Morrisons offers discounts as IT glitch hits loyalty cards and click-and-collect

Morrisons apologised to customers for the ‘system issues’ after many could not apply the lower More loyalty card prices at the till. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Morrisons shoppers have been left unsure whether their Christmas orders will arrive on time after the supermarket chain was hit by IT problems, prompting the retailer to offer discounts.

The supermarket chain is giving loyalty cardholders 10% off an entire shop on Monday and on Christmas Eve after a glitch hit the promotional scheme, and discounted prices on some items for all shoppers.

The retailer apologised to customers for the “system issues” that meant many could not access the More card’s lower prices at the till, and said some click-and-collect orders had also been affected.

“If More card prices are not registering, we will apply a 10% discount to the customer’s entire shop,” a Morrisons spokesperson said, adding that the discount would apply until stores closed on Christmas Eve.

Due to laws in Scotland, the discount will not be applied to alcohol but will otherwise stand for the rest of the shop.

Some home delivery orders may arrive late “and we will be communicating directly with those customers affected”, the spokesperson added. Click-and-collect customers should wait for an email confirming their order is ready to collect before going to stores.

The problems also meant More card customers who have Fivers coupons, which customers get when they have saved up 5,000 points, can only redeem them in store where they must be entered manually by a shop assistant.

The Morrisons website appeared to be down on Monday morning, with error messages on some pages, including the login, but was running normally by the afternoon.

Shoppers voiced their anger on social media at the “chaos” in Morrisons, with some saying they had missed out on large discounts and others fearing they may have to cancel their Christmas dinners if their order does not arrive on time.

One user on X wrote: “I got an email saying there was an issue with my delivery so it would be late, and now I can’t even log in. I booked this slot months ago and [I’m] seriously concerned I’m going to be without food for Christmas!”

Customers who have saved up their points all year to use on their Christmas shop would be “very disappointed at check out”, another user said.

The supermarket spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise to our customers for this inconvenience.”