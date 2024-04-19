Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,807.37
    +98.93 (+0.46%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,967.23
    -43.89 (-0.88%)
     

  • DOW

    37,986.40
    +211.02 (+0.56%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7275
    +0.0012 (+0.16%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.24
    +0.51 (+0.62%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    88,491.03
    +912.59 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,334.09
    +21.46 (+1.64%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,406.70
    +8.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,947.66
    +4.70 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6150
    -0.0320 (-0.69%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,282.01
    -319.49 (-2.05%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    18.71
    +0.71 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,895.85
    +18.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,068.35
    -1,011.35 (-2.66%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6824
    +0.0003 (+0.04%)
     

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,807.37, up 98.93 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.05, or 0.79 per cent, to $134.57 on 13.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up $1.30, or 2.79 per cent, to $47.97 on 11.7 million shares.

TD Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.03 or 1.31 per cent, to $79.88 on 8.5 million shares.

TC Enegy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 1.05 per cent, to $49.05 on 8.5 million shares.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSX:IVN). Mining. Down 15 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $19.21 on 7.8 million shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP). Industrials. Down six cents, or 1.62 per cent, to $3.65 on 5.8 million shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press