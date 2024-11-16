Why mortgage costs are rising despite interest rate cut

[Getty Images]

Mortgage costs are rising - with the average rate on a two-year fixed deal now at 5.5% - despite a recent cut in interest rates.

A string of lenders, including Barclays, HSBC, NatWest and Nationwide, have increased the rates charged on new fixed deals in recent days.

That has created a headache for borrowers hoping costs were on a consistent downward trend, especially in light of the Bank of England cutting the benchmark interest rate earlier this month.

Recent events, such as the Budget, mean that borrowing costs in general have increased, which may have a knock-on effect for those searching for a home loan.

How mortgage rates affect borrowers

Some tracker and variable rate mortgages move fairly closely in line with the Bank's base rate. However, more than eight in 10 mortgage customers have fixed-rate deals.

The interest rate on this kind of mortgage does not change until the deal expires, usually after two or five years, and a new one is chosen to replace it.

About 800,000 fixed-rate mortgages, currently with an interest rate of 3% or below, are expected to expire every year, on average, until the end of 2027.

Hundreds of thousands of potential first-time buyers also hope to get a place of their own with their first mortgage. All would welcome low mortgage rates.

There have been two significant spikes in the last couple of years, with the average rate peaking at 6.85% in August 2023, according to the financial information service Moneyfacts.

Rates are lower now, but the cost of deals has been moving up either side of the Budget.

The average rate on a two-year deal now stands at 5.5%, and the average on a five-year deal is 5.22%.

Nearly all of the cheapest deals on the market, often for those able to offer a large deposit, have risen back above a rate of 4%.

Why are interest rates down but mortgage rates up?

On 7 November, the Bank of England cut the base rate - which influences the wider cost of borrowing for businesses, individuals and the government - from 5% to 4.75%.

This had been widely expected, so the markets had already factored the cut into their calculations. In other words, it was so widely anticipated that borrowing costs had already been adjusted accordingly.

However, the Bank of England also said that future interest rate cuts may not come as often and as quickly as previously thought.

In the words of one mortgage broker, that was because the Budget delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves "threw a spanner in the works". Spending pledges risked inflating some prices, something high interest rates are designed to control.

