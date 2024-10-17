How Rachel Reeves was forced to abandon her attack on landlords

Picture of a house being run through a shredder

Telegraph Money is calling on the Government to end the war on property investors and resist raising taxes or bringing in reforms that risk driving decent landlords out of the market.

Millions of retirement plans were left hanging in balance when rumours suggested Labour was plotting a punitive tax raid on landlords.

There were no doubt sighs of relief across the country this morning as reports emerged Chancellor Rachel Reeves was exempting property investors from planned increases to capital gains tax (CGT).

The news came as a victory for The Telegraph which is campaigning for Labour to end its war on landlords amid concerns they are being driven out of the market.

But it wasn’t before Labour put second homeowners through months of stress over the future of their investments.

Capital gains is paid on the profits an investor makes from assets or shares, and is capped at 24pc. But it is also applied to landlords and second homeowners when they sell their properties.

Many landlords see their homes as retirement nest eggs, therefore increasing CGT would have wiped thousands from their later-life savings. It would have also backfired by costing the Treasury money and added pressure to an already stretched rental market.

Initial reports suggested the levy could be raised in line with income taxes. It would have left high-earning landlords paying out as much as 40pc or 45pc of their gains to the taxman.

Labour was quick to dismiss the tax could go this high. This week, Sir Keir Starmer refused to rule out increasing capital gains tax but said speculation that it could rise to 39pc was “wide of the mark”.

Yet any increase would have been damaging for property investors after years of government intervention that has eaten away at profits.

Nearly two thirds of buy-to-let owners view being a landlord as a long-term pension investment, according to the Government’s most recent English landlord survey.

The income comes either through selling properties for the lump sum to live off or buying an annuity, or by saving the rental income to their pension.

It is understood that there are around 2.8 million landlords, and analysis from estate agency Savills shows that retirement-age households own 1.5 million buy-to-let properties.

Chris Norris, head of policy for the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), said a spike in property investment at the turn of the century had coincided with a spate of pensions scandals – including Maxwell’s Mirror Group – that knocked public confidence and led to more savers turning to bricks and mortar.

He said: “If property capital gains goes up to 39pc more than doubling of the basic rate, that is going to significantly hit landlords who I think we have to bear in mind aren’t making enormous amounts. It’s the difference between a decent income for 15 years versus three or five years.”

For higher-rate taxpayers, matching CGT with income tax would have seen them lose nearly half of their gains from the sale of the property. If they made £30,000 on the sale of their second property, the tax bill would have risen from £6,480 to £12,150, according to wealth manager Evelyn Partners.

Even a lower rise would have caused sellers to miss out considerably. If CGT rose to a flat rate of 30pc, then the tax payable on a gain of £30,000 would rise to £8,100.

Amid rumours of a tax raid, landlords have been selling up. In September, Rightmove found a record proportion of former rental properties on the market, 18pc, relative to 8pc back in 2010.

And if CGT was equalised with income tax, the UK would have lost around one million rental properties over the next decade, research by Capital Economics found.

The loss would have added further pressure to the rental market where tenants are already paying record rates for accommodation. Rents outside London rose 5.2pc over the last year to a record high of £1,344 per month, according to Rightmove.

The average number of enquiries per rental property is now 15, down from 23 last year but nearly double the 8 recorded in 2019.

Furthermore, raising the tax on property risked backfiring as investors would have chosen to hold on to their assets rather than sell, avoiding CGT altogether.

Mike Warbuton, the Telegraph’s tax expert, wrote that raising CGT was likely to backfire on Reeves. The Treasury’s own analysis shows that a 10pc increase in the higher rate of CGT would actually reduce government tax receipts by over £2bn by tax year 2027/28.

Mr Warburton said: “The reason is that behaviours change. People are either bringing forward sales of property and shares before the Budget, or have decided to hold on in the hope that rates will fall back at some stage.”

Timing could have also been an issue. If Rachel Reeves announced an increase at the end of the month but it didn’t not take effect until next year, there would have been a window where landlords can sell their properties at the current rates, encouraging a quick disposal and a loss of rental stock.

Christopher Springett​​​​, of Evelyn Partners, said: “If it goes up 10pc, the traditional view is that people will hold on to assets. But if your plan is to live off the lump sum, then it becomes a real concern and necessitates a rethink of the overall plan.”

Dan Wilson Craw, deputy chief executive of campaign group Generation Rent, has called on the Chancellor to introduce any tax hike immediately to prevent a surge in sales and “associated evictions”.

However, other tax rises could still derail landlord retirement plans. Instead of selling their property for a lump sum, some landlords top up their pensions with rental income.

Frozen tax thresholds mean that as rents rise to record levels, landlords are forced to hand more of their income to the taxman.

Mr Springett added: “There is a big risk that landlords step away. You look at the changes over the past 10 years to discourage buy-to-let through all the taxes. Do you end up in a better position if you sit and wait? Definitely not outside the realm of possibility.”

An HM Treasury spokesman said: “We do not comment on speculation around tax changes outside of fiscal events.”