Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) the Best Potash Stock to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 11 Best Potash Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) stands against other best potash stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
Potash is a group of minerals and chemicals that contain potassium, a vital nutrient for plants and animals. The term refers to compounds including potassium sulfate, potassium-magnesium sulfate, potassium nitrate, potassium carbonate, potassium oxide, and potassium chloride. Among these, potassium chloride (KCl), also known as muriate of potash (MOP), is the most commonly produced and used form of potash.
Potash is primarily used to produce fertilizers, which are essential for plant growth and development. Fertilizers containing potash help to support plant growth, increase crop yield, and enhance disease resistance. Additionally, potash helps to improve water preservation, making it an indispensable supplement to the natural nutrient content of soils. Soils often lack these essential nutrients, or growing crops have depleted them, making potash a necessary addition to maintain soil fertility. With approximately 95% of potash being used in fertilizers, its role in agriculture cannot be emphasized enough. The remaining 5% is used in the production of potassium-bearing chemicals, such as detergents, ceramics, pharmaceuticals, water conditioners, and alternatives to de-icing salt.
Potash is mined from underground deposits, either through conventional underground ore mining or by injecting water into the underground ore body and extracting the resulting brine. According to a report by the Canadian Government, potash production was estimated at 67.5 million tonnes globally in 2023, with Canada contributing 32.4% of the global supply. Canada, Russia, and Belarus dominate global potash production and accounted for 65.9% of the total in 2023. Canada is the world’s largest producer and exporter of potash, with 11 active mines in Saskatchewan, producing 21.9 million tonnes and exporting 22.8 million tonnes in 2023, which accounts for over 41% of global exports.
Potash prices have fluctuated over the years, declining from 2013 to 2016 and remaining relatively low until 2020. However, in 2021, prices rose sharply due to strong demand, and the surge continued into 2022, peaking at $1,202 per tonne in April, driven by geopolitical tensions and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. By June 2023, prices had fallen to $328 per tonne as global supply concerns subsided.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 11 best potash stocks to buy according to hedge funds, we sifted through financial media reports and potash-related ETFs to find companies that are involved in the production and processing of potash. We then used Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database to rank 11 stocks with the largest number of hedge fund holders, as of Q3 2024. The list is sorted in ascending order of hedge fund sentiment.
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is one of the largest integrated producers of potash and phosphate fertilizers, serving agricultural clients in over 40 countries. The company’s products are designed to enhance soil fertility and crop yields to meet the growing global food demand.
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is focusing on expanding its potash production capabilities. The company has announced investments in its Esterhazy mine, located in the South East corner of Saskatchewan. The company aims to deploy Hydrofloat technology in this mine, which will increase milling capacity and raise production capacity by 400,000 tons per year by mid-2025. This expansion will enable the company to meet the growing demand for potash, particularly in key markets such as North America and Brazil.
In addition to expanding its production capacity, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is also working to optimize its supply chain and logistics to better serve its customers. The company is leveraging its partnership with Canpotex, a leading potash export company, to access new markets and customers. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is also investing in digital technologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its supply chain, from mine to market. Furthermore, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is also closely monitoring the Indian market, where the government’s subsidy policies are expected to impact demand for phosphates and potash.
Overall MOS ranks 1st on our list of the best potash stocks to buy according to hedge funds. While we acknowledge the potential of MOS as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than MOS but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
