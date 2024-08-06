Advertisement
The Most Affordable City for Single People in Every State

Deborah Sabinus
·14 min read
brizmaker / iStock.com
brizmaker / iStock.com

The general cost of living in America tends to favor couples and families. So, affordability is one of the top financial considerations for single people compared to their counterparts. While cost of living is directly related to the local wages of the cities, other things such as personal hobbies, preference to city or town life, and healthcare accessibility are also considered when deciding where to live.

GOBankingRates has provided accurate data on the cheapest cities in each state for single people if affordability is your top concern.

Also, here are the best cities for middle-class families in every state.

Alabama

  • Cheapest city for single people: Selma

  • Population total: 17,875

  • Household total: 7,456

  • Household median income: $31,084

  • Household average value June 2024: $62,019

  • Livability: 56

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,554

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $367

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,921

Alaska

  • Cheapest city for single people: Kenai

  • Population total: 7,477

  • Household total: 2,870

  • Household median income: $77,335

  • Household average value June 2024: $310,376

  • Livability: 55

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,807

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,838

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,645

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Cheapest city for single people: Douglas

  • Population total: 16,301

  • Household total: 4,476

  • Household median income: $41,594

  • Household average value June 2024: $163,587

  • Livability: 69

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,581

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $969

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,549

Thomas R Machnitzki / Wikimedia Commons
Thomas R Machnitzki / Wikimedia Commons

Arkansas

  • Cheapest city for single people: Forrest City

  • Population total: 13,010

  • Household total: 3,976

  • Household median income: $36,368

  • Household average value June 2024: $65,202

  • Livability: 58

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,432

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $386

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,818

jmoor17 / iStock.com
jmoor17 / iStock.com

California

  • Cheapest city for single people: Susanville

  • Population total: 15,737

  • Household total: 3,447

  • Household median income: $52,997

  • Household average value June 2024: $241,598

  • Livability: 65

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,757

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,431

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,187

milehightraveler / Getty Images
milehightraveler / Getty Images

Colorado

  • Cheapest city for single people: La Junta

  • Population total: 7,244

  • Household total: 3,226

  • Household median income: $50,799

  • Household average value June 2024: $160,281

  • Livability: 68

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $949

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,485

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Cheapest city for single people: Hartford

  • Population total: 121,057

  • Household total: 48,277

  • Household median income: $41,841

  • Household average value June 2024: $176,089

  • Livability: 75

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,997

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,043

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,040

Dough4872 / Wikimedia Commons
Dough4872 / Wikimedia Commons

Delaware

  • Cheapest city for single people: Elsmere

  • Population total: 6,194

  • Household total: 2,282

  • Household median income: $70,773

  • Household average value June 2024: $230,094

  • Livability: 75

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,827

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,362

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,190

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Florida

  • Cheapest city for single people: Palatka

  • Population total: 10,471

  • Household total: 4,317

  • Household median income: $30,945

  • Household average value June 2024: $206,309

  • Livability: 55

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,222

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,814

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Cheapest city for single people: Americus

  • Population total: 16,020

  • Household total: 5,880

  • Household median income: $36.498

  • Household average value June 2024: $120,959

  • Livability: 51

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,531

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $716

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,247

Screen shot / 2017 Google
Screen shot / 2017 Google

Hawaii

  • Cheapest city for single people: Mountainview

  • Population total: 3,627

  • Household total: 1,150

  • Household median income: $60,057

  • Household average value June 2024: $334,312

  • Livability: 53

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,304

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,980

  • Monthly total cost of living: $4,283

Tommyers89 / Wikimedia Commons
Tommyers89 / Wikimedia Commons

Idaho

  • Cheapest city for single people: Aberdeen

  • Population total: 2,611

  • Household total: 741

  • Household median income: $62,944

  • Household average value June 2024: $248,303

  • Livability: 71

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,445

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,470

  • Monthly total cost of living: 2,915

Illinois

  • Cheapest city for single people: Danville

  • Population total: 29,100

  • Household total: 11,536

  • Household median income: $42,424

  • Household average value June 2024: $73,277

  • Livability: 55

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,527

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $434

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,961

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Cheapest city for single people: Gary

  • Population total: 69,136

  • Household total: 27,612

  • Household median income: $36,874

  • Household average value June 2024: $81,093

  • Livability: 72

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,670

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $480

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,150

EJ_Rodriquez / iStock.com
EJ_Rodriquez / iStock.com

Iowa

  • Cheapest city for single people: Keokuk

  • Population total: 9,868

  • Household total: 4,418

  • Household median income: $47,571

  • Household average value June 2024: $87,133

  • Livability: 74

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,496

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $516

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,012

cweimer4 / Getty Images
cweimer4 / Getty Images

Kansas

  • Cheapest city for single people: Coffeyville

  • Population total: 8,842

  • Household total: 3,575

  • Household median income: $41,220

  • Household average value June 2024: $58,013

  • Livability: 57

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,462

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $344

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,805

Crunchy_Numbers / Wikimedia Commons
Crunchy_Numbers / Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky

  • Cheapest city for single people: Ashland

  • Population total: 21,542

  • Household total: 8,903

  • Household median income: $51,250

  • Household average value June 2024: $107,759

  • Livability: 64

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,617

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $638

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,255

grandriver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
grandriver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Cheapest city for single people: Lake Providence

  • Population total: 3,542

  • Household total: 1,388

  • Household median income: $25,614

  • Household average value June 2024: $58,632

  • Livability: 64

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,567

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $347

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,914

Michael Surran / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-2
Michael Surran / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-2

Maine

  • Cheapest city for single people: Houlton

  • Population total: 4,918

  • Household total: 2,034

  • Household median income: $50,625

  • Household average value June 2024: $143,451

  • Livability: 70

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,541

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $849

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,391

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Cheapest city for single people: Cumberland

  • Population total: 19,041

  • Household total: 8,343

  • Household median income: $45,915

  • Household average value June 2024: $148,065

  • Livability: 78

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,542

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $877

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,418

Protophobic / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4
Protophobic / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

Massachusetts

  • Cheapest city for single people: North Adams

  • Population total: 12,937

  • Household total: 5,816

  • Household median income: $45,525

  • Household average value June 2024: $245,107

  • Livability: 56

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,611

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,451

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,063

Michigan

  • Cheapest city for single people: Beecher

  • Population total: 9,085

  • Household total: 3,695

  • Household median income: $35,618

  • Household average value June 2024: $42,035

  • Livability: 60

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,712

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $249

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,960

Bjoertvedt / Wikimedia Commons
Bjoertvedt / Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota

  • Cheapest city for single people: Virginia

  • Population total: 8,415

  • Household total: 3,960

  • Household median income: $49,789

  • Household average value June 2024: $129,187

  • Livability: 60

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $765

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,301

Mississippi

  • Cheapest city for single people: Clarksdale

  • Population total: 14,769

  • Household total: 5,849

  • Household median income: $35,377

  • Household average value June 2024: $47,733

  • Livability: 61

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,494

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $283

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,776

Paul Sableman / Wikimedia Commons
Paul Sableman / Wikimedia Commons

Missouri

  • Cheapest city for single people: Kennet

  • Population total: 10,383

  • Household total: 3,992

  • Household median income: $52,907

  • Household average value June 2024: $103,012

  • Livability: 60

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,544

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $610

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,154

Montana

  • Cheapest city for single people: Cut Bank

  • Population total: 3,061

  • Household total: 1,168

  • Household median income: $41,759

  • Household average value June 2024: $178,905

  • Livability: 72

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,476

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,059

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,535

Andrew Sorensen / Flickr.com
Andrew Sorensen / Flickr.com

Nebraska

  • Cheapest city for single people: Falls City

  • Population total: 4,124

  • Household total: 1,893

  • Household median income: $40,222

  • Household average value June 2024: $88,915

  • Livability: 79

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,599

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $526

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,125

gchapel / Getty Images
gchapel / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Cheapest city for single people: Hawthorne

  • Population total: 2,739

  • Household total: 1,120

  • Household median income: $55,847

  • Household average value June 2024: $130,165

  • Livability: 72

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $771

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,364

Jasperdo / Flickr.com
Jasperdo / Flickr.com

New Hampshire

  • Cheapest city for single people: Berlin

  • Population total: 9,485

  • Household total: 3,638

  • Household median income: $41,638

  • Household average value June 2024: $188,930

  • Livability: 65

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,511

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,119

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,630

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

New Jersey

  • Cheapest city for single people: Bridegetown

  • Population total: 26,895

  • Household total: 6,918

  • Household median income: $44,440

  • Household average value June 2024: $236,011

  • Livability: 74

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,724

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,398

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,121

NoDerog / Getty Images
NoDerog / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Cheapest city for single people: Tucumcari

  • Population total: 5,206

  • Household total: 2,251

  • Household median income: $34,424

  • Household average value June 2024: $80,595

  • Livability: 63

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,414

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $477

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,891

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown

  • Population total: 28,679

  • Household total: 12,510

  • Household median income: $39,507

  • Household average value June 2024: $119,822

  • Livability: 68

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,507

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $710

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,217

mrtom-uk / Getty Images
mrtom-uk / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Cheapest city for single people: Roanoke Rapids

  • Population total: 15,143

  • Household total: 6,318

  • Household median income: 45,732

  • Household average value June 2024: $115,881

  • Livability: 56

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,585

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $686

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,271

Carol Spencer / Flickr.com
Carol Spencer / Flickr.com

North Dakota

  • Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown

  • Population total: 15,850

  • Household total: 6,771

  • Household median income: $53,389

  • Household average value June 2024: $197,202

  • Livability: 71

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,493

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,168

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,661

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Cheapest city for single people: Youngstown

  • Population total: 60,048

  • Household total: 25,449

  • Household median income: $34,295

  • Household average value June 2024: $61,036

  • Livability:  81

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,519

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $361

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,880

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Cheapest city for single people: Altus

  • Population total: 18,711

  • Household total: 7,403

  • Household median income: $56,620

  • Household average value June 2024: $97,371

  • Livability: 65

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,509

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $577

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,086

artran / Getty Images
artran / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Cheapest city for single people: Baker City

  • Population total: 10,110

  • Household total: 4,244

  • Household median income: $54,063

  • Household average value June 2024: $251,821

  • Livability: 76

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,535

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,491

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,026

gsheldon / Getty Images
gsheldon / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Cheapest city for single people: Mahanoy City

  • Population total: 3,548

  • Household total: 1,358

  • Household median income: $37,440

  • Household average value June 2024: $41,664

  • Livability: 68

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,649

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $247

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,896

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons
John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

Rhode Island

  • Cheapest city for single people: Central Falls

  • Population total: 22,359

  • Household total: 7358

  • Household median income: 43,097

  • Household average value June 2024: $343,389

  • Livability: 64

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,910

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,033

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,942

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Cheapest city for single people: Bennettsville

  • Population total: 6,975

  • Household total: 2,749

  • Household median income: $37,891

  • Household average value June 2024: $87,296

  • Livability: 53

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $517

  • Monthly total cost of living: $1,997

Drew S. Palmquist / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain
Drew S. Palmquist / Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

South Dakota

  • Cheapest city for single people: Huron

  • Population total: 14,179

  • Household total: 5,489

  • Household median income: $57,702

  • Household average value June 2024: $179,991

  • Livability: 70

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,506

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,066

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,571

Dee / Getty Images
Dee / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Cheapest city for single people: Tiptonville

  • Population total: 3,832

  • Household total: 936

  • Household median income: $26,898

  • Household average value June 2024: $95,167

  • Livability: 59

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $564

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,044

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Cheapest city for single people: Vernon

  • Population total: 10,018

  • Household total: 3,748

  • Household median income: $47,528

  • Household average value June 2024: $93,105

  • Livability: 61

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,464

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $551

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,015

Javin Weaver / Wikimedia Commons
Javin Weaver / Wikimedia Commons

Utah

  • Cheapest city for single people: Vernal

  • Population total: 10,041

  • Household total: 3,327

  • Household median income: $58,869

  • Household average value June 2024: $269,898

  • Livability: 76

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,546

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,598

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,145

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Cheapest city for single people: Newport

  • Population total: 4,431

  • Household total: 1,988

  • Household median income: $53,026

  • Household average value June 2024: $254,348

  • Livability: 55

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,704

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,506

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,210

Eduardo Montes-Bradley / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4
Eduardo Montes-Bradley / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

Virginia

  • Cheapest city for single people: South Boston

  • Population total: 7,942

  • Household total: 2,936

  • Household median income: $49,654

  • Household average value June 2024: $139,585

  • Livability: 75

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,463

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $827

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,290

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Cheapest city for single people: Othello

  • Population total: 8,582

  • Household total: 2,554

  • Household median income: $63,824

  • Household average value June 2024: $334,815

  • Livability: 68

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,469

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,983

  • Monthly total cost of living: $3,452

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Cheapest city for single people: Clarksburg

  • Population total: 15,977

  • Household total: 6,650

  • Household median income: $46,595

  • Household average value June 2024: $114,424

  • Livability: 82

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,618

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $678

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,296

digihelion / Getty Images
digihelion / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Cheapest city for single people: Marinette

  • Population total: 11,065

  • Household total: 5,087

  • Household median income: $54,969

  • Household average value June 2024: $181,423

  • Livability: 75

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,417

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,074

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,492

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Cheapest city for single people: Rawlins

  • Population total: 8,287

  • Household total: 3,165

  • Household median income: $70,054

  • Household average value June 2024: $202,214

  • Livability: 70

  • Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,658

  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,197

  • Monthly total cost of living: $2,855

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most affordable city for a single person in each state. First GOBankingRates found the cost of living for cities across the country as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. For each city the average expenditure cost for a single person was calculated by using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Single People. The average single family home value from June 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and, assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each city. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the monthly average cost of living was calculated. The cheapest city with all data points was recorded for this study. The total population, total households and household median income were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The cities were sorted to show the most affordable cities for single people. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 16, 2024.

