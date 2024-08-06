The Most Affordable City for Single People in Every State
The general cost of living in America tends to favor couples and families. So, affordability is one of the top financial considerations for single people compared to their counterparts. While cost of living is directly related to the local wages of the cities, other things such as personal hobbies, preference to city or town life, and healthcare accessibility are also considered when deciding where to live.
GOBankingRates has provided accurate data on the cheapest cities in each state for single people if affordability is your top concern.
Alabama
Cheapest city for single people: Selma
Population total: 17,875
Household total: 7,456
Household median income: $31,084
Household average value June 2024: $62,019
Livability: 56
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,554
Mortgage monthly average cost: $367
Monthly total cost of living: $1,921
Alaska
Cheapest city for single people: Kenai
Population total: 7,477
Household total: 2,870
Household median income: $77,335
Household average value June 2024: $310,376
Livability: 55
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,807
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,838
Monthly total cost of living: $3,645
Arizona
Cheapest city for single people: Douglas
Population total: 16,301
Household total: 4,476
Household median income: $41,594
Household average value June 2024: $163,587
Livability: 69
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,581
Mortgage monthly average cost: $969
Monthly total cost of living: $2,549
Arkansas
Cheapest city for single people: Forrest City
Population total: 13,010
Household total: 3,976
Household median income: $36,368
Household average value June 2024: $65,202
Livability: 58
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,432
Mortgage monthly average cost: $386
Monthly total cost of living: $1,818
California
Cheapest city for single people: Susanville
Population total: 15,737
Household total: 3,447
Household median income: $52,997
Household average value June 2024: $241,598
Livability: 65
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,757
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,431
Monthly total cost of living: $3,187
Colorado
Cheapest city for single people: La Junta
Population total: 7,244
Household total: 3,226
Household median income: $50,799
Household average value June 2024: $160,281
Livability: 68
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536
Mortgage monthly average cost: $949
Monthly total cost of living: $2,485
Connecticut
Cheapest city for single people: Hartford
Population total: 121,057
Household total: 48,277
Household median income: $41,841
Household average value June 2024: $176,089
Livability: 75
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,997
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,043
Monthly total cost of living: $3,040
Delaware
Cheapest city for single people: Elsmere
Population total: 6,194
Household total: 2,282
Household median income: $70,773
Household average value June 2024: $230,094
Livability: 75
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,827
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,362
Monthly total cost of living: $3,190
Florida
Cheapest city for single people: Palatka
Population total: 10,471
Household total: 4,317
Household median income: $30,945
Household average value June 2024: $206,309
Livability: 55
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,222
Monthly total cost of living: $2,814
Georgia
Cheapest city for single people: Americus
Population total: 16,020
Household total: 5,880
Household median income: $36.498
Household average value June 2024: $120,959
Livability: 51
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,531
Mortgage monthly average cost: $716
Monthly total cost of living: $2,247
Hawaii
Cheapest city for single people: Mountainview
Population total: 3,627
Household total: 1,150
Household median income: $60,057
Household average value June 2024: $334,312
Livability: 53
Expenditure monthly average cost: $2,304
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,980
Monthly total cost of living: $4,283
Idaho
Cheapest city for single people: Aberdeen
Population total: 2,611
Household total: 741
Household median income: $62,944
Household average value June 2024: $248,303
Livability: 71
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,445
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,470
Monthly total cost of living: 2,915
Illinois
Cheapest city for single people: Danville
Population total: 29,100
Household total: 11,536
Household median income: $42,424
Household average value June 2024: $73,277
Livability: 55
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,527
Mortgage monthly average cost: $434
Monthly total cost of living: $1,961
Indiana
Cheapest city for single people: Gary
Population total: 69,136
Household total: 27,612
Household median income: $36,874
Household average value June 2024: $81,093
Livability: 72
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,670
Mortgage monthly average cost: $480
Monthly total cost of living: $2,150
Iowa
Cheapest city for single people: Keokuk
Population total: 9,868
Household total: 4,418
Household median income: $47,571
Household average value June 2024: $87,133
Livability: 74
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,496
Mortgage monthly average cost: $516
Monthly total cost of living: $2,012
Kansas
Cheapest city for single people: Coffeyville
Population total: 8,842
Household total: 3,575
Household median income: $41,220
Household average value June 2024: $58,013
Livability: 57
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,462
Mortgage monthly average cost: $344
Monthly total cost of living: $1,805
Kentucky
Cheapest city for single people: Ashland
Population total: 21,542
Household total: 8,903
Household median income: $51,250
Household average value June 2024: $107,759
Livability: 64
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,617
Mortgage monthly average cost: $638
Monthly total cost of living: $2,255
Louisiana
Cheapest city for single people: Lake Providence
Population total: 3,542
Household total: 1,388
Household median income: $25,614
Household average value June 2024: $58,632
Livability: 64
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,567
Mortgage monthly average cost: $347
Monthly total cost of living: $1,914
Maine
Cheapest city for single people: Houlton
Population total: 4,918
Household total: 2,034
Household median income: $50,625
Household average value June 2024: $143,451
Livability: 70
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,541
Mortgage monthly average cost: $849
Monthly total cost of living: $2,391
Maryland
Cheapest city for single people: Cumberland
Population total: 19,041
Household total: 8,343
Household median income: $45,915
Household average value June 2024: $148,065
Livability: 78
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,542
Mortgage monthly average cost: $877
Monthly total cost of living: $2,418
Massachusetts
Cheapest city for single people: North Adams
Population total: 12,937
Household total: 5,816
Household median income: $45,525
Household average value June 2024: $245,107
Livability: 56
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,611
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,451
Monthly total cost of living: $3,063
Michigan
Cheapest city for single people: Beecher
Population total: 9,085
Household total: 3,695
Household median income: $35,618
Household average value June 2024: $42,035
Livability: 60
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,712
Mortgage monthly average cost: $249
Monthly total cost of living: $1,960
Minnesota
Cheapest city for single people: Virginia
Population total: 8,415
Household total: 3,960
Household median income: $49,789
Household average value June 2024: $129,187
Livability: 60
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,536
Mortgage monthly average cost: $765
Monthly total cost of living: $2,301
Mississippi
Cheapest city for single people: Clarksdale
Population total: 14,769
Household total: 5,849
Household median income: $35,377
Household average value June 2024: $47,733
Livability: 61
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,494
Mortgage monthly average cost: $283
Monthly total cost of living: $1,776
Missouri
Cheapest city for single people: Kennet
Population total: 10,383
Household total: 3,992
Household median income: $52,907
Household average value June 2024: $103,012
Livability: 60
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,544
Mortgage monthly average cost: $610
Monthly total cost of living: $2,154
Montana
Cheapest city for single people: Cut Bank
Population total: 3,061
Household total: 1,168
Household median income: $41,759
Household average value June 2024: $178,905
Livability: 72
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,476
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,059
Monthly total cost of living: $2,535
Nebraska
Cheapest city for single people: Falls City
Population total: 4,124
Household total: 1,893
Household median income: $40,222
Household average value June 2024: $88,915
Livability: 79
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,599
Mortgage monthly average cost: $526
Monthly total cost of living: $2,125
Nevada
Cheapest city for single people: Hawthorne
Population total: 2,739
Household total: 1,120
Household median income: $55,847
Household average value June 2024: $130,165
Livability: 72
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,593
Mortgage monthly average cost: $771
Monthly total cost of living: $2,364
New Hampshire
Cheapest city for single people: Berlin
Population total: 9,485
Household total: 3,638
Household median income: $41,638
Household average value June 2024: $188,930
Livability: 65
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,511
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,119
Monthly total cost of living: $2,630
New Jersey
Cheapest city for single people: Bridegetown
Population total: 26,895
Household total: 6,918
Household median income: $44,440
Household average value June 2024: $236,011
Livability: 74
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,724
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,398
Monthly total cost of living: $3,121
New Mexico
Cheapest city for single people: Tucumcari
Population total: 5,206
Household total: 2,251
Household median income: $34,424
Household average value June 2024: $80,595
Livability: 63
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,414
Mortgage monthly average cost: $477
Monthly total cost of living: $1,891
New York
Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown
Population total: 28,679
Household total: 12,510
Household median income: $39,507
Household average value June 2024: $119,822
Livability: 68
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,507
Mortgage monthly average cost: $710
Monthly total cost of living: $2,217
North Carolina
Cheapest city for single people: Roanoke Rapids
Population total: 15,143
Household total: 6,318
Household median income: 45,732
Household average value June 2024: $115,881
Livability: 56
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,585
Mortgage monthly average cost: $686
Monthly total cost of living: $2,271
North Dakota
Cheapest city for single people: Jamestown
Population total: 15,850
Household total: 6,771
Household median income: $53,389
Household average value June 2024: $197,202
Livability: 71
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,493
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,168
Monthly total cost of living: $2,661
Ohio
Cheapest city for single people: Youngstown
Population total: 60,048
Household total: 25,449
Household median income: $34,295
Household average value June 2024: $61,036
Livability: 81
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,519
Mortgage monthly average cost: $361
Monthly total cost of living: $1,880
Oklahoma
Cheapest city for single people: Altus
Population total: 18,711
Household total: 7,403
Household median income: $56,620
Household average value June 2024: $97,371
Livability: 65
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,509
Mortgage monthly average cost: $577
Monthly total cost of living: $2,086
Oregon
Cheapest city for single people: Baker City
Population total: 10,110
Household total: 4,244
Household median income: $54,063
Household average value June 2024: $251,821
Livability: 76
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,535
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,491
Monthly total cost of living: $3,026
Pennsylvania
Cheapest city for single people: Mahanoy City
Population total: 3,548
Household total: 1,358
Household median income: $37,440
Household average value June 2024: $41,664
Livability: 68
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,649
Mortgage monthly average cost: $247
Monthly total cost of living: $1,896
Rhode Island
Cheapest city for single people: Central Falls
Population total: 22,359
Household total: 7358
Household median income: 43,097
Household average value June 2024: $343,389
Livability: 64
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,910
Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,033
Monthly total cost of living: $3,942
South Carolina
Cheapest city for single people: Bennettsville
Population total: 6,975
Household total: 2,749
Household median income: $37,891
Household average value June 2024: $87,296
Livability: 53
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480
Mortgage monthly average cost: $517
Monthly total cost of living: $1,997
South Dakota
Cheapest city for single people: Huron
Population total: 14,179
Household total: 5,489
Household median income: $57,702
Household average value June 2024: $179,991
Livability: 70
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,506
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,066
Monthly total cost of living: $2,571
Tennessee
Cheapest city for single people: Tiptonville
Population total: 3,832
Household total: 936
Household median income: $26,898
Household average value June 2024: $95,167
Livability: 59
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,480
Mortgage monthly average cost: $564
Monthly total cost of living: $2,044
Texas
Cheapest city for single people: Vernon
Population total: 10,018
Household total: 3,748
Household median income: $47,528
Household average value June 2024: $93,105
Livability: 61
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,464
Mortgage monthly average cost: $551
Monthly total cost of living: $2,015
Utah
Cheapest city for single people: Vernal
Population total: 10,041
Household total: 3,327
Household median income: $58,869
Household average value June 2024: $269,898
Livability: 76
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,546
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,598
Monthly total cost of living: $3,145
Vermont
Cheapest city for single people: Newport
Population total: 4,431
Household total: 1,988
Household median income: $53,026
Household average value June 2024: $254,348
Livability: 55
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,704
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,506
Monthly total cost of living: $3,210
Virginia
Cheapest city for single people: South Boston
Population total: 7,942
Household total: 2,936
Household median income: $49,654
Household average value June 2024: $139,585
Livability: 75
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,463
Mortgage monthly average cost: $827
Monthly total cost of living: $2,290
Washington
Cheapest city for single people: Othello
Population total: 8,582
Household total: 2,554
Household median income: $63,824
Household average value June 2024: $334,815
Livability: 68
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,469
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,983
Monthly total cost of living: $3,452
West Virginia
Cheapest city for single people: Clarksburg
Population total: 15,977
Household total: 6,650
Household median income: $46,595
Household average value June 2024: $114,424
Livability: 82
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,618
Mortgage monthly average cost: $678
Monthly total cost of living: $2,296
Wisconsin
Cheapest city for single people: Marinette
Population total: 11,065
Household total: 5,087
Household median income: $54,969
Household average value June 2024: $181,423
Livability: 75
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,417
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,074
Monthly total cost of living: $2,492
Wyoming
Cheapest city for single people: Rawlins
Population total: 8,287
Household total: 3,165
Household median income: $70,054
Household average value June 2024: $202,214
Livability: 70
Expenditure monthly average cost: $1,658
Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,197
Monthly total cost of living: $2,855
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the most affordable city for a single person in each state. First GOBankingRates found the cost of living for cities across the country as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces. For each city the average expenditure cost for a single person was calculated by using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for single person as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for Single People. The average single family home value from June 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index and, assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage cost was calculated for each city. Using the mortgage and expenditure costs, the monthly average cost of living was calculated. The cheapest city with all data points was recorded for this study. The total population, total households and household median income were all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes and included as supplemental information. The cities were sorted to show the most affordable cities for single people. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 16, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Most Affordable City for Single People in Every State