Morgan Stanley (MS): Why This Mega-cap Stock Could Continue Surging Post 52-week Highs

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Mega-Cap Stocks That Could Continue Surging Post 52-Week Highs. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stands against the other mega-cap stocks.

The US stock markets have gone up leading up to the day of President Donald Trump's inauguration. All the major indices are set to continue their optimism from last week, when the Dow, the S&P, and the Nasdaq all reported gains of over 3.7%.

Even though the S&P had hardly moved from its early November levels when the election happened, many mega-cap stocks continue to register 52-week highs. We looked at some of these stocks and why they are expected to continue surging up with the earnings season already underway.

To come up with our list of 10 mega-cap stocks that could continue surging post 52-week highs, we only considered stocks that have recently hit their 52-week highs and have a market cap of at least $150 billion.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley is an investment bank that provides various financial services and products to individuals, governments, corporations, and financial institutions. CEO of the bank, Ted Pick, stated that 2024 was “one of the strongest years” in the history of the bank.

"Total client assets grew to $7.9T across Wealth and Investment Management supported by markets and healthy net new assets"

MS earned more than double in FQ4 2024 compared to the same quarter last year. In Q4 of 2024, the bank’s revenue was 25% higher than estimates while GAAP EPS exceeded expectations by $0.53. The stock showed a continuous uptick in the previous year with a gain of over 60%. The bank’s shares just reached a 52-week high on the back of impressive earnings from the banking sector. The 2.68% dividend yield may not be the most impressive, but coupled with the company's strong financials, makes for an attractive investment picture for investors.

Overall MS ranks 4th on our list of the mega-cap stocks that could continue surging post 52-week highs. While we acknowledge the potential of MS as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as MS but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

