be calculated. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% downpayment, and by using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost can be calculated. Using the mortgage and expenditure cost, the total monthly average cost of living can be calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 8th, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
-
3 Signs You've 'Made It' Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley
-
-
-
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Livable City in Every State and What It Will Cost You