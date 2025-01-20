Morgan Stanley Raises AppLovin Corporation (APP) Price Target to $365, Citing AI-Driven Growth in E-Commerce and Gaming Ads

We recently compiled a list of the Top 10 AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) stands against the other AI stocks.

As President Joe Biden nears the end of his term, he is issuing a series of executive orders. In the latest, the President has signed an order to provide federal support to address the massive energy needs of fast-growing advanced artificial intelligence data centers.

The order will allow federal land owned by the Defense and Energy departments to host gigawatt-scale AI data centers and new clean power facilities. According to Biden, the order will "accelerate the speed at which we build the next generation of AI infrastructure here in America, in a way that enhances economic competitiveness, national security, AI safety, and clean energy”.

According to the order, companies tapping federal land for AI data centers must also purchase an "appropriate share" of American-made semiconductors. These purchases will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

"It's really vital that we ensure that the AI industry can build out the infrastructure for training and using powerful AI models here in the United States”.

Several known names, including OpenAI Senior Vice President of Global Affairs Chris Lehane, have commended this effort. Lehane also called out for cultivating a robust domestic infrastructure for the growing U.S. artificial intelligence sector.

“So what you get with the Biden administration today is — at least from a signaling perspective — on federal land, trying to short the timeline between when you can get your project shovels in the ground and then the project going forward”.

According to Lehane, the incoming Trump administration sees AI through two lenses — national security and economic security. He hopes that both sides of the coin will amalgamate into a national strategy.

AI Company OpenAI has also recently laid out its vision for artificial intelligence development in the U.S. According to the company, the US needs investment from abroad and supportive regulation to stay ahead of China in the race for nascent technology. In a 15-page document called the “Economic Blueprint”, it said that "Chips, data, and energy are the keys to winning AI" and that the U.S. needs to act now to craft nationwide rules that can help secure its advantage.

