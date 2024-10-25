Morning Bid: Megacap earnings loom, Japan decides, gilts wobble

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan

Tesla's 20%-plus stock surge whets investor appetites for next week's earnings from most of the rest of the "Magnificent 7" of U.S. megacaps - with overseas markets keeping close tabs on weekend elections in Japan and next week's UK budget.

A relatively quiet end to a busy week sees market attention drift to numerous big events coming down the pike, not least the U.S. election in 11 days time. But the related edginess in the Treasury market earlier this week seems to have settled for now and the White House race remains far too close to call.

Relatively upbeat economic numbers on business activity, jobless claims and housing did little to disturb the slightly calmer bond waters - especially as business price pressures appear to have eased further and oil prices retreated again.

Ten-year yields hovered on 4.2% early on Friday, with the Federal Reserve's cyclical rate trough now seen as high 3.5% - close to Fed policymakers' highest estimates of the so-called 'neutral' long-term policy rate.

The dollar index also held the line with Treasuries.

For stocks, all the action was in earnings - with Tesla shares clocking their biggest single-day gain in over a decade as CEO Elon Musk's forecast of surging sales reassured investors he was still focussed on a core electric car business.

The stock spike puts Tesla shares back in the black for the year to date and now tilts the market to updates from the other six megacaps next week - starting with Alphabet's quarterlies on Tuesday, Microsoft and Meta on Wednesday and Amazon and Apple on Thursday.

Overall, the S&P500 ended three days of losses and closed marginally higher on Thursday, with futures up further ahead of Friday open.

Japan's yen nudged lower through 152 per dollar as Sunday's election results and Wednesday's Bank of Japan policy decision were awaited, with data showing Tokyo inflation ebbing this month against a backdrop of fresh government warnings about excessive currency moves.

For some investors, the risk of Japan ending up with a minority coalition government after the weekend poll raises some concerns that the BOJ could face complications in its quest to gradually normalise its super-easy interest rates.

Several recent polls have increased speculation the ruling coalition could lose its majority in parliament, which could cost new premier Shigeru Ishiba his job or force his Liberal Democratic Party to look for another coalition partner to stay in power.

Story Continues