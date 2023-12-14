Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,778.80, up 149.35 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $2.24, or 1.74 per cent, to $130.86 on 14.4 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.76, or 2.13 per cent, to $84.35 on 10.3 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Down $1.36, or 2.95 per cent, to $44.80 on 10.2 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 14 cents, or 3.50 per cent, to $3.86 on 9.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down one cent, or 1.35 per cent, to 73 cents on 8.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $52.43 on 8.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Transat AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Hotels, Lodging and Leisure. Down 11 cents, or 2.95 per cent, to $3.62. The head of Transat AT Inc. said consumers show little sign of travel wariness, but increased competition and customer financial strain have begun to thin out profit margins even as the travel company guns for major growth next year. Higher prices to European destinations helped drive a one-third jump in revenues year over year. The $764.5 million in sales for the quarter — up from $573.1 million a year ago — also sat 10 per cent above 2019 levels despite seven-per-cent lower capacity and a comparable proportion of seats filled, Transat said.

Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Retail. Down $4.37, or 11.22 per cent, to $34.57. Empire Co. Ltd. is planning to crack down on what it says are unjustifiable cost increase requests from some of its biggest suppliers. CEO and president Michael Medline made the comments on a call with analysts as the company reported earnings of $181.1 million in its second quarter, down from $189.9 million during the same quarter last year. The grocer said its profit amounted to 72 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Nov. 4, down from 73 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

