What is the most efficient way to use central heating? Your energy questions answered

The clocks change this weekend, and suddenly there will be no escaping the fact winter is coming. The return of darker, colder nights also means that keeping energy costs down becomes a priority for many Britons.

Although energy bills have eased from recent highs, the latest price cap revision by Ofgem, the energy regulator for Great Britain, was a rise of almost £150 (just under 10%) to the equivalent of £1,717 a year for an average dual-fuel household paying by direct debit.

With energy bills on everyone’s mind, we asked readers to contact us with their questions big and small about domestic gas and electricity use, as well as other energy-related problems, so we could put them to the experts.

Much has been made of the money-saving benefits of owning an air fryer, but I can’t find any useful comparisons with a gas oven.

The popularity of air fryers – which are essentially counter-top fan ovens – exploded during the cost of living crisis, with a recent survey suggesting they are now the third-most used kitchen appliance in the UK after toasters and microwaves.

Air fryers are “a great way to cook smaller portions of food” because you don’t have to waste energy heating a large oven, says Elise Melville, an energy expert at the price comparison site Uswitch. “Although they use a similar amount of power as a conventional oven, they are cheaper to run as they can cut cooking time by as much as half. A 1.5kW air fryer, for example, would cost 18p to run for 30 minutes.”

However, a conventional oven can be very useful when cooking for large gatherings that require the use of both shelves, she adds. “Gas is much cheaper than electricity, so a 2kW conventional gas oven would cost 11p if used for an hour, or 5p for a half hour. In general, a gas oven is likely to be cheaper to use than an air fryer, unless you’re cooking a small amount of food for a short time.”

Is it cheaper to boil the kettle to do the washing-up or use hot water from the tap?

The answer depends on whether your water heater is powered by gas or electricity and the amount of water being boiled. “Electric kettles are generally more efficient at heating water than most hot water systems, so for smaller volumes of water this may work out cheaper, but don’t scald yourself,” Melville warns. “For larger volumes, a gas-powered water heater will be a more sensible choice, and you’re likely using more water than a kettle can heat in one go.”

What is the most efficient way to use central heating? Set it at a lower temperature for longer or at a higher one for less time? Should it come on first thing or keep the house warm overnight?

As temperatures drop, so begins the annual debate about when and how to use the central heating. The first step is to make sure your room thermostat is set to the right temperature, with most people opting for 18-21C. If you want to save money, reducing the temperature by 1C will save you about £90 a year in Great Britain, according to the Energy Saving Trust, the social enterprise that offers advice on energy efficiency.

Story Continues