Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,465.37, up 165.54 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $50.04 on 16.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 38 cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $36.34 on 12.4 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 15 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $42.77 on 12.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 0.76 per cent, to $54.57 on 9.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to $27.52 on 6.4 million shares.

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS). Utilities. Down seven cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $55.49 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel and Luxury. Down 31 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $48.14. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. is throwing its support behind a slate of board nominees and a former chief executive that dissident Gildan Activewear Inc. shareholders have been fighting to see run the company. ISS, a prominent advisory service, is recommending shareholders vote for eight nominees put forward by Browning West and withhold votes from another slate pitched by the Montreal-based apparel manufacturer's current management. The Browning West slate includes former Gildan chief executive Glenn Chamandy, while the group put forward by management features current chief executive Vince Tyra.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press