GOBankingRates
The Most Livable City in Every State and What It Will Cost You
Nicole Spector
10 min read
filo / iStock.com
filo / iStock.com

When we think about which city in the U.S. we’d like to live in, our minds may turn to what the city has to offer in terms of livability. Is there low crime? Does it have clean air? Is transportation safe and convenient? How are the schools? The list goes on.

Read Next: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

Find Out: How Much a Comfortable Retirement Will Cost You in Each State

And then, of course, there are the financial issues. Is housing reasonably priced? What about all the other factors that go into cost of living, like healthcare, food and utilities? Livability comprises all the factors that determine whether you’re likely to have a prosperous life, both in terms of money and other meaningful matters.

For this study, GOBankingRates found the most livable city in each state and how much it costs to live there. To do this, GOBankingRates found the livability index for each city recording the city with the highest livability index. For each city, a number of factors were found including, the household median income, the average expenditure cost and the average monthly mortgage cost to determine the total monthly average cost of living in these most livable cities.

Cities are ranked from highest to lowest total cost of living monthly. Keep reading to find out the most livable city in your state.

Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com
Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

Cupertino, California

  • Household median income: $223,667

  • Livability: 88  

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,412  

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $19,061

  • Total cost of living monthly: $21,472   

Consider This: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

Discover More: Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

Bruce Wilson Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Bruce Wilson Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington, Massachusetts

  • Household median income: $206,323

  • Livability: 92  

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,191   

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $9,998

  • Total cost of living monthly: $12,189

Be Aware: Here’s the Income Needed To Be in the Top 1% in All 50 States

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Kailua, Hawaii

  • Household median income: $138,363

  • Livability: 83

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,583   

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $9,243

  • Total cost of living monthly: $11,826

aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com
aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com

Bozeman, Montana

  • Household median income: $74,113

  • Livability: 87

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,102   

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $5,008  

  • Total cost of living monthly: $7,109

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

Wilton Manors, Florida

  • Household median income: $81,424

  • Livability: 91

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,210  

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,585

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,794

©Lunnderboy
©Lunnderboy

Lafayette, Colorado

  • Household median income: $105,819

  • Livability: 90

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,946

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,434

  • Total cost of living monthly: $6,380

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories