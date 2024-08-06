The Most Affordable City for Single People in Every State

brizmaker / iStock.com

The general cost of living in America tends to favor couples and families. So, affordability is one of the top financial considerations for single people compared to their counterparts. While cost of living is directly related to the local wages of the cities, other things such as personal hobbies, preference to city or town life, and healthcare accessibility are also considered when deciding where to live.

GOBankingRates has provided accurate data on the cheapest cities in each state for single people if affordability is your top concern.

Alabama

Cheapest city for single people: Selma

Population total: 17,875

Household total: 7,456

Household median income: $31,084

Household average value June 2024: $62,019

Livability: 56

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,554

Mortgage monthly average cost: $367

Monthly total cost of living: $1,921

Alaska

Cheapest city for single people: Kenai

Population total: 7,477

Household total: 2,870

Household median income: $77,335

Household average value June 2024: $310,376

Livability: 55

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,807

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,838

Monthly total cost of living: $3,645

Arizona

Cheapest city for single people: Douglas

Population total: 16,301

Household total: 4,476

Household median income: $41,594

Household average value June 2024: $163,587

Livability: 69

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,581

Mortgage monthly average cost: $969

Monthly total cost of living: $2,549

Arkansas

Cheapest city for single people: Forrest City

Population total: 13,010

Household total: 3,976

Household median income: $36,368

Household average value June 2024: $65,202

Livability: 58

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,432

Mortgage monthly average cost: $386

Monthly total cost of living: $1,818

California

Cheapest city for single people: Susanville

Population total: 15,737

Household total: 3,447

Household median income: $52,997

Household average value June 2024: $241,598

Livability: 65

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,757

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,431

Monthly total cost of living: $3,187

Colorado

Cheapest city for single people: La Junta

Population total: 7,244

Household total: 3,226

Household median income: $50,799

Household average value June 2024: $160,281

Livability: 68

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536

Mortgage monthly average cost: $949

Monthly total cost of living: $2,485

Connecticut

Cheapest city for single people: Hartford

Population total: 121,057

Household total: 48,277

Household median income: $41,841

Household average value June 2024: $176,089

Livability: 75

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,997

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,043

Monthly total cost of living: $3,040

Delaware

Cheapest city for single people: Elsmere

Population total: 6,194

Household total: 2,282

Household median income: $70,773

Household average value June 2024: $230,094

Livability: 75

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,827

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,362

Monthly total cost of living: $3,190

Florida

Cheapest city for single people: Palatka

Population total: 10,471

Household total: 4,317

Household median income: $30,945

Household average value June 2024: $206,309

Livability: 55

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,222

Monthly total cost of living: $2,814

Georgia

Cheapest city for single people: Americus

Population total: 16,020

Household total: 5,880

Household median income: $36.498

Household average value June 2024: $120,959

Livability: 51

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,531

Mortgage monthly average cost: $716

Monthly total cost of living: $2,247

Hawaii

Cheapest city for single people: Mountainview

Population total: 3,627

Household total: 1,150

Household median income: $60,057

Household average value June 2024: $334,312

Livability: 53

Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,304

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,980

Monthly total cost of living: $4,283

Idaho

Cheapest city for single people: Aberdeen

Population total: 2,611

Household total: 741

Household median income: $62,944

Household average value June 2024: $248,303

Livability: 71

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,445

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,470

Monthly total cost of living: 2,915

Illinois

Cheapest city for single people: Danville

Population total: 29,100

Household total: 11,536

Household median income: $42,424

Household average value June 2024: $73,277

Livability: 55

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,527

Mortgage monthly average cost: $434

Monthly total cost of living: $1,961

Indiana

Cheapest city for single people: Gary

Population total: 69,136

Household total: 27,612

Household median income: $36,874

Household average value June 2024: $81,093

Livability: 72

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,670

Mortgage monthly average cost: $480

Monthly total cost of living: $2,150

Iowa

Cheapest city for single people: Keokuk

Population total: 9,868

Household total: 4,418

Household median income: $47,571

Household average value June 2024: $87,133

Livability: 74

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,496

Mortgage monthly average cost: $516

Monthly total cost of living: $2,012

Kansas

Cheapest city for single people: Coffeyville

Population total: 8,842

Household total: 3,575

Household median income: $41,220

Household average value June 2024: $58,013

Livability: 57

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,462

Mortgage monthly average cost: $344

Monthly total cost of living: $1,805

Kentucky

Cheapest city for single people: Ashland

Population total: 21,542

Household total: 8,903

Household median income: $51,250

Household average value June 2024: $107,759

Livability: 64

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,617

Mortgage monthly average cost: $638

Monthly total cost of living: $2,255

Louisiana

Cheapest city for single people: Lake Providence

Population total: 3,542

Household total: 1,388

Household median income: $25,614

Household average value June 2024: $58,632

Livability: 64

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,567

Mortgage monthly average cost: $347

Monthly total cost of living: $1,914

Maine

Cheapest city for single people: Houlton

Population total: 4,918

Household total: 2,034

Household median income: $50,625

Household average value June 2024: $143,451

Livability: 70

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,541

Mortgage monthly average cost: $849

Monthly total cost of living: $2,391

Maryland

Cheapest city for single people: Cumberland

Population total: 19,041

Household total: 8,343

Household median income: $45,915

Household average value June 2024: $148,065

Livability: 78

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,542

Mortgage monthly average cost: $877

Monthly total cost of living: $2,418

Massachusetts

Cheapest city for single people: North Adams

Population total: 12,937

Household total: 5,816

Household median income: $45,525

Household average value June 2024: $245,107

Livability: 56

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,611

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,451

Monthly total cost of living: $3,063

Michigan

Cheapest city for single people: Beecher

Population total: 9,085

Household total: 3,695

Household median income: $35,618

Household average value June 2024: $42,035

Livability: 60

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,712

Mortgage monthly average cost: $249

Monthly total cost of living: $1,960

Minnesota

Cheapest city for single people: Virginia

Population total: 8,415

Household total: 3,960

Household median income: $49,789

Household average value June 2024: $129,187

Livability: 60

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536

Mortgage monthly average cost: $765

Monthly total cost of living: $2,301

Mississippi

Cheapest city for single people: Clarksdale

Population total: 14,769

Household total: 5,849

Household median income: $35,377

Household average value June 2024: $47,733

Livability: 61

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,494

Mortgage monthly average cost: $283

Monthly total cost of living: $1,776

Missouri

Cheapest city for single people: Kennet

Population total: 10,383

Household total: 3,992

Household median income: $52,907

Household average value June 2024: $103,012

Livability: 60

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,544

Mortgage monthly average cost: $610

Monthly total cost of living: $2,154

Montana

Cheapest city for single people: Cut Bank

Population total: 3,061

Household total: 1,168

Household median income: $41,759

Household average value June 2024: $178,905

Livability: 72

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,476

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,059

Monthly total cost of living: $2,535

Nebraska

Cheapest city for single people: Falls City

Population total: 4,124

Household total: 1,893

Household median income: $40,222

Household average value June 2024: $88,915

Livability: 79

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,599

Mortgage monthly average cost: $526

Monthly total cost of living: $2,125

Nevada

Cheapest city for single people: Hawthorne

Population total: 2,739

Household total: 1,120

Household median income: $55,847

Household average value June 2024: $130,165

Livability: 72

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593

Mortgage monthly average cost: $771

Monthly total cost of living: $2,364

New Hampshire

Cheapest city for single people: Berlin

Population total: 9,485

Household total: 3,638

Household median income: $41,638

Household average value June 2024: $188,930

Livability: 65

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,511

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,119

Monthly total cost of living: $2,630

New Jersey

Cheapest city for single people: Bridegetown

Population total: 26,895

Household total: 6,918

Household median income: $44,440

Household average value June 2024: $236,011

Livability: 74

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,724

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,398

Monthly total cost of living: $3,121

New Mexico

Cheapest city for single people: Tucumcari

Population total: 5,206

Household total: 2,251

Household median income: $34,424

Household average value June 2024: $80,595

Livability: 63

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,414

Mortgage monthly average cost: $477

Monthly total cost of living: $1,891

New York

Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown

Population total: 28,679

Household total: 12,510

Household median income: $39,507

Household average value June 2024: $119,822

Livability: 68

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,507

Mortgage monthly average cost: $710

Monthly total cost of living: $2,217

North Carolina

Cheapest city for single people: Roanoke Rapids

Population total: 15,143

Household total: 6,318

Household median income: 45,732

Household average value June 2024: $115,881

Livability: 56

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,585

Mortgage monthly average cost: $686

Monthly total cost of living: $2,271

North Dakota

Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown

Population total: 15,850

Household total: 6,771

Household median income: $53,389

Household average value June 2024: $197,202

Livability: 71

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,493

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,168

Monthly total cost of living: $2,661

Ohio

Cheapest city for single people: Youngstown

Population total: 60,048

Household total: 25,449

Household median income: $34,295

Household average value June 2024: $61,036

Livability: 81

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,519

Mortgage monthly average cost: $361

Monthly total cost of living: $1,880

Oklahoma

Cheapest city for single people: Altus

Population total: 18,711

Household total: 7,403

Household median income: $56,620

Household average value June 2024: $97,371

Livability: 65

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,509

Mortgage monthly average cost: $577

Monthly total cost of living: $2,086

Oregon

Cheapest city for single people: Baker City

Population total: 10,110

Household total: 4,244

Household median income: $54,063

Household average value June 2024: $251,821

Livability: 76

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,535

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,491

Monthly total cost of living: $3,026

Pennsylvania

Cheapest city for single people: Mahanoy City

Population total: 3,548

Household total: 1,358

Household median income: $37,440

Household average value June 2024: $41,664

Livability: 68

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,649

Mortgage monthly average cost: $247

Monthly total cost of living: $1,896

Rhode Island

Cheapest city for single people: Central Falls

Population total: 22,359

Household total: 7358

Household median income: 43,097

Household average value June 2024: $343,389

Livability: 64

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,910

Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,033

Monthly total cost of living: $3,942

South Carolina

Cheapest city for single people: Bennettsville

Population total: 6,975

Household total: 2,749

Household median income: $37,891

Household average value June 2024: $87,296

Livability: 53

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480

Mortgage monthly average cost: $517

Monthly total cost of living: $1,997

South Dakota

Cheapest city for single people: Huron

Population total: 14,179

Household total: 5,489

Household median income: $57,702

Household average value June 2024: $179,991

Livability: 70

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,506

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,066

Monthly total cost of living: $2,571

Tennessee

Cheapest city for single people: Tiptonville

Population total: 3,832

Household total: 936

Household median income: $26,898

Household average value June 2024: $95,167

Livability: 59

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480

Mortgage monthly average cost: $564

Monthly total cost of living: $2,044

Texas

Cheapest city for single people: Vernon

Population total: 10,018

Household total: 3,748

Household median income: $47,528

Household average value June 2024: $93,105

Livability: 61

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,464

Mortgage monthly average cost: $551

Monthly total cost of living: $2,015

Utah

Cheapest city for single people: Vernal

Population total: 10,041

Household total: 3,327

Household median income: $58,869

Household average value June 2024: $269,898

Livability: 76

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,546

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,598

Monthly total cost of living: $3,145

Vermont

Cheapest city for single people: Newport

Population total: 4,431

Household total: 1,988

Household median income: $53,026

Household average value June 2024: $254,348

Livability: 55

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,704

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,506

Monthly total cost of living: $3,210

Virginia

Cheapest city for single people: South Boston

Population total: 7,942

Household total: 2,936

Household median income: $49,654

Household average value June 2024: $139,585

Livability: 75

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,463

Mortgage monthly average cost: $827

Monthly total cost of living: $2,290

Washington

Cheapest city for single people: Othello

Population total: 8,582

Household total: 2,554

Household median income: $63,824

Household average value June 2024: $334,815

Livability: 68

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,469

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,983

Monthly total cost of living: $3,452

West Virginia

Cheapest city for single people: Clarksburg

Population total: 15,977

Household total: 6,650

Household median income: $46,595

Household average value June 2024: $114,424

Livability: 82

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,618

Mortgage monthly average cost: $678

Monthly total cost of living: $2,296

Wisconsin

Cheapest city for single people: Marinette

Population total: 11,065

Household total: 5,087

Household median income: $54,969

Household average value June 2024: $181,423

Livability: 75

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,417

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,074

Monthly total cost of living: $2,492

Wyoming

Cheapest city for single people: Rawlins

Population total: 8,287

Household total: 3,165

Household median income: $70,054

Household average value June 2024: $202,214

Livability: 70

Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,658

Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,197

Monthly total cost of living: $2,855

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most affordable city for a single person in each state. First GOBankingRates found the cost of living for cities across the country as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. For each city the average expenditure cost for a single person was calculated by using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Single People. The average single family home value from June 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and, assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each city. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the monthly average cost of living was calculated. The cheapest city with all data points was recorded for this study. The total population, total households and household median income were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The cities were sorted to show the most affordable cities for single people. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 16, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Affordable City for Single People in Every State