How to get the most out of your Christmas gift vouchers

Check the T&Cs

The first thing to do is read the small print (it could be very small if it is squeezed on the back).

This should tell you if there’s an expiry date, which is probably the most vital information, and what other caveats apply.

Under UK consumer law, expiry dates are allowed, as long as they are spelled out. Twenty-four months (two years) seems to be the most common. For a specific experience, it might be just a year.

One problem could be whether or not the clock starts ticking on the purchase date – if that’s the case, keep hold of the receipt that came with the voucher, as that will include the date.

If there is no receipt, ask the person who gave it to you when they bought it.

Also, check where you can spend the card. Some retailers let you spend e-cards and physical cards in shops and online, while others impose restrictions. At Boots, for example, e-cards can be used only for online purchases, while a Vue gift card can be used only to buy cinema tickets in person.

Most retailers’ small print contains a warning that they can vary the T&Cs if it is reasonable and necessary to do so.

This often happens when a business falls into administration, and there may be little warning, so the best advice is to use the voucher as soon as you can.

Add to your digital wallet

Rather than carrying around a pile of vouchers, see if you can add yours to Google Pay or Apple Wallet. Then you will have it if you unexpectedly end up in a shop where it’s valid.

Tesco cards and National Book Tokens, for instance, can be added to both. Argos eGift cards can be added to an Apple Wallet, as can the Love2shop contactless gift card.

To do this, you may need to go via the retailer’s website, rather than uploading the card to the wallet. You will need to input all of the details, including the pin.

… or an online account

Cards and vouchers are like cash, so you need to keep them safe.

To make sure you don’t lose your gift cards, and remember them next time you shop, see if you can add them to an online account you have with the retailer.

This is an option at Marks & Spencer, where you can store any balance online, but still take the card to a shop to use if you haven’t already spent it.

Waterstones lets you add gift cards to your account, and, when you do, provides a QR card to use in its stores. You need to log in to your account so they can be scanned at the till.

At Amazon, you can add a card to your account and it will automatically use the funds as payment for your next order unless you opt to keep it for another occasion – untick the box next to “Use your £ gift card balance”.

