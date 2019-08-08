Most and Least Expensive Stadiums for MLB Fans To Watch a Ballgame

The 2019 season of Major League Baseball is now well underway. And of the various aspects of baseball games — not to mention American society — that would be entirely unrecognizable to baseball fans from back then, few would be as shocking as the prices. The average cost for two tickets to a game — and a couple of beers and dogs to complete the experience — is over $100 this season.

However, depending on which ballpark is home to your favorite team, you might be able to take in nine innings for considerably less — or more. GOBankingRates has compiled cost data from every MLB stadium, crunching the numbers on what it costs for two people to attend a game at each stadium, including parking and the cost of two beers and two hot dogs. Take a look at which stadiums are putting the squeeze on fans and which ones are hitting a home run.

Data is accurate as of May, 17, 2019, and is subject to change

30. Cost To Attend Tropicana Field: $65.06

Two tickets: $45.06

$45.06 Two hot dogs: $10

$10 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $0

The Tampa Bay Rays play their home games at Tropicana Field — and when they win, the roof of the stadium lights up orange. The real novelty, however, is the massive touch tank filled with live rays that fans can feed for free. The only thing more unique is a baseball team that doesn’t gouge you on parking.

29. Cost To Attend Chase Field: $68.72

Two tickets: $41.72

$41.72 Two hot dogs: $4

$4 Two beers: $8

$8 Parking: $15

Chase Field is a $354 million megapark complete with a swimming pool, 8,000-ton air conditioning system and retractable roof to help you beat the Arizona heat while you’re at the game. One of the best MLB stadiums for actually seeing the game, a full 80% of seats are located inside the foul poles and there’s no upper deck above the outfield. But if you’re more of a Dodger or Rockies fan than a Diamondbacks fan, you can find other ways to entertain yourself in Arizona — if you haven’t visited the Grand Canyon yet, it’s a must-see destination.

28. Cost To Attend Marlins Park: $72.60

Two tickets: $45.10

$45.10 Two hot dogs: $6

$6 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $11.50

World-class art adorns the interior, and the massive retractable roof takes a full 13-15 minutes to open along a track that spans the length of two football fields. What’s more, the park where the Miami Marlins play used nearly 50% recycled material during its construction and features an energy efficient design to reduce its overall energy usage by 20%.

27. Cost To Attend PNC Park: $75.82

Two tickets: $45.62

$45.62 Two hot dogs: $7

$7 Two beers: $12

$12 Parking: $11.20

PNC Park is one of the most intimate stadiums and has some of the best views in baseball — the highest seat in the entire park is just 88 feet from the field. When a Pittsburgh Pirate steps on home plate, he is exactly 443 feet, 4 inches away from the Allegheny River.

26. Cost To Attend Great American Ballpark: $76.28

Two tickets: $42.28

$42.28 Two hot dogs: $11

$11 Two beers: $13

$13 Parking: $10

In 2002, Cinergy Field, aka Riverfront Stadium, was demolished and a new facility was built on the shores of the Ohio River. The Reds are the oldest team in the MLB, and you can celebrate that history by visiting the 1869 Red Stocking Pavilion — added in May 2019 for the 150th anniversary of the team.

25. Cost To Attend Oriole Park at Camden Yards: $78.90

Two tickets: $59.90

$59.90 Two hot dogs: $3

$3 Two beers: $8

$8 Parking: $8

No stadium in baseball offers cheaper hot dogs than Camden Yards, where just $3 will get you two red hots while you watch the Baltimore Orioles. What’s more, the location is just two blocks from the birthplace of one George Herman “Babe” Ruth, a baseball player of some acclaim.

24. Cost To Attend Petco Park: $82.94

Two tickets: $44.44

$44.44 Two hot dogs: $10.50

$10.50 Two beers: $12

$12 Parking: $16

From the spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego skyline to the “Park at the Park” where Padres fans can enjoy — you guessed it — a dedicated park area, Petco is a great place to take in a baseball game and the sunny Southern California weather.

23. Cost To Attend Comerica Park: $86.62

Two tickets: $56.62

$56.62 Two hot dogs: $10

$10 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $10

While Detroiters continue to lament the loss of Tigers Stadium — considered by many to be the finest park in baseball during its day — today’s Tigers fans are settling into a new love affair with Comerica Park. Featuring stunning views of the Detroit skyline, a massive center field water feature, a carousel and a Ferris wheel, it offers casual fans and baseball fiends alike plenty to love.

22. Cost To Attend Target Field: $89.36

Two tickets: $65.36

$65.36 Two hot dogs: $8

$8 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $6

Natural elements and building materials from the surrounding landscape — like local trees and native limestone — are built right into Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins.

21. Cost To Attend Miller Park: $90.88

Two tickets: $56.88

$56.88 Two hot dogs: $12

$12 Two beers: $10

$10 Parking: $12

The 41,900-seat stadium that the Milwaukee Brewers call home is located in Wisconsin, which is known for harsh weather even outside the confines of winter. The stadium, however, is impervious to whatever Mother Nature dishes up, thanks to a one-of-a-kind convertible fan-shaped roof.

Story continues