Warning 'pain' of tax hikes to hit jobs and pay rises

Businesses have warned tax hikes announced in the Budget offer nothing but "pain" and will leave employers with less cash to give pay rises and create new jobs.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has decided firms will bear the brunt of her £40bn total tax rise by increasing the National Insurance rate as well as reducing the threshold that employers start paying it at.

It means more than half of the tax rises in the Budget will be paid for by employers, with the jump in the amount they pay in National Insurance on workers' wages to generate £25bn a year.

Reeves said the rise in National Insurance hike was "difficult", but the right choice in order to fund public services.

Although there were some exemptions or relief for the smallest firms, the increase to National Insurance will have big cost implications for businesses.

It comes as firms also face having to pay higher minimum wages, higher business rates, as well as the cost of adapting to new workers' rights under new laws.

Firms have warned such extra costs could ultimately impact the government's goal of growing the UK economy.

But Reeves said the "only way" to drive growth was through investment, warning "there are no shortcuts".

"We are asking business to contribute more," said Reeves. "I know that there will be impacts of this measure felt beyond businesses."

Businesses come in all shapes and sizes, meaning the impact of the choices made by the chancellor in her Budget will affect them differently. Big, multinational corporations, are likely to be able to take on and absorb extra costs, but smaller, independent companies, could be hit harder.

What are the higher costs facing businesses?

National Insurance: The rate that employers pay in contributions will rise from 13.8% to 15% on a worker's earnings above £175 from April. The threshold at which employers start paying the tax on each employee’s salary will be reduced from £9,100 per year to £5,000. However, the chancellor said she would extend the Employers Allowance - the amount employers can claim back from their National Insurance bill - from £5,000 to £10,500.

Minimum wage: The minimum wage for over 21s, known officially as the National Living Wage, will rise from £11.44 to £12.21 from April 2025. For 18 to 20-year-olds, the minimum wage will rise from £8.60 to £10. Apprentices will see pay jump from £6.40 to £7.55 an hour.

