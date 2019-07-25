These Are the Most Incredible Active Sellout Streaks in Sports

In 1959, Dwight Eisenhower was president, no one had heard of the Beatles yet, and the Packers were playing to sold-out crowds at Lambeau Field. Fast forward nearly 60 years and the only two surviving Beatles are in their late 70s, Ike is a footnote in history, and the Packers are still playing to sold-out crowds at Lambeau. The most dramatic sellout streaks can span generations and even lifetimes, and they galvanize teams and unify fans. Some attendance records cluster around dynasty franchises, while others seem to last forever no matter how the team performs. Either way, one truth is undeniable: When it comes to the business of sports, capacity crowds are always welcome.

Denver Broncos — Longest Active NFL Sellout Streak

Number of games: 400+

When the streak started: 1970

The Denver Broncos are synonymous with Mile High Stadium, a venue that has been filled to capacity for 400 games in a row over the course of nearly half a century and a location change. Today the Broncos play at Sports Authority Field at Mile High and they’re still selling it out. During that time, fans were treated to 26 postseason games. They also watched the Broncos set records for most wins over two seasons, as well as the most wins over three seasons. The team took eight trips to the Super Bowl, five of which were helmed by iconic Denver quarterback-turned-GM John Elway, who won two championships back-to-back in the late 1990s.

Green Bay Packers — Longest NFL Sellout Streak of All Time

Number of games: Unknown

Streak duration: 1959-present (but only at Lambeau Field)

Few teams embody the sport of football more wholly than the Green Bay Packers — but the legendary franchise has always been an NFL oddity. First of all, it’s the only publicly owned team with fans that double as shareholders. It’s also probably among the only teams that encourage fans to bring sleeping bags to the stadium and remind them about the warning signs of hypothermia before games.

The Packers also stand out, however, for their astonishing 58-year sellout streak, which has endured from 1959 to the present. That would be enough to crush any other attendance record across all sports by a mile — yet the Broncos hold the current record. That’s because for 41 years between 1953 and 1994, the Packers played three home games a year at Milwaukee County Stadium to placate the legions of loyal Cheeseheads who call that city home. Therefore, the 58-year record only applies to the Packers’ current full-time home — the iconic Lambeau Field. Lambeau is iconic but it’s not the most expensive stadium to attend a game.

Dallas Mavericks — Longest Active NBA Sellout Streak

Number of games: 656

When the streak started: 2001

In one of the NBA’s great paradoxes, however, Dallas boasts the best attendance in basketball — an average of 102.8 percent per game, to be exact. The contradiction can be credited partly to the passion of the famed basketball city that the team calls home, but another element is owner Mark Cuban’s propensity for selling cheap tickets — or buying them and donating them to charity — when the team doesn’t perform well enough to fill seats on their own. Cuban knows what he’s doing — adapt his traits and think like a billionaire.

Portland Trail Blazers — Longest NBA Sellout Streak of All Time

Number of games: 814

Streak duration: 1977-1995

In 2011, a Class A Midwest League baseball team called the Dayton Dragons sold out 815 games in a row to claim the consecutive sellout record for all of professional sports. The team the Dragons eclipsed was the Portland Trail Blazers, which in the 1970s was synonymous with names like Jack McCloskey and Bill Walton. In 1977, after just seven years in the league, the Trail Blazers won the championship — and their fans paid them back by selling out every home game for the next 18 years. In 2007, a little more than a decade after their historic run ended, the Trail Blazers would begin another impressive streak. This time the team went on to sell out 195 home games in a row, a streak that ended in 2012.

Pittsburgh Penguins — Longest Active NHL Sellout Streak

Number of games: 574

When the streak started: 2007-present

In 2007, the Penguins were a stumbling franchise that was poised to leave Pittsburgh. Then they moved out of their crumbling stadium and began building a new facility that’s now widely considered one of the best in hockey. They also hired a new team president and presented to fans a new crop of stars headed by Sidney Crosby, who has gone on to become the greatest forward of the modern era. The fans got on board when times were tough, and they continue to fill the stadium now that it’s easy to be a Penguins fan: Pittsburgh became the first team in nearly two decades to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

